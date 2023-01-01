Hot Lab studio, part of Viken Group, reveals interiors of 50m Bilgin 163 yacht Eternal Spark

by Viken Group 21 Jul 06:07 PDT

The highly sought-after Milan-based studio, Hot Lab, part of the Viken Group, has revealed further details of its latest game-changing superyacht designed for Bilgin Yachts in Turkey, which is set to be launched this summer: the 50-metre Bilgin 163 superyacht Eternal Spark.

Milan-based Hot Lab is part of the Sweden-based Viken Group

Eternal Spark project strengthens Hot Lab's relationship with Bilgin Yachts in Turkey

16 ongoing Hot Lab projects in build from 20m to 70m, including six superyachts for delivery in 2023

50m Bilgin 163 Eternal Spark set to be launched this summer, ready for 2023 Monaco Yacht Show

Ready to make her industry debut at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023, the vessel's sale was completed in 2022, facilitated by Matija Longin from SuperYachts Croatia and Berkay Yilmaz, Commercial Director of Bilgin Yachts, where the yacht is currently nearing completion.

Featuring exterior design and naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design alongside her Hot Lab interior, Eternal Spark represents the epitome of luxurious, modern maritime styling and adds to Hot Lab's existing extensive portfolio of Turkish projects. Her unique design marries elegant, eye-catching styling with comfortable living areas, as well as boasting the largest exterior spaces among her contemporaries.

With the interior and exterior design aspects of the vessel working together in perfect harmony, Hot Lab's 50-metre project is particularly notable for her intelligent use of natural light. The broad staircase found on board Eternal Spark carries light from the sundeck down to the lower deck: an effect further amplified through the strategic use of carefully-placed mirrored strips.

Enrico Lumini, Partner and Head of Design at Hot Lab explains more: "Although there are, of course, consistent hallmarks of a Hot Lab design, every project we do offers unique opportunities to showcase the innovations we are capable of as a studio. For example, Eternal Spark offered us the chance to emphasise all of the beautiful reflections of light that were coming up through the sundeck pool through incorporating a skylight here."

He continues: "We also added an innovative floating staircase and covered its curved surface with very thin mirrors only a few centimetres wide in order to create a perfectly curved mirror effect which multiplies the reflections of water a thousand fold. This creates a truly remarkable effect for those on board and establishes a greater sense of connection with the surrounding ocean environment."

Guests on board Eternal Spark are housed in style and comfort across a total of six spacious staterooms. Careful thought shines through every aspect of the yacht's interior design, as Lumini makes clear. "We have harnessed a huge palette of more than 60 natural finishes on board, including some 14 different marbles. For example, each stateroom is a little bit different in its colour combinations, from the yellowish stones, to the pinkish quartz, we wanted to ensure that the design stayed fresh and colourful, without an overwhelming use of colour. It is not too beige, but light, fresh and sunny - comparable to a villa on the Côte d'Azur."

Able to comfortably host more than 100 people at events, Eternal Spark boasts a total of four decks, as well as five separate bars and seven distinct socialising areas, making her the ideal yacht for enjoying truly unforgettable parties. Alongside offering ample storage space for water toys and gymnasium equipment, as well as a custom-built chase boat and both an indoor and outdoor cinema, another highlight of Eternal Spark's innovative design can be found in her sunken-level beach club which incorporates a sauna, ice fountain, a dayhead and a spacious lounging and TV area with wet bar.

The Bilgin 163 Eternal Spark also excels where performance is concerned and is powered by twin 1,450 CAT engines for a top speed of 16.5 knots, a cruising speed of 12 knots and a range at cruising speed of approximately 5,000 nautical miles.

Antonio Romano, Commercial Director of The Viken Group and co-founder of Hot Lab says: "The Bilgin 163, Eternal Spark, fits with our latest philosophy of 'Architecture for Voyagers' which we have been showcasing in all of our recent projects. This emphasises the cleanliness of architectural volumes, as well as a renewed sense of the softness of lines. We are looking to showcase what we call 'plastic minimalism' which is sober but rich in details. Through this, we are rediscovering the luxury of pure craftsmanship, carefully-chosen precious materials and always bringing the attention to detail to our projects which makes us stand apart as a studio."

For Romano, Eternal Spark's debut at this year's Monaco Yacht Show offers Hot Lab the welcome chance to demonstrate the true extent of what the studio is capable of, especially following its recent move under the umbrella of the Viken Group. "We have benefitted from major growth and profitability over the last four years, as our studio has improved in terms of style, quality and the self-confidence of our team."

He continues: "2023 in particular has represented a major stepping up in gear, and we are set to deliver a total of six incredible superyacht projects this year, including Eternal Spark. Having worked successfully in Turkey for well over a decade, we are passionate about the future growth and potential of this region, and look forward to more fantastic future collaborations in this area."