New Kando80 model from AVA Yachts

by AvA Yachts 21 Jul 02:15 PDT

AvA Yachts is delighted to announce the addition of a new model to its famed series of Kando contemporary explorer yachts: the Kando80.

At 23.95m length overall the Kando80 is constructed with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure and can either be operated by crew or run privately as an owner-operated vessel.

Kando80 - photo © AVA Yachts
Kando80 - photo © AVA Yachts

Designed as a full displacement world cruiser capable of immense distances and long periods at sea the Kando80 boasts an outstanding interior volume of 160 GT and a range of over 4500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 9 knots. Powered by twin Volvo Penta D8 MG 360hp engines the Kando80 will reach a maximum speed of 11 knots. She offers on-deck capacity for a 4.2m tender.

The standard internal configuration is a 4 cabin arrangement with 2 crew and she will be built to CE Category A classification.

Kando80 - photo © AVA Yachts
Kando80 - photo © AVA Yachts

Atilla Küçükdiker the Chairman and Founder of AvA Yachts said "Kando80 is the ultimate entry-level proper global explorer for either an experienced couple or family to run themselves or with minimal crew operation. Super strong with an underwater steel thickness of 8-10mm this is an economical yacht which will take her owners on adventures the world over in complete luxury and total safety. The Kando series' aggressive contemporary styling has been a hit with customers and feedback we have to date suggests that the Kando80 will be equally as popular".

Kando80 - photo © AVA Yachts
Kando80 - photo © AVA Yachts

Specifications:

  • LOA: 23.90m / 78 ft 5"
  • LWL: 21.71m / 71ft 3"
  • Beam: 7.50m / 24ft 7"
  • Max Draft: 2.3m / 7ft 6"
  • Displacement (Full Load): 160 MT / 352,740 lbs
  • Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta D8 MG 360hp
  • Maximum Speed: 11 Kts
  • Cruise Speed: 9 Kts
  • Range: 4500 nm at cruise speed
  • Construction: Steel & Aluminium
  • Classification: CE Category A (Ocean)

