Sunseeker reveals never-before-seen imagery of the new 75 Sport Yacht

by Sunseeker International 23 Jul 07:31 PDT

Witness the athleticism of the Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht. A Sunseeker that is characterised by its iconic Sports Bridge, exceptional agility and uncompromising use of exterior and interior space.

The latest Sport Yacht model to join Sunseeker's expanding portfolio of performance motor yachts has striking exterior features and a contemporary interior finish. With the lower accommodation spanning three spacious guest cabins, an optional fourth cabin and two crew berths, the 75 Sport Yacht is the perfect enabler for an extended cruise.

Sean Robertson, Sales and Marketing Director, comments: "We are thrilled to see the 75 Sport Yacht at home in its natural environment. This beautiful motor yacht is destined for hosting large groups of friends and family, for an unforgettable boating experience. From the well-equipped Sports Bridge with two seating arrangements to the generous interior and bright lower galley and saloon, the 75 Sport Yacht is a beautiful yacht within the Sunseeker range."

75 Sport Yacht highlights:

The new 75 Sport Yacht captured for the first time in the Mediterranean

Performance courtesy of Twin MAN V12-1150 or 1900 engines. Reaching speeds of up to 40 knots

Lower cabins provide sleeping accommodation for up to eight guests and two crew

Newly shaped exterior flybridge upholstery lowers the overall profile of the Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht

Symmetrical stern with innovative garage door design delivers rakish styling and functionality

Fully retractable aft cockpit door unites the exterior and interior space

Bold interior styling and contemporary furniture crafted from wood, carbon fibre and stainless steel, illuminated with dimmable mood lighting

Exterior

Designed with the owner in mind, the 75 Sport Yacht is the ultimate social boat with plenty of space and all the amenities for day to night cruising. The Sports Bridge provides the ultimate entertainment space with several seating groups forward and aft, a wet bar with a water tap, refrigeration, optional barbeque grill and ice maker, and four Fusion Marine waterproof speakers, there is no shortage of enjoyment to be had on board.

The Sports Bridge console provides all navigational requirements being equipped with two 12-inch chart plotter multifunctional displays, autopilot system, navigation controller, radar scanner, depth speed and temperature transducer. An optional aft control station is located in the aft cockpit with throttles, stop/start and thruster control ensures precise handling in stern-to marinas. Meanwhile the lower console equips the captain with two multifunction touchscreen chart plotter displays, GPS and autopilot.

The aft cockpit benefits from a U-shaped seating group with a rise-and-fall folding top table in a carbon fibre finish. The aft sunpad is an ideal sunbathing space, with a large Seabob stowage locker concealed underneath. The cockpit door slides to starboard and then cleverly descends beneath the decking along with the window to unite the cockpit with the saloon. While the foredeck offers fabulous social seating, speakers, drinks holders and storage for all the necessities.

The stern features a hydraulic lifting platform for direct water access while the tender garage houses a Williams 395 fitted with an integrated tender recovery roller system for effortless launch and recovery. Beautiful integrated deck lighting ensures visibility at night while offering a warm ambience and striking appearance.

Interior

The interior space is customisable from the material selection to the configuration. The main deck seating centres around a fold-out table on the starboard side and a large television unit on the port side in a standard arrangement. The main deck is an open space that welcomes the outside in, with expansive glazing on all sides and a panoramic sliding sunroof on the sports bridge brow, light and ventilation flood the main deck.

Below decks, owners can opt for several variations to personalise the configuration to suit their unique requirements. In a standard arrangement, the lower galley features high quality Miele appliances, a fridge freezer compartment, and dedicated cabinetry for crockery, cutlery and glassware. The all-important 20-bottle wine cooler can also be specified. A fourth cabin with Pullman berths, in lieu of the lower saloon, provides yet more flexibility for those who desire more sleeping accommodation.

Owners can choose between three port side arrangements in the primary cabin. As a standard option, two upholstered seats and a central breakfast table or fully upholstered chaise longue provide comfortable seating. Alternatively, an additional storage unit can be chosen to match the starboard side. All guest cabins benefit from an en suite and are finished to an exceptionally high standard.

Specifications: