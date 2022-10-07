Please select your home edition
New contemporary-style Alia custom 26-metre M/Y 0110 delivered to her owner

by Alia Yachts 22 Jul 07:44 PDT

Alia Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, has delivered a one-off, 26-metre motoryacht named 0110 following successful sea trials.

With sporty exterior design and naval architecture by Bill Dixon and luxury interior design by Alia in collaboration with CT Mimarlik. Her experienced owner wanted an open-plan boat for contemporary living on the water both inside and out.

This brief resulted in a walkthrough layout on main deck from the terraced deck with fold-down bulwarks, through sliding glass doors that fold-away completely into the superstructure into the covered lounge and helm station, and then through a forward door onto the foredeck lounge area. The main deck is one one level and the combination of fore and aft openings means that the entire boat is connected and there is always a refreshing breeze wafting through the boat.

Custom 26m M/Y 0110 - photo © Alia Yachts
Custom 26m M/Y 0110 - photo © Alia Yachts

Four guest suites are customary on yachts of this size, but the owner stipulated just three cabins on the lower deck, including the forward master stateroom that, so the accommodations are more spacious and comfortable.

The terraced aft deck leads down to a swim platform with an integrated Opacmare Transformer for easy access to the sea, as well as for launching and retrieving a 5.2-metre tender. The staircase lifts up to reveal a garage for toys like Seabobs and paddle boards.

"This is a super cool boat," says Gökhan Çelik, president of Alia Yachts. "From the crisp exterior lines to the modern interior styling, she's very modern with an unwavering attention to detail as found on our superyachts. And with a beam of nearly 7.3 metres, she's also uncharacteristically roomy for her length."

Custom 26m M/Y 0110 - photo © Alia Yachts
Custom 26m M/Y 0110 - photo © Alia Yachts

0110 is fitted with twin Volvo Penta 1350 engines for a top speed of 22.5 knots and a range at economical speed of 800nm. For extra comfort, especially at anchor, she has two Seakeeper gyro stabilizers.

Alia currently has 8 projects under construction up to 60 metres in length.

Main specifications and dimensions:

  • Builder: ALIA Yachts
  • Hull Type: Twin Propeller Displacement Motor Yacht
  • Exterior Designer: Dixon Yacht Design
  • Interior Designer: ALIA Yachts
  • Naval Architect: Dixon Yacht Design
  • Classification: CE Category B
  • Registry: London
  • Material of Hull: Aluminium Alloy 5083 H321
  • Material of Superstructure: Carbon reinforced epoxy composites
  • Length Overall: 26.54 m / 87'07"
  • Length Waterline: 23.95 m / 78'58"
  • Beam Overall: 7.27 m / 23'85"
  • Draft: 1.1 m / 3.61"
  • Displacement Full Load: 76.08 t
  • Top Speed: 22.5 knots
  • Fuel Capacity: 8.600 litres / 2.270 gallons
  • Range at Economical Speed: 650 Nm
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 2.700 litres / 710 gallons

Technical and general details:

  • Main Engines: 2 x Volvo IPS 1350
  • Engine power: 2 x 693 bkW (942 bhp)
  • Generators: Kohler 35kW + 20kW
  • Stabilizer: 2 x Seakeeper
  • Fresh Water Maker: Idromar 5520 lt/day
  • Hot Water Boiler: 2 x Gianneschi 150 litres
  • Shore Power Converter: Magnus Air-cooled
  • Sewage Treatment System: Techni Mini Biocon
  • Air Conditioning: Webasto fan-coil based system
  • Swim Platform: Opacmare Transformer
  • Side Boarding Ladder: Custom hydraulically operated balconies
  • Exterior Sliding Doors: 2 x Tecnoinox Electrically Controlled
  • Fire Detection System: MED addressable system
  • Windlass: DATA - Electric Vertical Windlass
  • Toilet System: Tecma Electric
  • Navigation & Communication: Integrated Simrad Naviop system.
  • Entertainment: Distributed audio system throughout with custom control interface.
  • Teak Decking: Final finish of planking with a width of 90 mm and thickness of 10 mm
  • Paint System: Dupond metallic finish

Custom 26m M/Y 0110 - photo © Alia Yachts
Custom 26m M/Y 0110 - photo © Alia Yachts

