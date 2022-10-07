New contemporary-style Alia custom 26-metre M/Y 0110 delivered to her owner

by Alia Yachts 22 Jul 07:44 PDT

Alia Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, has delivered a one-off, 26-metre motoryacht named 0110 following successful sea trials.

With sporty exterior design and naval architecture by Bill Dixon and luxury interior design by Alia in collaboration with CT Mimarlik. Her experienced owner wanted an open-plan boat for contemporary living on the water both inside and out.

This brief resulted in a walkthrough layout on main deck from the terraced deck with fold-down bulwarks, through sliding glass doors that fold-away completely into the superstructure into the covered lounge and helm station, and then through a forward door onto the foredeck lounge area. The main deck is one one level and the combination of fore and aft openings means that the entire boat is connected and there is always a refreshing breeze wafting through the boat.

Four guest suites are customary on yachts of this size, but the owner stipulated just three cabins on the lower deck, including the forward master stateroom that, so the accommodations are more spacious and comfortable.

The terraced aft deck leads down to a swim platform with an integrated Opacmare Transformer for easy access to the sea, as well as for launching and retrieving a 5.2-metre tender. The staircase lifts up to reveal a garage for toys like Seabobs and paddle boards.

"This is a super cool boat," says Gökhan Çelik, president of Alia Yachts. "From the crisp exterior lines to the modern interior styling, she's very modern with an unwavering attention to detail as found on our superyachts. And with a beam of nearly 7.3 metres, she's also uncharacteristically roomy for her length."

0110 is fitted with twin Volvo Penta 1350 engines for a top speed of 22.5 knots and a range at economical speed of 800nm. For extra comfort, especially at anchor, she has two Seakeeper gyro stabilizers.

Alia currently has 8 projects under construction up to 60 metres in length.

Main specifications and dimensions:

Builder: ALIA Yachts

Hull Type: Twin Propeller Displacement Motor Yacht

Exterior Designer: Dixon Yacht Design

Interior Designer: ALIA Yachts

Naval Architect: Dixon Yacht Design

Classification: CE Category B

Registry: London

Material of Hull: Aluminium Alloy 5083 H321

Material of Superstructure: Carbon reinforced epoxy composites

Length Overall: 26.54 m / 87'07"

Length Waterline: 23.95 m / 78'58"

Beam Overall: 7.27 m / 23'85"

Draft: 1.1 m / 3.61"

Displacement Full Load: 76.08 t

Top Speed: 22.5 knots

Fuel Capacity: 8.600 litres / 2.270 gallons

Range at Economical Speed: 650 Nm

Fresh Water Capacity: 2.700 litres / 710 gallons

Technical and general details: