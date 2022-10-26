Benetti B.Yond limited edition: Benetti presents a new, limited edition 'Voyager' Yacht

by Benetti

Benetti, "The House of Yachting," adds a new limited-edition yacht to the B.Yond range. This exquisite 'jewel' enhances the original design's features, showcasing the craftsmanship of the Benetti shipyard.

The B.Yond Limited Edition, spanning 40 m, cleverly distributes spaces and volumes, offering extraordinary comfort comparable to larger mega yachts. With four elegantly developed decks, the magnificent vessel provides various relaxation areas for guests to enjoy or from which to admire the surrounding panoramas. Notably, the stern features a spacious, well-equipped area, whose generous dimensions include a sunbathing spot and a scenic infinity pool with a glass bottom, providing guests with the mesmerizing sensation of nearly touching the sea.

The hull of the B.Yond limited edition features an elegant metallic colour called Vulcan Grey, embellished with a distinctive black shield. Further emphasizing its uniqueness, a refined golden waterline graces the boat from stern to bow. The gilded and backlit Benetti logo proudly adorns the sides of the Upper Deck, signifying this vessel as a new icon of the sea. Enriching the limited edition are glass railings with teak handrails, allowing unobstructed views of the surrounding environment, enhancing the experience and sense of freedom for guests on board, and enabling them to fully appreciate the beauty of the sea and its surroundings.

B.Yond Limited Edition - The Details

The Main Deck is home to the night area, with four elegant VIP cabins containing double beds, as well as a spacious full-beam master suite. The impressive garage can accommodate two jet skis, a 6.5-meter tender and the rescue boat.

The new beach area on the Upper Deck offers the owner and guests an enormous open-air lounge with two C-shaped sofas and two coffee tables, covering a total surface area of over 80 sqm. This vast space also includes a transparent infinity pool of almost 8 sqm, providing unbroken visual contact with the sea. Entered through a large, glazed door, the second lounge offers a spectacular 360-degree panoramic view.

The stern area of the Bridge Deck is elegantly furnished with sunbeds, while the lounge features an enclosed Hampton-style veranda. Fitted with audio and video systems, this space offers more privacy and comfort for guests. The deck's forward area contains the helm station and control cabin, both reserved for the captain.

The Sun Deck contains a bar and a comfortable outdoor dining area with a table, all shaded by the hard top, plus an additional sunbathing area.

On the Lower Deck, reserved for crew members, there are five cabins, including the captain's accommodation, and an additional cabin that can be replaced by a gym, a cabin with a bathroom, or a wellness area equipped with a steam bath and/or sauna. The service area includes a storeroom that can be fitted with a dry storage area and a cold store, uncommon features for a yacht this size. The generous stern area can accommodate water toys, a spa, and a beauty area, depending on the owner's preferences.

Two internal stairways, one for guests and one for crew, provide separate flows that ensure total privacy for both owner and guests.

The extreme flexibility of the B.Yond Limited Edition's layout, supported by a host of pre-engineered solutions that are one of this series' strengths, makes it possible to redefine the existing spaces and adapt them as alternative hospitality areas to suit the owner and guests' specific needs.

The B.Yond Limited Edition offers as an option the E-Mode Hybrid propulsion system, developed in partnership with Siemens Energy, which optimizes on-board energy consumption, making this Voyager the most sustainable in its segment. This innovative system offers four different operating modes, including Full Electric. This zero-emission cruising option allows the B.Yond Limited Edition to enter marine protected areas typically off-limits to motor yachts with diesel engines, offering a unique opportunity to explore ecologically sensitive areas while respecting the environment. Based on an average annual use of 1,000 hours (400 under way and the rest at anchor) fuel consumption and CO2 can be reduced by up to 24%, and NOx by a maximum of 85%.

The B.Yond Limited Edition has a range of 8,200 miles at 9 knots in Eco Transfer mode - almost double the range of similarly sized navettas - with the two generators off and only one internal combustion propulsion engine in operation.

B.Yond Limited Edition is available for 12 months starting in June 2023.

Naval Architecture / Design of the hull - in collaboration with P.L.A.N.A. Design - Eng. Pierluigi Ausonio.