Second Pershing GTX116 unit launched

by Pershing 22 Jul 02:29 PDT

A sporty character, excellent liveability and unprecedented comfort: the second Pershing GTX116 unit is the ideal combination of elegance and performance.

The stage is set and the spotlight is on: last July 18 the second Pershing GTX116 was launched in the port of Fano. Ready to break down all barriers in her wake, riding the waves to discover unexplored lands thanks to her sporty character and a relentless focus on ultimate liveability, the second Pershing GTX116 unit opens up new horizons for the marine experience, taking it into a unique space that surpasses anything you could imagine.

Built for the US market, the second Pershing GTX116 unit is the result of collaboration between Ferretti Group's Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari, the design firm headed by Fulvio De Simoni, and the Group's Engineering Department, and she confirms her sporty heritage while enhancing the concept of comfort by providing plenty of open-air spaces and areas designed to provide even more direct contact with the water, totalling a remarkable 150 square metres. A unique yacht with a hull over 35 metres in length and 7.70 metres in the beam.

The brand's sporty personality is embodied by the sleek and streamlined profile, which is pointed up in the bow area by a signature style feature that references luxury SUV automotive imagery and identifies the new Pershing GTX116 as an SUY or Sport Utility Yacht. This yacht in the new range is painted the classic Pershing grey, with a special shade of blue for the deckhouse, and features generous glazed surfaces that flood the interiors with natural light.

The main deck contains the spacious lounge, where the sophisticated, high-end furnishings are arranged to create as much space as possible. The layout of the setting therefore includes a conventional dining table, unlike the first model on which the owner chose to create a bar area. The taupe oak parquet by Listone Giordano is the perfect match for warmly coloured furnishings that feature contrasting but inviting profiles and are coordinated with the sand-coloured Frau sofa. This generously sized and convivial space is furnished with gloss furniture featuring a fine finish that has a more matt appearance than on the first unit.

Entered from the lounge, the galley is much more spacious than on the previous unit and contains three fridge units with room to store everything needed. Here too, the cupboard doors are in warm colours, such as ivory with tone-on-tone colour dots.

Moving to the cockpit, we find an extending fixed table and, further aft, two teak tables. In this second unit, the area opposite the table in the cockpit is home to a large bar unit. This choice makes it possible to create an ideal setting in which to spend relaxing moments in increasingly seamless contact with the water. Forward, the unit proposed by the shipyard features a 6-person Jacuzzi.

Finally, the lower deck contains four guest cabins. It is also home to the master suite, which has a king-size bed by Frau with pecan-coloured finishings and ivory accents, in a clear reference to the palette of warm, inviting colours used throughout this second unit. The main bathroom is another design exercise in pursuit of space and absolute comfort. The framework is a setting containing three interior areas, with two regular showers, a central waterfall shower and two entrances. The herringbone mosaic by Metalborder gives the area an even more luxurious feel. It's a space that perfectly combines technology and elegance.

The garage can contain a jet ski and two water toys, while the exclusive 39-square-meter beach club has a teak deck protected by an electro-hydraulic taffrail that opens up to connect the beach area with the swim platform, creating a huge space at the water's edge.

The 40-square-meter sundeck, reached from the stern area via two outdoor stairways on either side of the yacht, features sportfly furnishings with modular sofas by Minotti. This convivial but refined layout is designed to provide generous spaces in which to fully enjoy life on board.

The second Pershing GTX116 unit is equipped with a triple water jet propulsion system, which can be paired with three MAN V12 2000 engines each rated 2,000 mhp (optional) for a top speed of 35.5 knots and a cruising speed of 29.5 knots. The standard engines are three MAN V12 1800 units rated 1,800 mhp.

Watch video!