Product update - Navionics Platinum+ cartography

by Garmin 22 Jul 18:10 PDT
Nelson Bay, NSW, AUS - Navionics Platinumplus cartography © Garmin

Get the world's No. 1 choice in marine mapping — with the best, most up-to-date Navionics Platinum+ premium marine cartography on your compatible chartplotter. For offshore or inland waters, this all-in-one solution offers detail-rich integrated mapping of coastal waters, lakes, rivers and more.

Click here to download marketing memo.

To place an order visit the Dealer Resource Center.

Did you know that you can skip the queue?

Place your order, view the latest product information, pricing, order status and tracking and much more on our Dealer Resource Center. We also offer live webinars that provide a tour of the portal and a few tips and tricks to get started! If you would like to request training for your employees or yourself, please email .

