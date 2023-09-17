Please select your home edition
Cannes Yachting Festival: Visit the LEEN-Trimarans booth to discover our latest innovations!

by LEEN-Trimarans 22 Jul 01:50 PDT 12-17 September 2023
LEEN 56 © LEEN-Trimarans

LEEN-Trimarans, a recognized pioneer in innovation and excellence in autonomy and consumption, continues to push boundaries to meet customer expectations while preserving the environment.

We are thrilled to unveil two major announcements that will mark our presence at the Cannes Yachting Festival this year.

Innovation for LEEN 56

Firstly, LEEN-Trimarans is proud to introduce a new option for its flagship model, the LEEN 56. This option consists of an innovative sail that significantly reduces fuel consumption while providing an alternative propulsion solution when needed. This technological advancement reflects our commitment to promoting more sustainable means of transportation in the boating industry. We look forward to presenting this ground-breaking concept exclusively at the Cannes Yachting Festival, where the LEEN 56 equipped with this sail will be showcased for the first time in the Mediterranean.

LEEN 56 - photo © LEEN-Trimarans
LEEN 56 - photo © LEEN-Trimarans

A new model to come

Additionally, LEEN-Trimarans has been working closely with its network of dealers for several months to develop a product that aligns with the needs and demands of our customers. With great excitement, LEEN-Trimarans announces that another major announcement will be made at the Cannes Yachting Festival. This will involve the introduction of a new model, embodying the very essence of LEEN-Trimarans: providing a pleasurable, comfortable, and secure experience while adopting reasonable and responsible consumption.

LEEN-Trimarans is confident that these latest innovations will demonstrate our continued commitment to innovation, autonomy, and consumption reduction, while providing an exceptional sailing experience to our customers.

