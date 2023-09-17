Please select your home edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Antares 12 - the new Antares star

by Beneteau 23 Jul 03:27 PDT

With the launch of the new Antares line flagship, BENETEAU has once again left its mark on the world of family cruising.

Loyal to the Antares identity and history, the Antares 12 has taken another leap forward in terms of comfort on board, a feeling of space and elegance. Innovations and attention to detail have resulted in new ways of sharing the fun on board while entertaining and cruising with friends and family.

With a style everyone recognises wherever you go and versatility that your family will love, it still has all the hallmarks of the rest of the Antares line.

Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

"Designing a new Antares requires a keen sense of detail and balance. The new flagship of the line is no exception. The layout and equipment have been designed to optimise the feeling of space and comfort, and to improve the number of things you can do with the boat. Versatility forces you to look for the right balance between indoor spaces and outdoor circulation, between opening up to the elements and protecting passengers, and between performance and ease of use. Thanks to a close relationship with our customers, we have succeeded. Whatever model you choose, the Antares boat is for people who love the sea and who want to relax and enjoy boating and water sport activities with the family, and a new variety of experiences on the water." Alexis CHAS, Antares product manager.

Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Elegant cruises that people like to share

The Antares 12 naturally lends itself to sunny trips with friends, or weekends enjoying boating activities with the family in dream surroundings. However, there is now the addition of a more elegant and comfortable feel to the occasional extended cruise. The owner cabin is spacious and bright, with detailed trims, and it has its own ensuite bathroom, as does the VIP guest cabin. Everyone's privacy is maintained. A highly modular third cabin can be used as single or double berth, easily becoming the extra storage any owner needs. With the wheelhouse's convertible salon, the boat can accommodate up to eight people for a pleasant night on board.

Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Embodying the Antares style

With a stylishly modern look, the Antares 12 underlines the profile and mindset that have made the line so successful in the last 45 years. The design characteristics you expect to see on an Antares line are prominent and well blended. The sheer line and hull windows create an elegant line and bring ample natural light inside. The iconic hard top profile blends well with the rest of the boat and is the foundation for the large flybridge.

Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Modern feeling, real comfort every day

The Antares 12 stands out for the extra care taken with the materials' quality, with fabulous trims, and generous and stylish interior spaces. Thanks to ample windows, the wheelhouse is a central living space with a panoramic view. The fully-fitted galley allows you to give free rein to your culinary creativity and to enjoy each meal seated comfortably opposite one another at the table in the lounge.

Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Living in harmony aboard

The entertaining does not end in the salon. Opening the three-leaf cockpit door transforms the salon and cockpit into an open space. Blending the cockpit into the wheelhouse lounge creates great flow from the aft of the Antares 12 forward. Easy movement on board is one of this model great strengths. Wide walkways and circulation space allow for easy and safe access forward to the large sunpad and makes docking easy.

Antares 12 - photo © Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Beneteau

Sunny getaways and the joy of boating

The Antares 12 is also a great dayboat for fun trips with friends or comfortable getaways with the family. The boat has three outdoor lounge areas: the aft cockpit protected by a long hardtop characteristic of the line, the forward sunpad with an adjustable backrest and a vast flybridge with a corner sofa and a fully fitted outdoor galley cabinet. Each area provides ample seating and storage to give everyone onboard a place to enjoy the surroundings under way or at anchor. For those who enjoy being more active on the water, a side platform lowers allowing easy access into and out of the water. Snorkelling and paddleboarding are just a few steps away via the built-in swim ladder.

Antares 12 - photo © Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Beneteau

Technology serving comfort and pleasure

Powered by twin Mercury latest generation Verado V10 400 HP engines with an integrated joystick, the Antares 12 has the power and agility you need on the water. In order to meet all markets expectations, the Antares 12 is also available with triple Mercury Verado V8 300 HP engines. Exceptional visibility from either helm and an optional Seakeeper gyro give you the confidence to safely operate the boat in most weather conditions. For added peace of mind, the industry leading SEANAPPS system keeps you connected to your boat wherever you might be.

The Antares 12 will be world premiered at the Cannes Yachting Festival, from 12 to 17 September 2023, and premiered in the USA at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, from 25 to 29 October 2023.

Provisional technical specifications:

  • Length overall: 12.97 m / 42'7"
  • Hull length: 12.34 / m 40'6"
  • Overall beam: 3.78 m / 12'5"
  • Max draught: 1.10 m / 3'10"
  • Air draft with options: 4.90 m / 16'1"
  • Maximum engine power: 900 CH / 900 HP
  • Light displacement (EC) with twin engines: 8814 kg / 19426 lbs
  • Light displacement (EC) with triple engines: 9111 kg / 20081 lbs
  • Fuel tank: 1174 L / 310 US Gal
  • Water tank: 400 L / 169 US Gal
  • Engine configurations: Mercury V10 2 x 400 HP Joystick or Mercury V8 3 x 300 HP Joystick

Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

