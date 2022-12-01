New Leopard 40PC - The excellent new Leopard Power Catamaran available in 40 feet

by Leopard Catamarans 22 Jul 10:17 PDT

Leopard Catamarans, a world leader in the power catamaran market, celebrated the debut of its Leopard 40 Powercat (Leopard 40 PC) with a Sunset Cruise on Fort Lauderdale's Intracoastal Waterway on July 18.

A reinvention in the Leopard Powercat series, the Leopard 40 Powercat presents a new generation of cruising possibilities and brings optimal reliability, speed, stability and fuel consumption to both seasoned and new boaters.

VIP guests boarded the vessel at the first-class waterfront destination Bahia Mar in the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach. Guests mingled with the Leopard Catamarans executive team on the innovative and coveted new model while enjoying champagne and canapés overlooking the panoramic backdrop of Fort Lauderdale. Passengers had the opportunity to experience the newly debuted Leopard 40 Powercat and see why Leopard Catamarans leads the world in cruising catamarans.

Known for extraordinary craftsmanship and optimal performance, both Leopard sailboat and power catamaran lines are built with flexibility for the modern seafarer and offer a range of equipment and layout options designed with each boater's journey in mind. Evolving from 50 years of customer feedback, Leopard Catamarans has pooled their expertise with South African boat builders Robertson and Caine and Naval Architects Simonis Voogd to design today's Leopard range: spacious, robust, performance-driven blue water cruising catamarans.

Joining the successful Leopard 46 and Leopard 53 power catamaran models, the Leopard 40 Powercat is masterfully engineered. With capabilities of reaching 17 knots at cruising speed and more than 20 knots at top speed, passengers will find exhilarating agility and remarkable seaworthiness with the Leopard 40 PC. Just as easily, the vessel offers relaxed living at sea where each living space is intentionally designed with comfort and functionality in mind.

"The Leopard 40 PC embodies the distinct characteristics that appeal to a variety of new owners," said Katie Campbell, Marketing Manager for Leopard Catamarans. "Through this event with a stunning Fort Lauderdale backdrop, we were excited to showcase the new Leopard 40PC which has been meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of comfort and seaworthiness."

Guests aboard the sunset cruise could experience each of the vessel's living spaces and take in the ocean breeze from the largest flybridge found in a 40-foot vessel. Designed with comfort and functionality in mind, ample communal space is found throughout the vessel, including the aft cockpit, flybridge, aft decks and l-shaped galley, ideal for entertaining at sea.

The vessel's smart design also includes an interior steering position that provides maximum safety, with a perfect peripheral view of the sea while remaining sheltered from the elements.

Below deck, the Leopard 40PC's three cabins feature generous island beds and sea views in the hulls, ensuring both privacy and comfort.

The success of the Leopard 53PC and Leopard 46PC has reinforced Leopard Catamarans' world leadership in the cruising power catamaran market.

The arrival in 2023 of the Leopard 40PC completes a modern range, entirely reinvented, and specifically designed to meet the highest requirements of comfort and seaworthiness.

With its sharp lines and very contemporary design, the new Leopard 40PC is immediately identifiable as part of the new generation of Leopard power catamarans. Like its 46- and 53-foot predecessors, and like the sailing range, the side glazing runs the length of the planking. The sleek roof cap elegantly integrates the largest flybridge ever seen on a 40-footer. It also protects from the sun's rays, with a transparent roof that offers a 360 degrees view to enjoy the infinite number of possible destinations fully. Onboard the Leopard 40PC, each living space provides an enriched experience of life at sea.

Outside, the spaces are numerous and impressive for a forty-footer: aft cockpit, flybridge, aft decks, sunbathing areas accessible through the side decks or directly from the saloon via the front door, a Leopard innovation present on all our models since 2010. There is always a suitable place, whether for some quiet time to yourself or significant moments of conviviality.

Alexander Simonis / Simonis Voogd Design - Naval Architect: "This new Leopard 40PC has been our biggest challenge. It is a smaller version of the Leopard 53PC or 46PC that offers a similar comfort level and performance at 40 feet. One of the main reasons which makes this a real challenge is that power cats are getting much more weight and trim sensitive as they get smaller (more critically, getting shorter). Intense research into our CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) tools has enabled us to achieve exceptional excellence in this size."

Once the large sliding window is opened, the charm of the new contemporary design of Leopard's accommodation is apparent. The L-shaped galley is fully equipped on the port side and allows for truly gourmet cruising. At the bow, the comfort of the saloon is immediately apparent from the quality of the upholstery. Opposite, the interior steering position provides maximum safety, with a perfect peripheral view of the sea while remaining sheltered from the elements.

The three cabins all benefit from generous island beds and sea views in the hulls. The two heads located in the passageway on the port side and forward on the starboard side offer a spacious setting with a separate shower. Nothing disturbs the comfort of the passengers because the two technical areas at the rear are separated, isolated, and accessible only from the outside. They are equipped with two engines of 250, 320, or 370 HP, all in line with the exceptional reliability of the brand. Promising to reach 15 knots at cruising speed and more than 20 knots at top speed, they will ensure a large autonomy at lower speeds to satisfy the requirements of the most demanding cruisers.

Franck Bauguil - VP Yacht Ownership & Product Development at Leopard Catamarans: "The Leopard 40PC is a totally new model, in line with the 53 and 46. It offers an entirely new volume and comfort, particularly in the cabins. Finally, the performance at sea - speed, fuel consumption, stability, and reliability - is in line with Leopard Catamarans' world leadership in this segment."

The first launch is scheduled for the end of the year in Cape Town, South Africa. This is perfect timing for a world premiere in February 2023 at the Miami boat show, followed by a European presentation at the International Multihull show the same year in La Grande Motte.

The Leopard 40PC will also be offered for charter and owners under a management program at The Moorings, where it will join the fleet under the name "Moorings 403PC".

The Leopard 40PC specifications include:

LOA: 40' 0"

Beam: 21' 8"

Draft: 3' 7"

Displacement: 30, 488 lbs.

Bridge deck clearance: 2' 4"

Fuel: 370 gallons

Water: 170 gallons

Engines: 2 x 250 hp up to 2 x 370 hp

For more information about Leopard Catamarans, please visit www.leopardcatamarans.com.