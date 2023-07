Start your weekend on board the Moonen 110! The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale and immediate delivery. Were excited to bring you an exclusive online tour. Step on board with a comprehensive 360-degree interactive walk-through on all decks or if youd prefer an expert to guide you around, who better than David Seal? See the options below. We hope youll enjoy the Moonen 110 as much as weve enjoyed creating her! Take a 360-degree interactive tour on the first Moonen 110 Imagine life on board this brand new yacht, enjoying every space with all your senses at sea. The Moonen experience is about feeling you are on a much larger ship, solid and comfortable with incredibly low noise and vibrations. Imagine not only the sight, but also the touch of exquisite finishes and the finest materials. Enjoy! (View with a fast internet connection for best quality.) TAKE A VIRTUAL 360-DEGREE TOUR Looking for a larger yacht? Preview of 37m Moonen Martiniques custom interiors The next 37m Moonen Martinique available for sale is now in build for April 2025 delivery (build number YN205). There is still time to customise YN205s unique interior concept by Hollander Yacht Design. The earlier we can discuss your wishes, the greater the opportunity to match the build with your vision. Preview the interior design in the Main Saloon and Owner Stateroom. NEW YN205 INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL PREVIEW