Please select your home edition
Edition




Nautical Communication: Starlink and Iridium GO! Exec for Dependable Marine Weather Data

by Jon Bilger, CEO, PredictWind 23 Jul 16:28 PDT
Leg 8 from Itajai to Newport, day 09 on board Dongfeng. 30 April, . Pascal Bidegorry at the nav desk, we just got wind again after entering a cloudy zone © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race

When it comes to sailing, obtaining accurate weather information is vital for ensuring safety and comfort on the open seas. Fortunately, advancements in technology have revolutionised the way sailors access weather data, with satellite communication providers such as Iridium and Starlink leading the way.

This article explores the advantages of Starlink, a newcomer in the field of satellite communications, and the reliability of the Iridium GO! Exec device for offshore communications, specifically for marine weather data services like PredictWind.

PredictWind information across all your devices - photo © Predictwind.com
PredictWind information across all your devices - photo © Predictwind.com

PredictWind

For the past 14 years, PredictWind, a reputable marine weather service based in New Zealand, has been a trusted source of quality weather data for sailors worldwide. Their mission is to empower marine users with the highest quality weather information and tools, enabling them to make informed decisions.

PredictWind has gained the trust of over 1 million sailors in the last year, catering to both cruising enthusiasts and competitive racers.

PredictWind Weather Routing on your Tablet - photo © Predictwind.com
PredictWind Weather Routing on your Tablet - photo © Predictwind.com

The PredictWind app offers a range of weather tools designed to meet the diverse needs of marine users. What sets PredictWind apart is their continuous development efforts, making advanced weather routing features more accessible and user-friendly.

Previously exclusive to racers, these tools are now available to cruising sailors, democratising advanced weather forecasting and enhancing the overall sailing experience.

Predict Tables on your Laptop - photo © Predictwind.com
Predict Tables on your Laptop - photo © Predictwind.com

Iridium GO! Exec

When venturing offshore, having a reliable and proven communication system is crucial for sailors. This is where the Iridium GO! Exec device excels. With connection speeds up to 40 times faster than its predecessor, the original GO!, the GO! Exec allows sailors to access weather data in a similar manner to Starlink but with optimised apps that ensure efficiency.

The new Iridium GO! exec - photo © Iridium
The new Iridium GO! exec - photo © Iridium

To address concerns about unexpectedly high bills, PredictWind offers an Unlimited GO! Exec plan, providing offshore cruisers with peace of mind and avoiding the hefty charges often associated with Starlink maritime usage.

By opting for the GO! Exec, users can enjoy a smaller monthly fee while still benefiting from a reliable and faster offshore connection.

Iridium Certus(R) - photo © Iridium_Certus
Iridium Certus(R) - photo © Iridium_Certus

The device also features a built-in battery that can run up to 24 hours on standby, making it independent of the vessel's power system. Additionally, its portability and IP65 waterproof rating enhance safety, allowing sailors to carry a self-contained communication unit during emergencies.

Starlink

Starlink has revolutionized online access for boaters - photo © Edson Marine
Starlink has revolutionized online access for boaters - photo © Edson Marine

Despite some offshore sailors facing challenges with bill shock from the Starlink maritime plan, it is important to acknowledge the significant advantages that Starlink brings to the table.

Offering internet speeds comparable to home connections, Starlink has disrupted the maritime satellite communications market, providing sailors with access to vast amounts of weather data and super-fast connectivity while at sea.

Innovative antenna flag pole solution for Starlink - photo © BMComposites
Innovative antenna flag pole solution for Starlink - photo © BMComposites

The ability to stay connected and receive real-time weather updates is invaluable for sailors seeking to make informed decisions and ensure their safety on long voyages.

However, it is essential to exercise caution to manage data usage and avoid unexpected charges, considering the power usage and lack of portability as part of the onboard setup.

Choosing the Right Communication System

PredictWind Departure Planning on your Tablet - photo © Predictwind.com
PredictWind Departure Planning on your Tablet - photo © Predictwind.com

Choosing between Starlink and the Iridium GO! Exec for marine communication systems depends on various factors, including safety, redundancy, power usage, waterproof rating, voice calling, and SOS capabilities.

While Starlink offers faster internet speeds and access to more weather data, PredictWind recognises the importance of a reliable offshore connection.

For many sailors, the GO! Exec provides a safety-oriented communication system for passage-making, complemented by PredictWind's comprehensive weather tools.

PredictWind information across all your devices - photo © Predictwind.com
PredictWind information across all your devices - photo © Predictwind.com

Recommendations

For coastal situations where fixed-cost, high-speed internet is accessible without relying on uncapped maritime plans, we recommend utilising Starlink. Its fast connectivity and abundant data enable users to stay informed about localised weather patterns, make real-time adjustments to their routes, and enjoy a more comfortable and efficient sailing experience near the coast.

However, for offshore passage-making, where reliability and safety are paramount, we advocate for the use of the Iridium GO! Exec. With its proven track record, mid-band speeds, optimised apps, and the added advantage of PredictWind's Unlimited GO! Exec plan to prevent unexpected high bills, sailors can rely on this communication system to access essential weather information even in the most remote and challenging offshore environments.

PredictWind Forecasts on your SmartPhone - photo © Predictwind.com
PredictWind Forecasts on your SmartPhone - photo © Predictwind.com

By leveraging both Starlink and the GO! Exec, sailors can benefit from the strengths of each system based on their specific sailing needs and priorities.

Conclusion

Access to accurate and timely weather information is crucial for sailors to navigate the seas safely and efficiently. PredictWind, with its user-friendly apps and advanced weather routing features, has become the go-to choice for marine users worldwide.

PredictWind information across all your devices - photo © Predictwind.com
PredictWind information across all your devices - photo © Predictwind.com

Combined with the reliable and fast offshore connection offered by the Iridium GO! Exec device, sailors can enjoy the benefits of a proven communication system without the risk of unexpectedly high bills.

As technology continues to advance, the maritime industry can look forward to even more innovative solutions that prioritise safety and enhance the overall sailing experience.

PredictWind Local Knowledge on your SmartPhone - photo © Predictwind.com
PredictWind Local Knowledge on your SmartPhone - photo © Predictwind.com

About Jon Bilger

Olympian, two-time America’s Cup winner, and New Zealand National Champion in multiple classes, PredictWind Founding Director Jon Bilger spent years accessing the very best private wind and marine forecasting tools in the world.

Jon Bilger - PredictWind Founder and CEO - photo © Joshua McCormack
Jon Bilger - PredictWind Founder and CEO - photo © Joshua McCormack

Jon founded PredictWind in 2010 to share this potentially life-saving technology with the public at large, and today PredictWind provides the world’s most accurate and reliable forecasting technology to more than a million users. A lifelong competitive yachtsman, Jon lives in Auckland with his wife and two daughters, who share his passion for the ocean and competitive sailing.

SILENT 60 - Starlink close up - photo © Silent Yachts
SILENT 60 - Starlink close up - photo © Silent Yachts

Starlink's new flat antenna for maritime doesn't seem-special, costs an arm and a leg - photo © Edson Marine
Starlink's new flat antenna for maritime doesn't seem-special, costs an arm and a leg - photo © Edson Marine

Related Articles

New models boost Weather Routing accuracy
Three additions added to list of high-resolution Weather Routing models PredictWind has a mission to provide the most accurate weather data on Earth. We are excited to announce three additions to our list of high-resolution Weather Routing models. Posted on 26 Jun Free Atlantic crossing webinars - Part two
Digging deeper into how to use the equipment you will need out on the water Last week we kicked off two part webinar series covering everything you need to know for a successful Atlantic crossing. Posted on 17 Oct 2022 Extreme Weather Warnings - Don't get caught out!
Users are able to see warnings throughout the PredictWind ecosystem When doing a quick check on the weather forecast, it is easy to miss the indicators which can often signal extreme weather, even when the averaged forecasted conditions are benign. Posted on 23 Sep 2022 The “Game Changer” for Weather Routing
Automatic Wave Routing PredictWind's newest feature - Automatic Wave Routing allows users to see highly detailed wave data and how their vessel will perform in all wave conditions, along their route. Posted on 19 Aug 2022 AIS Vessel Positions data on PredictWind
PredictWind has developed is the ability to download AIS data via satellite connection AIS is a system where boats that have an AIS transponder installed can automatically broadcast their vessel identity, real-time position, course, and speed, using VHF frequencies. Posted on 27 Jun 2022 PredictWind departure planning
With advanced weather technology, there is no reason to get caught out in unfavorable weather With advanced weather technology, there is no reason to get caught out in unfavorable weather conditions. PredictWind introduced the first online Departure Planning tool over a decade ago and now with new updates Posted on 30 May 2022 PredictWind departure planning
Double the forecasting power With advanced weather technology, there is no reason to get caught out in unfavorable weather conditions. PredictWind introduced the first online Departure Planning tool over a decade ago and now with new updates Posted on 28 May 2022 New 10 Day Forecast on PredictWind App
Forecast accuracy beyond seven days is challenging for any model We are excited to release long range forecasts for all users on the PredictWind App. The 7-day forecasts are now extended out to 10 days, using the ECMWF, SPIRE and GFS models. Posted on 11 Apr 2022 Predictwind announce new GPS Tracker -Datahub
DataHub allows - all data on board your vessel can be logged and transmitted DataHub by PredictWind has just been anounced. This small but powerful GPS Tracker is custom designed from the ground up, with extra features to make your coastal or offshore tracking, data, and communications easier than ever. Posted on 28 Mar 2022
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy