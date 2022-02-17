Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Raymarine and Teledyne FLIR report rise in popularity of integrated thermal monitoring systems

by Raymarine 25 Jul 07:30 PDT
AX8 Screen Capture © Raymarine

Raymarine has reported a rise in popularity of its YachtSense Ecosystem integration with the Teledyne FLIR AX-8 Thermal Monitoring Camera as yacht owners seek to minimise the risk of lithium-ion battery fires.

Lithium-ion batteries offer a weight saving of around 70 percent and as the demand for slimmer, more compact and powerful electronic water toys increases, they are proving increasingly popular due to the higher storage capacities, longer lifetime and low maintenance. However, the escalating number of yacht fires occurring worldwide have included the increased use of lithium-ion batteries as the cause.

While these batteries offer many benefits, they can be dangerous if not handled properly due to containing a flammable electrolyte that can ignite if the battery is damaged or overcharged. The need for yacht owners to become educated on the potential risks associated with lithium-ion batteries and taking necessary precautions to prevent fires from occurring is crucial.

Teledyne FLIR, manufacturers of Maritime Thermal Systems has recently seen an increase in interest of its AX8 Thermal Monitoring Camera, which allows continuous monitoring of temperature conditions in a variety of facilities, suggesting that boat owners are becoming more aware of the risk of yacht fires, and are putting systems in place to detect fires early.

Hans Groenenboom, Sales Director EMEAI Maritime Thermal Systems, Teledyne FLIR, said: "It's really positive to see that there has been an increase in boat owners putting safety protocols in place to detect early warnings of a fire. By installing a thermal monitoring camera owners are given extra time. They are not waiting for smoke to be detected, the change in temperature will sound the alarm long before that stage, giving valuable minutes to ensure the safety of those on board as well as the opportunity to extinguish the problem."

A key benefit of thermal monitoring cameras like the AX-8 is that they can be combined with other technology that can notify an owner of early fire detections remotely, offering peace of mind when not onboard. The AX-8 can integrate with is Raymarine's YachtSense Ecosystem which enables complete onboard and offboard integration with all devices connected to the boat's network.

Andy King, Vice President of Sales at Raymarine, said: "Having modern vessel automation like our YachtSense Ecosystem allows a vessel owner to always be connected to their boat. An installed system assures captains and boat owners of activity on their vessel prior to, during and after their voyage. The AX-8 camera can be connected directly to the YachtSense Link 4G router and will notify the boat owner by text message, of any out of the ordinary heat increases. Detecting a possible fire early will save huge losses and possibly save lives."

Research suggests it is not only boat owners taking action after becoming aware of the increase of these fires, the marine industry is now working to develop new safety protocols to prevent lithium-ion battery fires from occurring. The National Fire Protection Association has developed guidelines for the use of lithium-ion batteries on boats, which recommend best practices for installation, maintenance, and storage.

For more information on Raymarine's YachtSense Ecosystem, please click here.

For more information on the Teledyne FLIR AX-8, please click here.

Related Articles

Raymarine to supply YachtSense™ for Maritimo S55
The next step in digital switching solutions Raymarine is pleased to confirm that Australian boatbuilder Maritimo will offer the benefits of the Raymarine YachtSense™ system to new owners of its class leading motor yacht, the Maritimo S55. Posted on 25 May Raymarine inks agreement with Northcoast Boats
To fully outfit all new vessels starting with its newly announced flagship NorthCoast 415HT Raymarine announced an exclusive agreement with NorthCoast Boats to fully outfit all new vessels starting with its newly announced flagship NorthCoast 415HT. Posted on 27 Apr Raymarine electronics chosen to equip Leopard 40
The Leopard 40 completes the brand's best-selling new range of power catamarans Raymarine's innovative range of marine electronics has been selected for the highly anticipated new Leopard 40 Powercat. Posted on 27 Feb Raymarine equipment chosen for PIRELLI 30
The 30ft boat debuted at Boot Düsseldorf 2023 Sacs Tecnorib, Italy's biggest builder of large luxury RIBs and licensee of the trademark PIRELLI for Speedboats, announced today that it has selected Raymarine as one of its equipment partners for its latest model, the new PIRELLI 30. Posted on 26 Jan Raymarine unveils remote monitoring and control
New YachtSense Ecosystem delivers a smart home experience on the water Today, Raymarine unveiled its YachtSense® Ecosystem, an onboard and remote monitoring solution that gives boaters effortless control of their Raymarine equipment and vessel systems from their mobile device. Posted on 17 Feb 2022 Cyclone™ Solid-State CHIRP Pulse Compression Radar
Striking form, extreme capability, ruggedness are hallmarks of this next-gen open-array radar Raymarine announces Cyclone™, the newest range of open-array radars, conceived and crafted to give mariners the confidence to tackle the harshest conditions, gain distinct advantages in the hunt for fish, and safely navigate busy waterways. Posted on 27 Oct 2021 Raymarine: Onboard lifestyles
Raf Aviner relies on Raymarine and FLIR electronics to keep his family and MCY 76 Skylounge safe Raf Aviner and his family love the boating lifestyle. From their home port in Connecticut, the Aviner's spend ample time cruising the waters of Long Island Sound, making frequent passages up the Hudson River and up the East Coast to Northern Maine. Posted on 7 Jul 2021 Raymarine & Marinas.com partner to enhance charts
Bringing better points of interest to Raymarine's LightHouse Charts Raymarine have announced that its LightHouse Charts Premium service includes points-of-interest data provided by Marinas.com - the single best source of marina and waterway information for boaters on the web. Posted on 4 Jun 2021 FLIR launches Raymarine Axiom+ MFDs
Axiom+ offers superior visibility and upgraded performance FLIR Systems announced today Raymarine Axiom+, a powerful series of multifunction displays (MFDs) for anglers, cruisers, and sailors, plus updated Raymarine LightHouse™ Charts cartography, bringing new levels of clarity and control to marine navigation. Posted on 23 Jun 2020 FLIR and Raymarine receive 2019 NMEA Awards
Raymarine ClearCruise AR earns Technology Award and FLIR M400XR recognised as Best Marine Camera Manufacturers scored big at the 2019 National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA)/Radio Technical Commission for Maritime Services (RTCM) Marine Electronics Conference & Expo, held late last month at the Renaissance Hotel in Portsmouth, Virginia. Posted on 9 Oct 2019
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy