Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Vision Marine sets sail on a world record journey: Conquering longest distance on an electric boat

by Vision Marine Technologies 25 Jul 07:05 PDT
Vision Marine Technologies sets sail on a revolutionary world record journey © Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, proudly announces an exhilarating and game-changing project that is set to revolutionize the boating industry.

Brace yourselves for an extraordinary showcase of sustainable energy as we embark on an awe-inspiring journey to champion electric power and herald a new era of eco-friendly marine travel.

Igniting the electric revolution:

Passion, innovation, and a relentless commitment to sustainability lie at the core of Vision Marine's audacious mission. As a forward-thinking pioneer in the green boating movement, we are thrilled to propel sustainable energy into the spotlight and illuminate the environmental virtues of electric power while revealing the stark reality of traditional combustion engines in marine propulsion.

Setting a pioneering world record:

Daring, unparalleled, and history-making - Vision Marine is all set to etch its name into the annals of boating history. We will conquer the longest-known documented electric boat run, an astonishing 1,050 nautical miles from the picturesque shores of Norfolk, Virginia, to the vibrant heart of Miami, Florida. With sheer grit and cutting-edge electric propulsion technology, we will break barriers, ignite imaginations, and inspire a global call to embrace eco-friendly practices.

Powering a sustainable future:

At the helm of this momentous expedition stands Patrick Bobby, Vision Marine's visionary co-founder and head of Performance and Special Projects. With unwavering dedication, he passionately champions clean energy and a sustainable future for our precious seas and oceans. Our voyage is more than a remarkable feat; it is a statement that electric boats can accomplish extraordinary distances, leaving a minimal environmental footprint and preserving the natural wonders that define our world.

Enter the electrified marvel:

Equipped with a triumphant array of 3,000W solar panel cells, our groundbreaking electric boat is primed to soar with autonomy under the sunny skies. With twin electric propulsion at its heart, it will gracefully navigate the US East Coast intercoastal, showcasing the true prowess of its bespoke Wired Pontoon and proprietary Lithium Batteries.

Meet the fearless crew:

At the helm of this epic expedition stand two intrepid and seasoned sailors, Francois Légaré and Sylvie Latendresse, ready to steer our voyage to greatness. Accompanying them is the brilliant Vincent Prévost, Brand & Communication Director for Vision Marine Technologies, capturing every triumphant moment as we surge towards history.

E-Motion™ Powertrain - photo © Vision Marine Technologies
E-Motion™ Powertrain - photo © Vision Marine Technologies

Join the journey:

This monumental journey is not just for the intrepid few; we extend a heartfelt invitation to media outlets, esteemed partners, steadfast friends, and passionate supporters to join us on this extraordinary run. Embark on this exhilarating adventure, as our boat makes remarkable stops along the way, and experience the excitement firsthand. Witness our triumphs, challenges, and everything in between, on our dynamic YouTube channel and other captivating platforms.

An epic tale unfolds:

As we navigate the vast and majestic waters from Virginia to Miami, a mesmerizing tale of innovation, hope, and sustainable power will unfold. Brace yourself for an epic journey like no other, where Vision Marine Technologies transcends boundaries, captures hearts, and inspires a global wave of eco-consciousness.

For more information and to be part of this historic endeavor, visit Vision Marine's electrifying website.

Fourwinns h2e E-Motion powered - photo © Vision Marine Technologies
Fourwinns h2e E-Motion powered - photo © Vision Marine Technologies

Related Articles

Vision Marine expands in Portside Ventura
Announcing opening of 2nd electric boat rental operation Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the opening of its second electric boat rental operation in Portside Ventura, California. Posted on 4 Mar The new H2e, the finer side of electric boating
Four Winns continues to be committed to a comfortable and instinctive experience on the water Four Winns continues to be committed to a comfortable and instinctive experience on the water and is ecstatic to announce a daring move into electric boating. Posted on 3 Dec 2022 Vision Marine partners with Nautical Ventures
To offer a 100% recyclable boat Vision Marine Technologies has formed a partnership with Nautical Ventures Group as its sole and exclusive distributor of a fully recyclable rotomolded plastic boat (the "Phantom") for the state of Florida. Posted on 18 Oct 2022 Vision Marine smashes electric boat world record
Achieving a top speed of 109 MPH at the iconic lake of the Ozarks Shootout Vision Marine Technologies, Inc., the global leader in the electric recreational marine propulsion industry serving OEMs, is proud to announce an historic milestone in the boating industry by shattering the 100 MPH speed barrier on an electric watercraft. Posted on 29 Aug 2022 Vision Marine to attempt record 100mph run
With electric boat at Lake of the Ozarks Shootout The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout is nearly here, and this year, Vision Marine Technologies will return with an ambitious goal: achieving a speed of 100 mph, in an electric powerboat. Success would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat. Posted on 25 Aug 2022 Advanced battery pack in testing
Octillion has developed a customized high voltage 35 kW high density battery Per the terms of the partnership announced in early 2022, Octillion has developed a customized high voltage 35 kW high density battery, manufactured for the exclusive use of Vision Marine within the recreational boating market. Posted on 2 Jul 2022 VisionMarine aims for 100mph in electric powerboat
This would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat This year, Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) will return with its most ambitious goal to date: achieving a speed of 100 mph. This would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat. Posted on 11 Jun 2022 Pontoon market surges to Vision Marine's advantage
Sales of pontoons having increased between 3% to 4% annually It is no secret that sales of recreational boats have skyrocketed in the last few years, and that trend is sure to continue for the foreseeable future. Pontoon boats have become an unusually hot commodity. Posted on 19 May 2022 Charging infrastructure for electric boating
The boating industry and automotive industry electric vehicle sales are skyrocketing The boating industry and automotive industry electric vehicle sales are skyrocketing, and as previously discussed, there are obstacles to overcome to keep up with the demand. Posted on 22 Apr 2022 Cost of gas vs. electricity for my EV?
The cost of fueling a large marine vessel's tank has continued to skyrocket The cost of fueling a typical gasoline powered vehicle or fueling a large marine vessel's tank has continued to skyrocket due primarily to the recent spike in fossil fuel prices, across the board. Posted on 1 Apr 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy