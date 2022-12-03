Vision Marine sets sail on a world record journey: Conquering longest distance on an electric boat

Vision Marine Technologies sets sail on a revolutionary world record journey © Vision Marine Technologies Vision Marine Technologies sets sail on a revolutionary world record journey © Vision Marine Technologies

by Vision Marine Technologies 25 Jul 07:05 PDT

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, proudly announces an exhilarating and game-changing project that is set to revolutionize the boating industry.

Brace yourselves for an extraordinary showcase of sustainable energy as we embark on an awe-inspiring journey to champion electric power and herald a new era of eco-friendly marine travel.

Igniting the electric revolution:

Passion, innovation, and a relentless commitment to sustainability lie at the core of Vision Marine's audacious mission. As a forward-thinking pioneer in the green boating movement, we are thrilled to propel sustainable energy into the spotlight and illuminate the environmental virtues of electric power while revealing the stark reality of traditional combustion engines in marine propulsion.

Setting a pioneering world record:

Daring, unparalleled, and history-making - Vision Marine is all set to etch its name into the annals of boating history. We will conquer the longest-known documented electric boat run, an astonishing 1,050 nautical miles from the picturesque shores of Norfolk, Virginia, to the vibrant heart of Miami, Florida. With sheer grit and cutting-edge electric propulsion technology, we will break barriers, ignite imaginations, and inspire a global call to embrace eco-friendly practices.

Powering a sustainable future:

At the helm of this momentous expedition stands Patrick Bobby, Vision Marine's visionary co-founder and head of Performance and Special Projects. With unwavering dedication, he passionately champions clean energy and a sustainable future for our precious seas and oceans. Our voyage is more than a remarkable feat; it is a statement that electric boats can accomplish extraordinary distances, leaving a minimal environmental footprint and preserving the natural wonders that define our world.

Enter the electrified marvel:

Equipped with a triumphant array of 3,000W solar panel cells, our groundbreaking electric boat is primed to soar with autonomy under the sunny skies. With twin electric propulsion at its heart, it will gracefully navigate the US East Coast intercoastal, showcasing the true prowess of its bespoke Wired Pontoon and proprietary Lithium Batteries.

Meet the fearless crew:

At the helm of this epic expedition stand two intrepid and seasoned sailors, Francois Légaré and Sylvie Latendresse, ready to steer our voyage to greatness. Accompanying them is the brilliant Vincent Prévost, Brand & Communication Director for Vision Marine Technologies, capturing every triumphant moment as we surge towards history.

Join the journey:

This monumental journey is not just for the intrepid few; we extend a heartfelt invitation to media outlets, esteemed partners, steadfast friends, and passionate supporters to join us on this extraordinary run. Embark on this exhilarating adventure, as our boat makes remarkable stops along the way, and experience the excitement firsthand. Witness our triumphs, challenges, and everything in between, on our dynamic YouTube channel and other captivating platforms.

An epic tale unfolds:

As we navigate the vast and majestic waters from Virginia to Miami, a mesmerizing tale of innovation, hope, and sustainable power will unfold. Brace yourself for an epic journey like no other, where Vision Marine Technologies transcends boundaries, captures hearts, and inspires a global wave of eco-consciousness.

For more information and to be part of this historic endeavor, visit Vision Marine's electrifying website.