Renaissance - the largest Bannenberg & Rowell yacht ever built

Renaissance - 112m, 7200GT © Chou Pesqueira

by Bannenberg & Rowell 26 Jul 07:39 PDT

Bannenberg & Rowell designed her exterior with naval architecture by Marin Teknikk of Norway. The extraordinary expansive exterior deck areas feature a large swimming pool, bars, a private pool for the Owners, and as many seating areas - large and small - as you could possibly wish for.

A fully-certified helipad, and no fewer than four custom-designed Cockwells tenders, provide access to Renaissance.

Oh, and a fully-certified pizza oven when you make it on board.

Behind massive sculpted bronze doors lies a Bannenberg & Rowell-designed interior of immense style and quality: a main saloon and dining saloon with an astonishing 5.7m ceiling height; the largest yacht gym afloat; a wellness centre with plunge pools, steam room and sauna, massage rooms and a hair salon. A vast, triple aspect, Beach Club, a Jazz Bar and a cinema are just some of the spaces to be explored.

A curated art collection, specially-commissioned stained glass and vibrant backlit onyx bars combine to artistic and dramatic effect.

And, recognising that sometimes it's not all play, Rulers of the Universe can rest easy whilst on board with a fully-equipped business centre.

Renaissance: The rebirth of civilized yachting.