Chapman Marine Group: Celebrating 35 years of maritime excellence

by Chapman Marine Group 26 Jul 21:47 PDT

Chapman Marine Group will have its largest display in 30 years of exhibiting at the Sydney International Boat Show, including the first foray for its latest brand, Scout Boats from the US.

The Chapman line-up of 25 vessels in total includes the world-renowned Sea Ray Sports Boats, the practical and versatile Beneteau outboard day boats and cruisers, Cobia the USA's best-selling offshore Centre Console and Dual Console sports fishers, and the innovative Scandinavian designed Flipper boats.

"This is our largest showcase in our history," said Dealer Principal, Mark Chapman, who has been operating on Sydney Harbour for 35 years, importing, selling and maintaining a selection of premium international boating brands.

"Visitors to SIBS 2023 will be spoiled for choice, and all our boats are priced at under one million, ranging in price from $160,000 to $900,000."

Taking on the Scout Boats dealership in Australia is a major coup, as Mark explained. "They are built in South Carolina USA with uncompromising build quality from 17 to 67-feet, ranging from shallow-draft bay boats to luxury centre console sports fishing boats - all with innovative features, fuel-efficient hull designs and industry-leading comfort and safety."

Scout Boats are best known for state-of-the-art innovations, high-quality outboard powered Centre Console, Sport Fish, Bay Boats and Yacht Tenders for fishing and family recreation.

Chapman Marine will present three Scout models at SIBS: the 215XSF,255LXF and 355LXF, all powered by Mercury outboards.

"What attracted me to the Scout brand was the build quality. In 35 years, I have imported hundreds if not thousands of boats and the construction of Scout Boats stood above the competition. Their epoxy-infused hulls are solid, reliable and ideal for Australian conditions. You get what you pay for."

Since 1989, owned and operated by CEO and founder Steve Potts and now, with his son, Stevie, Scout Boats has produced award-winning models made with 100 percent hand-laid fibreglass construction.

In the larger models, LXF and LXZ ranges 33-feet and above, the brand uses cutting-edge Epoxy Infusion and Carbon Epoxy Construction techniques to build the highest-performing Scout Stepped Hull models, pairing them with sophisticated interiors and advanced technologies.

"Along with the build quality, another attributed that appealed to me was the scope of the range - including the new flagship, the Scout 67 LX Series. This new model was designed in collaboration with UK superyacht design studio, Harrison Eidsgaard and when it launches in 2024, will be the biggest production motor yacht in the world powered by five Mercury V12 600hp outboards, with a predicted speed of 52 knots, or 96km/hour.

The Scout 67 LX will encompass three unique models: the 670 LXF (Luxury Fish Model); the 670 LXS (Luxury Sport Model); and the 670 LXC (Luxury Cruiser Model).

"I am a Mercury dealer and Scout enables me to grow that arm of the dealership," Mark continued. "We are the principal service dealer for the new Mercury V12 600hp engine on Sydney Harbour.

"The outboard market has grown so much over the past few years with the proven advantages of lower costs of maintenance and service, as well as increased performance and efficiency. It will be exciting to see people's responses to Scout Boats at SIBS, with three models on display and information about the all-new Scout 67 LX Series which will be launched in early 2024."

To arrange an inspection email or phone 0412 449 174 and/or visit www.chapmanmarinegroup.com.au.