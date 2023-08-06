Exclusive Axopar test drives + Sydney Boat Show display

by eyachts 27 Jul 02:43 PDT

We are offering limited Axopar test drives for our friends of Eyachts. These test drives are for those of you who have done your research and are nearing a decision but have yet to experience the thrills of Axopars smooth and fast ride.

Places are limited and by appointment only.

Display

Join us for our biggest stand ever, located at the main entrance in Darling Harbour. Eyachts stand will have it all, featuring four exciting brands; RAND, Greenline Yachts, Axopar, Pardo Yachts. Book a viewing and beat the queue.

RAND

Prepare for the RAND Leisure 28 and RAND Spirit 25 premiere. RAND boats are the new minimalistic Danish-designed sustainable dayboats. Their lines are clean and so are their construction materials.

Greenline

Explore what economically hybrid coastal cruising looks like with the Greenline Yachts 39 and 45 FLY. Sydney has been waiting to see the Greenline 45 FLY, and she will finally make her debut. A representative for Greenline Yachts, Luca Raumland, will also be on the stand.

Axopar

Experience the versatility of the Axopar 25, 28 and 37 range, and see why so many Aussies have taken to this clever adventure boat. This will be the premiere of the Axopar 25 and Axopar 37 Mediterrana package.

Brabus Marine

The intelligent partnership between Axopar boats and the German car manufacturer BRABUS brings a vessel in a class of its own, winning numerous awards since its launch. Thrilling and competent the BRABUS Shadow 900 is all-round performer.

Pardo

Discover Italian luxury onboard the Pardo Yachts 38 and 43; these eye-catching entertainers boats have already caught the attention of Sydney siders, and the demand is only growing.

