Sydney International Boat Show: More Premieres, and the Boat Show smartphone app

2023 Sydney International Boat Show countdown © Flagstaff Marine 2023 Sydney International Boat Show countdown © Flagstaff Marine

by Sydney International Boat Show 27 Jul 15:26 PDT

The 54th Sydney International Boat Show opens next week on Thursday 3 August at the International Convention Centre Sydney, and adjacent purpose-built marina in Darling Harbour.

With the undercover exhibition space at capacity, and more than 200 boats berthing at Cockle Bay, close to 600 vessels will be on display, along with all the gear, gadgets, accessories, safety gear and clothing to go along with a great day out on the water. New premieres continue to be announced as the first day of the show inches closer, with many suppliers and manufactures excited by the prospect of presenting never-before-seen products and models at this year's much anticipated Show.

President of the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) Andrew Fielding said, "This is shaping-up to be a top show. It's hard to believe the exceptional number of premieres we are seeing this year, some are global launches, and some for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region. The show truly is a significant launch pad for the public release of standout products in recreational boating."

Take for example the Greenline 45 FLY. This Australian premiere offers a perfectly balanced interior layout featuring a full-beam midship owner cabin with king-size bed, with the VIP guest cabin in the bow, both equally comfortable offering private bathrooms with separate showers. With both cabins featuring walk-in wardrobes, the 45 Fly is considered one of the most comfortable yachts in its class. The PRESTIGE brand is also premiering with TMG Yachts, who also present the Carbon Yacht range, including the impressive Saffier 33 Life daysailing boat and the Virtue 10, both which are Australian premieres.

No power vessel is complete without an engine, and Mercury Marine does not hold back when it comes to the latest and greatest in power. Seen for the first time in the Asia-Pacific, the Mercury 500R Outboard "offers incredible mid-range punch and pulls with unrelenting authority all the way to wide-open throttle" according to Mercury. Remarkably, the impressive technical performance figures for the engine are generated on standard unleaded fuel, rather than premium grade. Also making their Australia debut are the Mercury Marine V10 400R Outboard, and their innovative Electric Series.

Speaking of innovation Jetboard Australia has announced the Australian Premiere of the Aquadart Nano Underwater Sea Scooter. Sea scooters are water-propelled devices that allow divers to move faster and more efficiently underwater. They're great for recreational diving, technical diving, and snorkelling in lakes, swimming pools, and even the open ocean. The Nano series are extremely capable machines, perfect as a lightweight scuba diving and touring sea scooter, capable of many hours of use before re-charging.

Back above the water, the Whitehaven Group is looking forward to presenting a "Best in Class" showcase comprising the Sydney International Boat Show debut of the remarkable Aquila 54, the Integrity 470 CE Plus, and the bespoke Whitehaven 6800SY which truly conveys the level of full customisation and quality craftsmanship of Whitehaven. The Whitehaven 6800SY is a 21-metre motor yacht, custom crafted from the hull up to include an array of premium lifestyle features that make it the ideal entertainer for family and friends. With enhanced styling and performance, the new Integrity 470 CE Plus appeals to a new generation of cruising families looking for contemporary looks, cruising comfort and a burst of speed when required.

SCUABJET joins the Sydney International Boat Show for the first time, presenting the innovative Hybridboard, a revolutionary e-Foil and e-Surfboard rolled into one unique combo. As an e-foil, it is a state-of-the-art board with a 75 centimetre long mast and a high aspect Wing that enables an exceptional flight over the water. The Hybridboard is also a cutting-edge e-Surfboard that lets riders feel the grip on the water as their feet carve their way on a ride of speed and adrenaline.

Oceanworx premieres on Australian shores at the Show with Good Times Marine, delving into the premium alloy boating market "for your love of the ocean" as they say. With the model range designed specifically for open water adventures, these striking new boats deliver both on water performance and interior ergonomics. See the two new models. The Airier, with the side console, and the Axcess, being the centre console model. There is also a new Cold Formed range called Squadron positioned with a sharper price point that offers both centre, side and tiller steer variants.

See the latest from Vagabond, also for the first time at the Good Times Marine stand at this year's Show. The new Vagabond 6.6 & Vagabond 6.6 HT feature an impressive list of standard features like JL Audio stereo and speakers, Simrad VHF radio, Phender Pro's, USB chargers, lockable and watertight side box, fully integrated and factory designed wiring harness and a rear switch panel so you can operate the transom features without having to return to the helm. The Vagabond is a true offshore boat, providing comfort and protection from all weather conditions.

Highfield Boats will present models from the all-new 2024 Sport range at the Show, including the world premiere of the highly-anticipated Sport 560, Sport 660 and Sport 760. The new 560 Sport boasts a range of improvements, such as a new stern design, rollbar, rear seat side handles, large cup holders, new EVA floor and optional T-Top. The Highfield 660 Sport comprises the same features with optional hardtop, and the 760 Sport offers the same, plus optional hardtop and windlass.

For the technically minded, Southern Seas Marine is proud to bring the Juice Permanent Magnet Alternator (PMA) to the Show. This revolutionary new product offers significant advantages over traditional alternators by delivering far higher efficiency. Operating at up to 90 per cent efficiency, compared to around 40 per cent for traditional alternators, the Juice PMA generates less heat, burns less fuel, and has a far better output curve. In short, the Juice delivers around twice the electrical output of a traditional alternator whilst drawing the same power off the engine.

The Sydney International Boat Show is also a great place to learn about getting your boating licence, taking recognised TAFE courses specifically designed for maritime proficiency, and hearing all about the career opportunities available within the commercial and recreational boating industry.

Of particular interest every year are the entry-level qualifications required for working on commercial vessels, including the new Coxswain Grade 3 certificate of competency. Anyone already working on a small vessel (less than 12 metres), might already be working as a Coxswain Grade 3. For those already working in the industry, it's worth knowing that transitional arrangements which make it easier to qualify for this certificate expire soon.

These transitional arrangements include a grace period until 31 December 2023 to obtain a certificate of medical fitness which is required for a Coxswain Grade 3 certificate.

Working in the Australian maritime industry is an incredibly fulfilling career, so head to the Marine Jobs stand at the show and learn more about the breadth of careers on offer as well as getting advice on the Coxswain Grade 3 certificates. You can also visit the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's website for more information.

The Show's very own smartphone app is an easy way to ensure visitors find all the boats and brands on their wish list. Using the app, visitors can take a sneak peek at the exciting brands premiering at the show, view the What's-On Guide, see the schedule for on-stage talks, download the show maps and access the Exhibitor Directory with details of what boat or brand to find where. To access the app, search for "The Event App" from the app store and enter the event code: sibs23

The Sydney International Boat Show takes place from 3 to 6 August at the International Convention Centre Sydney, and on the adjacent marina on Cockle Bay. The show is open 10AM - 7PM Thursday to Saturday, and 10AM to 5PM on Sunday. Tickets, now available, can be purchased online only - there will not be a box office at the Show. Adult tickets are $29.50 each. Children under 16 years of age are admitted free with a paying adult.

The Sydney International Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by Partner in Safety - Transport for NSW, along with official event partners National Storage and Walcon Marine.

For more visit sydneyboatshow.com.au