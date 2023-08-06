Please select your home edition
Edition

Recently delivered Sunseeker Yachts showcase at Sydney International Boat Show 2023

by Sunseeker International 27 Jul 17:18 PDT 3-6 August 2023
Manhattan 55 © Sunseeker International

The Southern Hemisphere welcomes two newly delivered Sunseeker yachts, and Sunseeker East Coast Australia will showcase both at the 54th annual Sydney International Boat Show from Thursday 3 - Sunday 6 August 2023.

The Manhattan 55 and 76 Yacht will be on display for the four-day event, where visitors can see and experience the industry-leading design, innovation and craftsmanship on board. These two enduringly popular flybridge models offer exterior and interior space for owners to make the most of their time on the water. Sunseeker yachts are famed for their thoughtful approach to design, where practicality, style and performance meet to offer an unforgettable boating experience. With meticulous attention to detail in the design and build of a Sunseeker, reliability and comfort are ensured.

Brad Rodgers, Director at Sunseeker East Coast Australia, commented: "We are excited to showcase two exceptional Sunseeker yachts, built to a specification with the Australia market in mind. This year at Sydney International Boat Show, our guests can enjoy a luxury floating VIP lounge to relax and discuss their yachting requirements with our expert team."

Manhattan 55

Fitted with Twin Volvo D13 800 engines, the Manhattan 55 will cruise comfortably, offering a range of 230 miles at 21 knots and performing 32 knots at full throttle. This 55-foot family sized yacht has a Seakeeper 6 Gyro stabiliser system for a smooth experience at anchor, emphasising the exceptional comfort found on board.

Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

The fabulous Manhattan 55 has all the essentials for a warm day in the Pacific Ocean, and the high specification of this yacht includes a flybridge with an icemaker, refrigerator and hard top fitted with a canopy for full coverage when required. The Manhattan 55 accommodates groups of families and friends with ease. There is no shortage of entertainment, each exterior social space benefits from Sonance marine speakers, connecting the foredeck, flybridge and cockpit, allowing the owner and guests to make full use of the socialising spaces on board. The Beach Club is specially fitted with a marine grill and drop-down workstation, fold-down platform seating and an overhead rain shower to ensure all waterside essentials are within easy reach.

Sunseeker Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

Offering a subtle mix of earthy wood tones and soft neutral fabrics to the interior, the Manhattan 55 is a personal haven. Thanks to the specifically selected tropical air conditioning package, the interior becomes an immensely comfortable space promoting a sense of calm inside. The main deck is cleverly zoned to offer a unique living experience. The galley positioned aft on the port side benefits from Miele appliances, refrigeration, and dedicated cabinetry for glassware, silverware, and crockery. The galley bar benefits from a 33-bottle wine cooler and accompanying cockpit seating forward, connecting the indoor and outdoor space. Further forward is a comfortable U-shaped seating arrangement with a hardwood table complemented by a rise-and-fall 55-inch smart TV with Apple TV and Airplay 2 on the port side, providing entertainment when required but can also fall away to offer uninterrupted views of the horizon.

Sunseeker Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Manhattan 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

The lower deck provides accommodation for six guests in three spacious cabins. The owner's cabin benefits from generous storage and an en suite to port with a chaise longue on the starboard side. The forward VIP cabin is afforded the same luxury as the owner's cabin, both featuring a 55-inch smart TV. The forward VIP en suite is also easily accessed by a separate entrance in the lower lobby.

76 Yacht

The masterful 76 Yacht combines exceptional seakeeping capabilities with an exquisite design.

76 Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International
76 Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International

Designed with the utmost attention to detail, the exterior decks of the Sunseeker 76 Yacht offer generous space and unrivalled versatility. For owners who seek relaxation or adventure, this yacht can accommodate. The flybridge has a hard top with an electric retractable centre canopy for full coverage and a Hydraulic crane to store the Jet Ski. A beautiful feature wet bar with a raised shelf, barbeque grill, icemaker, and multiple refrigeration drawers provide all the necessities for a day of cruising. The fully equipped wet bar services the large forward sunbed seating. The upper console is equipped with a fully comprehensive station for navigation. An equally impressive space is the aft cockpit with comfortable seating and a fold-out table, refrigeration and four Sonance speakers for entertaining. Dimmable lighting and a privacy screen fitted to the aft end of the cockpit allows for an intimate atmosphere. The foredeck benefits from refrigeration and a seating group around a fold-out table. Each exterior space is a haven for socialising, soaking up the sun or diving into clear waters.

76 Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International
76 Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International

A newly configured main deck positions the galley forward, offering a free-flowing layout between the aft cockpit and the social spaces on the main deck. The saloon has deep, comfortable seating on the port and starboard side for lounging and a 55-inch smart TV. Lowered bulwarks allow an unimpeded view out from the saloon. Further forward, the fully equipped galley lies in the heart of the main deck, featuring Miele appliances, custom integrated refrigeration and a beautiful raised bar with storage and a wine cooler for 20 bottles. There is a generous dining space for eight guests opposite the galley, providing an exceptional entertainment space. Observation seating on the portside accompanies the fully equipped console and offers views forward and aft. Below deck, accommodation for up to eight guests is found in four spacious guest cabins, each with an en suite. The owners cabin provides the perfect retreat, with its own 55-inch TV, mini bar refrigeration, dimmable lighting and upholstered sofa on the starboard side. The interior colour scheme comprises neutral furnishings and deep wood tones promoting a sense of calm to those who step on board.

Visitors to the Sydney International Boat Show will find Sunseeker East Coast Australia at Marina M 157. For more information or to book an appointment with the East Coast Australia team, please contact the team on or +61419916469.

Related Articles

New imagery of Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht
Striking exterior features and a contemporary interior finish Witness the athleticism of the Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht. A Sunseeker that is characterised by its iconic Sports Bridge, exceptional agility and uncompromising use of exterior and interior space. Posted on 23 Jul Sunseeker reveals new photography of Superhawk 55
Setting a new standard for style, practicality and the ultimate boat owner experience Powered by twin Volvo Penta D11 - IPS 950 engines and capable of a thrilling 38 knots, paired with unparalleled agility. Posted on 20 May New images of the Sunseeker Predator 65
The all-new performance motor yacht from Sunseeker New imagery released of the athletic Predator 65, an all-new performance motor yacht from Sunseeker. Posted on 17 Mar Sunseeker shines at the 2023 Miami Boat Show
Clients had unprecedented access to the Sunseeker range for the first time Sunseeker and OneWater Yacht Group conclude at the Miami International Boat Show for another year. With no shortage of client viewings, hospitality and events, and two sensational USA Debuts, this show will be one to remember. Posted on 22 Feb Superhawk 55 to make US debut at Miami Boat Show
Sunseeker reveals full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. reveals the full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at the upcoming Miami International Boat Show returning to the One Herald Plaza, Miami, from 15 - 19 February 2023. Posted on 4 Feb Superhawk 55 global premiere at Boot Düsseldorf
The highly anticipated Superhawk 55 leaves the build shed The highly anticipated Sunseeker Superhawk 55 emerges from the build shed in preparation for her exciting global premiere at boot Düsseldorf 2023. Posted on 13 Dec 2022 Sunseeker unveils new imagery of the 88 Yacht
Showcasing Sunseeker's design and technological excellence Sunseeker unveils stunning new photography and video of its award-winning 88 Yacht. Posted on 3 Nov 2022 Two US debuts for Sunseeker at FLIBS
See the stunning 88 Yacht and Manhattan 68 Pacific Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. is delighted to announce its full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, due to take place from 26 - 30 October 2022. Posted on 21 Oct 2022 Sunseeker introduces Ocean 156 and Ocean 182
New range added to its growing family of luxury performance motor yachts Unique to these two models is the new naming structure, differentiated by its Gross Tonnage rather than its length, which Sunseeker has historically used to categorise its models. Posted on 16 Sep 2022 Two Sunseeker debuts at Cannes Yachting Festival
See the stunning 100 Yacht and the dynamic Predator 65 Sunseeker International, the UK's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer, has announced its expansive line-up at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival where it will be represented by its European distributor, Sunseeker London Group. Posted on 9 Jul 2022
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy