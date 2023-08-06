Recently delivered Sunseeker Yachts showcase at Sydney International Boat Show 2023

Manhattan 55 © Sunseeker International Manhattan 55 © Sunseeker International

by Sunseeker International 27 Jul 17:18 PDT

The Southern Hemisphere welcomes two newly delivered Sunseeker yachts, and Sunseeker East Coast Australia will showcase both at the 54th annual Sydney International Boat Show from Thursday 3 - Sunday 6 August 2023.

The Manhattan 55 and 76 Yacht will be on display for the four-day event, where visitors can see and experience the industry-leading design, innovation and craftsmanship on board. These two enduringly popular flybridge models offer exterior and interior space for owners to make the most of their time on the water. Sunseeker yachts are famed for their thoughtful approach to design, where practicality, style and performance meet to offer an unforgettable boating experience. With meticulous attention to detail in the design and build of a Sunseeker, reliability and comfort are ensured.

Brad Rodgers, Director at Sunseeker East Coast Australia, commented: "We are excited to showcase two exceptional Sunseeker yachts, built to a specification with the Australia market in mind. This year at Sydney International Boat Show, our guests can enjoy a luxury floating VIP lounge to relax and discuss their yachting requirements with our expert team."

Manhattan 55

Fitted with Twin Volvo D13 800 engines, the Manhattan 55 will cruise comfortably, offering a range of 230 miles at 21 knots and performing 32 knots at full throttle. This 55-foot family sized yacht has a Seakeeper 6 Gyro stabiliser system for a smooth experience at anchor, emphasising the exceptional comfort found on board.

The fabulous Manhattan 55 has all the essentials for a warm day in the Pacific Ocean, and the high specification of this yacht includes a flybridge with an icemaker, refrigerator and hard top fitted with a canopy for full coverage when required. The Manhattan 55 accommodates groups of families and friends with ease. There is no shortage of entertainment, each exterior social space benefits from Sonance marine speakers, connecting the foredeck, flybridge and cockpit, allowing the owner and guests to make full use of the socialising spaces on board. The Beach Club is specially fitted with a marine grill and drop-down workstation, fold-down platform seating and an overhead rain shower to ensure all waterside essentials are within easy reach.

Offering a subtle mix of earthy wood tones and soft neutral fabrics to the interior, the Manhattan 55 is a personal haven. Thanks to the specifically selected tropical air conditioning package, the interior becomes an immensely comfortable space promoting a sense of calm inside. The main deck is cleverly zoned to offer a unique living experience. The galley positioned aft on the port side benefits from Miele appliances, refrigeration, and dedicated cabinetry for glassware, silverware, and crockery. The galley bar benefits from a 33-bottle wine cooler and accompanying cockpit seating forward, connecting the indoor and outdoor space. Further forward is a comfortable U-shaped seating arrangement with a hardwood table complemented by a rise-and-fall 55-inch smart TV with Apple TV and Airplay 2 on the port side, providing entertainment when required but can also fall away to offer uninterrupted views of the horizon.

The lower deck provides accommodation for six guests in three spacious cabins. The owner's cabin benefits from generous storage and an en suite to port with a chaise longue on the starboard side. The forward VIP cabin is afforded the same luxury as the owner's cabin, both featuring a 55-inch smart TV. The forward VIP en suite is also easily accessed by a separate entrance in the lower lobby.

76 Yacht

The masterful 76 Yacht combines exceptional seakeeping capabilities with an exquisite design.

Designed with the utmost attention to detail, the exterior decks of the Sunseeker 76 Yacht offer generous space and unrivalled versatility. For owners who seek relaxation or adventure, this yacht can accommodate. The flybridge has a hard top with an electric retractable centre canopy for full coverage and a Hydraulic crane to store the Jet Ski. A beautiful feature wet bar with a raised shelf, barbeque grill, icemaker, and multiple refrigeration drawers provide all the necessities for a day of cruising. The fully equipped wet bar services the large forward sunbed seating. The upper console is equipped with a fully comprehensive station for navigation. An equally impressive space is the aft cockpit with comfortable seating and a fold-out table, refrigeration and four Sonance speakers for entertaining. Dimmable lighting and a privacy screen fitted to the aft end of the cockpit allows for an intimate atmosphere. The foredeck benefits from refrigeration and a seating group around a fold-out table. Each exterior space is a haven for socialising, soaking up the sun or diving into clear waters.

A newly configured main deck positions the galley forward, offering a free-flowing layout between the aft cockpit and the social spaces on the main deck. The saloon has deep, comfortable seating on the port and starboard side for lounging and a 55-inch smart TV. Lowered bulwarks allow an unimpeded view out from the saloon. Further forward, the fully equipped galley lies in the heart of the main deck, featuring Miele appliances, custom integrated refrigeration and a beautiful raised bar with storage and a wine cooler for 20 bottles. There is a generous dining space for eight guests opposite the galley, providing an exceptional entertainment space. Observation seating on the portside accompanies the fully equipped console and offers views forward and aft. Below deck, accommodation for up to eight guests is found in four spacious guest cabins, each with an en suite. The owners cabin provides the perfect retreat, with its own 55-inch TV, mini bar refrigeration, dimmable lighting and upholstered sofa on the starboard side. The interior colour scheme comprises neutral furnishings and deep wood tones promoting a sense of calm to those who step on board.

Visitors to the Sydney International Boat Show will find Sunseeker East Coast Australia at Marina M 157. For more information or to book an appointment with the East Coast Australia team, please contact the team on or +61419916469.