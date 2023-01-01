iAQUA new AquaDart Nano unveiled

AquaDart Nano © iAqua AquaDart Nano © iAqua

by Vicki Fitzgerald 29 Jul 07:58 PDT

WATERCRAFT manufacturer iAQUA has launched the most powerful sea scooter in the world. The iAQUA team has unveiled a new AquaDart Nano range with Dual-Jet™ Technology revolutionising the professional sea scooter market.

No other sea scooters can rival its unique and patented technologies, cutting-edge design, power, performance and low-weight.

At just 22kg the AquaDart Nano delivers power-to-weight ratios never before thought possible, and is capable of speeds over 20kmh in three seconds.

The Nano is perfect for water enthusiasts on board superyachts and can play a vital role of saving lives at sea by aiding the military and search and rescue teams.

The range is 50% lighter and 30% smaller than the nearest competitor. Each model boasts a five-inch screen displaying the battery level, speed, depth and a digital compass.

With patent pending Dual Jet™ Technology, it provides up to 60% more thrust than conventional marine jet propulsion systems and has a run time of up to 130 minutes.

The fastest is the AquaDart Nano 620 Max with a top speed of 21 km/h, followed by AquaDart Nano 520 Explorer (18km/h) and the AquaDart Nano 450 Sport (16 km/h).

AquaDart Nano 450 Sport is world's most affordable professional dive scooter with a thrust of 450 Newtons, while the AquaDart Nano 620 Max has the world's best power-to-weight ratio of any dive scooter.

Each Nano has operation times of 200% more than its nearest competitor and boasts a smart sensor to highlight battery levels at various decreasing increments.

A warning is issued at 20% and at 10% the device switches to saving mode with a constant low battery warning ensuring safe underwater adventures.

The iAQUA creators are committed to bringing the latest developments in technology to the underwater world.

"No other dive scooter manufacturer can match AquaDart's level of performance, reliability, and modular design, which means you can have the utmost confidence in your new AquaDart dive scooter and many years of fun and enjoyment," iAQUA stated.

The team has 25 years of automotive design and manufacturing experience and has worked in partnership with many of the world's leading automotive brands including General Motors, Tesla, Audi, Volkswagen, Nissan, Lamborghini, and Bentley.