Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

iAQUA new AquaDart Nano unveiled

by Vicki Fitzgerald 29 Jul 07:58 PDT
AquaDart Nano © iAqua

WATERCRAFT manufacturer iAQUA has launched the most powerful sea scooter in the world. The iAQUA team has unveiled a new AquaDart Nano range with Dual-Jet™ Technology revolutionising the professional sea scooter market.

No other sea scooters can rival its unique and patented technologies, cutting-edge design, power, performance and low-weight.

At just 22kg the AquaDart Nano delivers power-to-weight ratios never before thought possible, and is capable of speeds over 20kmh in three seconds.

The Nano is perfect for water enthusiasts on board superyachts and can play a vital role of saving lives at sea by aiding the military and search and rescue teams.

The range is 50% lighter and 30% smaller than the nearest competitor. Each model boasts a five-inch screen displaying the battery level, speed, depth and a digital compass.

With patent pending Dual Jet™ Technology, it provides up to 60% more thrust than conventional marine jet propulsion systems and has a run time of up to 130 minutes.

The fastest is the AquaDart Nano 620 Max with a top speed of 21 km/h, followed by AquaDart Nano 520 Explorer (18km/h) and the AquaDart Nano 450 Sport (16 km/h).

AquaDart Nano 450 Sport is world's most affordable professional dive scooter with a thrust of 450 Newtons, while the AquaDart Nano 620 Max has the world's best power-to-weight ratio of any dive scooter.

Each Nano has operation times of 200% more than its nearest competitor and boasts a smart sensor to highlight battery levels at various decreasing increments.

A warning is issued at 20% and at 10% the device switches to saving mode with a constant low battery warning ensuring safe underwater adventures.

The iAQUA creators are committed to bringing the latest developments in technology to the underwater world.

"No other dive scooter manufacturer can match AquaDart's level of performance, reliability, and modular design, which means you can have the utmost confidence in your new AquaDart dive scooter and many years of fun and enjoyment," iAQUA stated.

The team has 25 years of automotive design and manufacturing experience and has worked in partnership with many of the world's leading automotive brands including General Motors, Tesla, Audi, Volkswagen, Nissan, Lamborghini, and Bentley.

Related Articles

Second Custom Line 140' planing flagship launched
Timeless elegance, absolute comfort and state-of-the-art technology Timeless elegance, absolute comfort and state-of-the-art technology are the highpoints of the new Custom Line 140' hull, the brand's planing flagship first presented last year in Cannes. Posted today at 7:44 am Airship | Takatz Bay and Red Bluff Bay
We left Basket Bay and cruised about 35nm south to Takatz Bay Tuesday: We left Basket Bay and cruised about 35nm south to Takatz Bay. We've been seeing very little other traffic which seems a bit odd, considering it's late July and typically one of the best times to be boating in SE Alaska. Posted on 28 Jul Vision Marine partnership with 4ocean
Proudly announcing its groundbreaking collaboration Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, is once again taking the lead by blazing a trail for the entire industry. Posted on 28 Jul Zeelander celebrates its 20th anniversary
And plans to announce a new model soon In 2002, Sietse Koopmans was looking for the yacht of his dreams. After exploring every option available on the market, he came to a realisation - everything else fell short. Posted on 28 Jul Galeon Yachts launches the all-new 450 HTC
A sleek, sporty, innovative, and versatile vessel This sleek, sporty, innovative, and versatile vessel is perfect for delivering all types of on-the-water adventure combined with the iconic luxury, comfort, and exceptional handling Galeon is known for. Posted on 28 Jul First hydrogen-powered RIB hits the water
Torqeedo enables groundbreaking step towards a greener future in competitive sailing This summer, the world of competitive sailing is set to witness a historic moment as the Dutch sailing organization Watersportverbond introduces their first-ever emission-free, hydrogen-powered coach boat, the H2C Boat. Posted on 27 Jul Airship | Basket Bay and the Marble Grotto
We woke in Pavlof Harbor to very little wind and mostly flat water We woke in Pavlof Harbor to very little wind and mostly flat water. What a difference a day can make! We pulled our anchor and left around 10am for our not very long 14nm cruise down to Basket Bay. Posted on 27 Jul Renaissance: The rebirth of civilized yachting
The largest Bannenberg & Rowell yacht ever built The extraordinary expansive exterior deck areas feature a large swimming pool, bars, a private pool for the Owners, and as many seating areas - large and small - as you could possibly wish for. Posted on 26 Jul Tips to protect yourself while boating in heat
With no end to scorching temps in sight, boaters must be prepared As the country continues to bake under record high temperatures, boaters often head to the water for respite. However, some may be unprepared for what it takes to withstand a high-heat day. Posted on 25 Jul Marine Resources latest jobs
Expand your horizons The marine industry is a vast ocean of opportunities, just waiting to be explored. Dive into our newsletter and discover the diverse career paths, job roles, and growth prospects in this dynamic industry. Posted on 25 Jul
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy