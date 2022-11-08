Please select your home edition
Second hull launched of the Custom Line 140' planing flagship

by Custom Line 29 Jul 00:44 PDT
Custom Line 140' © Custom Line

Timeless elegance, absolute comfort and state-of-the-art technology are the highpoints of the new Custom Line 140' hull, the brand's planing flagship first presented last year in Cannes. The launch on June 9 took place at the Ferretti Group Superyacht yard in Ancona in a ceremony attended by the entire Custom Line workforce.

The second Custom Line 140' hull is a creation of the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, supported by the expertise of Francesco Paszkowski Design for the interior design and exterior styling. The Custom Line Atelier played a strategic role in the interior design process, working in in close contact with the customer - based in the AMAS region - to understand and interpret the style desired and turn the yacht into a true-to-life portrait of the owner.

Custom Line 140' - photo © Custom Line
Custom Line 140' - photo © Custom Line

With a sleek and powerful silhouette, Custom Line 140' has an overall length of 42.61 metres and a maximum beam of 8.54 metres. The yacht has a distinctly sporty character, featuring taught lines that sweep from bow to stern creating an incredible alternation of materials and colours, represented by the light-coloured structural surfaces and dark plate glass. The new Custom Line flagship is a masterpiece of naval engineering that uses innovative carbon fibre lightweighting technology and hybrid materials to deliver superior performance. The main feature of every setting is the natural light flooding in through the extensive floor-to-ceiling glazing that establishes direct contact with the water.

The modern, elegant design of the outdoor and indoor areas is inspired by residential architecture, combining it with in-depth research to enhance the shapes and volumes involved. The furnishings and decor, designed according to the owner's wishes and in collaboration with renowned design brands, make use of sophisticated, high-end materials. They include the aptly named Volga Blue ultramarine flake granite, a wide variety of marbles such as polished Matt Sahara Noir, polished Orobico or Calacatta Gold, and carbon-finish American Walnut.

Custom Line 140' - photo © Custom Line
Custom Line 140' - photo © Custom Line

The skilful use of colour plays a key role in the yacht's aesthetics, giving the boat a fresh and sophisticated look. The pairings of pale, neutral shades, including taupe, sand and white, blend harmoniously with darker and more distinctive nuances such as petrol blue, blue, tobacco or smoke green.

For more information visit www.customline-yacht.com.

