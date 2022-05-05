Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

DMS MagnusMaster on MV Monara

by DMS Holland 30 Jul 02:05 PDT
MV Monara World Tour © DMS Holland

In July 2021 MV Monara departed on a trip around the world. Before leaving on passage, the owners decided it was vital they significantly improve their roll reduction capability to make life onboard safer and more comfortable.

After removing the existing small fins from the steel hull, a twin MagnusMaster all-electric rotor system was fitted. See the results for yourself whilst enjoying this beautiful video, we certainly did.

DMS MagnusMaster on MV Monara from DMS Sales UK on Vimeo.

Why MagnusMaster?

  • Efficient: MagnusMaster provides efficient stabilisation from around 3 knots to 12 knots. Depending on displacement, it can fitted as a single, twin or 4 rotor system.
  • Compact: This is arguably the most compact and versatile stabilisation solution available anywhere. There's almost always space for a MagnusMaster system.
  • Reliable: Advanced design and manufacture with top quality components and control systems guarantees reliable, efficient and dependable operation.
  • Ease of use: Operation is simple and straightforward from the colour touchscreen. Simply press 'Stabilise' to start and 'Park' when you're done, all in a matter of seconds.
  • Electric: As an all-electric system there are no hydraulics to install. Using 1.5 KW MAX & under 1.0 kW in normal operation, MagnusMaster can be inverter powered.
  • Retracts: At 12 knots of flow or when you go into neutral or reverse the system self-parks, the rotors are safely and automatically retracted until you need them again.

View Brochure

Related Articles

DMS Universal - An engineers view
On any motor yacht the comfort and safety of everyone onboard is vital On any motor yacht the comfort and safety of everyone onboard is vital if the experience is to be enjoyed to the full. This was highlighted on MY Seawolf when their old stabiliser system suddenly stopped working while they were at sea. Posted on 17 Jun DMS Holland and Elling Yachting
Get a tour of the yard, where the DMS MagnusMaster is in abundance DMS Holland has already become the stabilisation standard at several yards. In the coming period, we will highlight several yards and introduce them to you. Posted on 14 May DMS Holland sets foot in the USA
The first DMS MagnusMaster in the USA was installed in April on a Cape Horn 58 Trawler We are happy and proud to announce that the first DMS MagnusMaster in the USA was installed in April on a Cape Horn 58 Trawler at the San Diego Shipyard. Posted on 5 May 2022 March 2021 DMS Experience Days a big success
18 parties were able to experience the MagnusMaster on open water Back in March, DMS Holland once again organised the DMS Experience Days. An event during which interested parties had the opportunity to join a sea trial onboard a yacht equipped with MagnusMaster. Posted on 5 Jun 2021 Testimonial from the owner of M/Y Friedrich
Happy to share their enthusiasm for their MagnusMaster stabilisers It's always nice when your customers are happy with their purchase. Even more so when they want to tell others about it. Posted on 5 Jun 2021 The DMS Configurator helps you choose
A feature not often found amongst suppliers of stabilisation systems DMS Holland has developed a Configurator which is available on the website — a feature not often found amongst suppliers of stabilisation systems. Posted on 3 Apr 2021 Why is MagnusMaster ahead?
DMS Holland have developed an innovative system using the Magnus effect The stabilisation of boats is a technically complex issue. However, the specialists at DMS Holland know how to offer a good solution for most situations. Posted on 1 Apr 2021 DMS Holland presents two new products
Latest stabilisation systems at boot Düsseldorf As has become tradition, the new year gets under way for DMS Holland with the largest European indoor boat show of the year, and 2020 is no exception. Posted on 19 Jan 2020
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy