DMS MagnusMaster on MV Monara

by DMS Holland 30 Jul 02:05 PDT

In July 2021 MV Monara departed on a trip around the world. Before leaving on passage, the owners decided it was vital they significantly improve their roll reduction capability to make life onboard safer and more comfortable.

After removing the existing small fins from the steel hull, a twin MagnusMaster all-electric rotor system was fitted. See the results for yourself whilst enjoying this beautiful video, we certainly did.

Why MagnusMaster?

Efficient: MagnusMaster provides efficient stabilisation from around 3 knots to 12 knots. Depending on displacement, it can fitted as a single, twin or 4 rotor system.

MagnusMaster provides efficient stabilisation from around 3 knots to 12 knots. Depending on displacement, it can fitted as a single, twin or 4 rotor system. Compact: This is arguably the most compact and versatile stabilisation solution available anywhere. There's almost always space for a MagnusMaster system.

This is arguably the most compact and versatile stabilisation solution available anywhere. There's almost always space for a MagnusMaster system. Reliable: Advanced design and manufacture with top quality components and control systems guarantees reliable, efficient and dependable operation.

Advanced design and manufacture with top quality components and control systems guarantees reliable, efficient and dependable operation. Ease of use: Operation is simple and straightforward from the colour touchscreen. Simply press 'Stabilise' to start and 'Park' when you're done, all in a matter of seconds.

Operation is simple and straightforward from the colour touchscreen. Simply press 'Stabilise' to start and 'Park' when you're done, all in a matter of seconds. Electric: As an all-electric system there are no hydraulics to install. Using 1.5 KW MAX & under 1.0 kW in normal operation, MagnusMaster can be inverter powered.

As an all-electric system there are no hydraulics to install. Using 1.5 KW MAX & under 1.0 kW in normal operation, MagnusMaster can be inverter powered. Retracts: At 12 knots of flow or when you go into neutral or reverse the system self-parks, the rotors are safely and automatically retracted until you need them again.

