Infynito 90 Beyond Imagination - Soon to arrive in Shenzhen, China

Infynito 90 Beyond Imagination © Ferretti Group Infynito 90 Beyond Imagination © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti Group 1 Aug 17:26 PDT

The Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO 90 was sold in Shenzhen China, following the incredibly successful Ferretti Yachts 1000 launch event there, back in May this year.

The new line, whose name includes the brand's initials (FY), provides a look that gives shape to owners' new needs: seamless touch with the environment, more environmentally friendly materials and navigation, personalized detailing, and a direct connection with the sea and the sky. Visual continuity between the interiors and exteriors, which connects the boat to the horizon like never before, is the main innovation. The experience becomes limitless in this way: without restrictions and bounds, the perspective is expansive, and the navigation is more genuine and intimate. The minimalist design, which expresses a more natural and sustainable attitude to cruising that owners are increasingly embracing, is clean and balanced.

It can be fitted with a pair of MAN V12 engines rated up to 1,800 MHP (in the optional version), enabling the yacht to reach a top speed of 22 knots and a cruising speed of 17 knots (preliminary data). And with the new high-efficiency hull, the yacht has a range of 1,200 nm at an economy cruising speed of 12 kt - It is a collection that draws inspiration from explorer ships, which are built for long trips and to welcome guests in complete comfort. These ships provide owners with a sensation of "just like home" in the coziness, stability, and tranquility of a setting that reflects this idea.

The Strategic Product Committee, chaired by Mr. Piero Ferrari, and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department worked together to create Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO. Filippo Salvetti designed the outside, including the hulls, while Ideaeitalia created the inside.

For more information, please contact .