Meet the new 34m Mustique by Moonen Yachts

by Moonen Yachts 2 Aug 06:09 PDT

Moonen Yachts is delighted to announce the completion of the first Moonen 110 Mustique (34m/279GT). With its new design family name 'Mustique', the new long-range steel yacht joins the Dutch yacht builder's line-up of premium semi-custom yachts alongside the 37.4m 'Martinique' family.

Mustique YN202, the first build, is currently available for sale and immediate delivery.

Moonen Yachts Commercial Director Victor Caminada: "We set out with the goal to create the very finest 34m yacht on the market. For the last 2 and half years, the whole Moonen team has been fully focused on getting every detail of the Mustique YN202 exactly as you expect of a Moonen. We're incredibly proud of the result."

Moonen Yachts created the Mustique together with designer René van der Velden, while Diana Yacht Design took care of the naval architecture. The consistency of exterior lines - sleek, elegant and timeless - while at the same time developed with very modern and clean detailing, is a hallmark of Moonen design excellence.

Built with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the Moonen 110 Mustique recaptures the impeccable quality and ocean-going capability of the Moonen 84 and Moonen 97, which are still highly sought-after years after production ceased.

The Mustique's modern forward-facing Owner Stateroom offers an impressive 180-degree panorama. The expansive top deck features an enclosed wheelhouse with 360-degree views. For the interior design, Moonen partnered with London-based architects Studio Indigo.

"The high ceilings and full height glazing make the Mustique feel even more spacious," Victor continues. "The noise and vibrations while under way have proven extremely low. You can really feel how strong, stable and safe her steel hull makes her. On top of that, the craftsmanship by the Moonen interior and carpentry team is beyond compare."

Moonen 110 Mustique highlights

Full beam Owner Stateroom with 180-degree panoramic views over the bow

Exceptionally quiet, for example, the Owner Stateroom at anchor with generator running has a noise level of just 43dB(A)

State-of-the-art Air Conditioning system with fresh air mix-up, 960m"/ hour

Sleek profile with surprising volume at 279GT and a high ceiling point of 2.15m (7ft)

Displacement hull speed of 13 knots with economical operation - as low as 60l (16 US gallons) per hour @ 9 knots running with main engines and one generator

Long-range transatlantic capability, 3900 nautical miles @ 9 knots, with safe and stable steel hull

2m (6ft 6in) max draft ideal for cruising shallow waters and accessing anchorages such as the Bahamas

Choose a large tender up to 7.5m (24ft) with max weight 1500kg (3307lbs)

Superior Dutch design fully built in the Netherlands and backed by our unique 2-year warranty and support

Mustique YN202 key listing data: