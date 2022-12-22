Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Meet the new 34m Mustique by Moonen Yachts

by Moonen Yachts 2 Aug 06:09 PDT

Moonen Yachts is delighted to announce the completion of the first Moonen 110 Mustique (34m/279GT). With its new design family name 'Mustique', the new long-range steel yacht joins the Dutch yacht builder's line-up of premium semi-custom yachts alongside the 37.4m 'Martinique' family.

Mustique YN202, the first build, is currently available for sale and immediate delivery.

Moonen 110 Mustique - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 110 Mustique - photo © Moonen Yachts

Moonen Yachts Commercial Director Victor Caminada: "We set out with the goal to create the very finest 34m yacht on the market. For the last 2 and half years, the whole Moonen team has been fully focused on getting every detail of the Mustique YN202 exactly as you expect of a Moonen. We're incredibly proud of the result."

Moonen Yachts created the Mustique together with designer René van der Velden, while Diana Yacht Design took care of the naval architecture. The consistency of exterior lines - sleek, elegant and timeless - while at the same time developed with very modern and clean detailing, is a hallmark of Moonen design excellence.

Moonen 110 Mustique - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 110 Mustique - photo © Moonen Yachts

Built with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the Moonen 110 Mustique recaptures the impeccable quality and ocean-going capability of the Moonen 84 and Moonen 97, which are still highly sought-after years after production ceased.

The Mustique's modern forward-facing Owner Stateroom offers an impressive 180-degree panorama. The expansive top deck features an enclosed wheelhouse with 360-degree views. For the interior design, Moonen partnered with London-based architects Studio Indigo.

Moonen 110 Mustique - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 110 Mustique - photo © Moonen Yachts

"The high ceilings and full height glazing make the Mustique feel even more spacious," Victor continues. "The noise and vibrations while under way have proven extremely low. You can really feel how strong, stable and safe her steel hull makes her. On top of that, the craftsmanship by the Moonen interior and carpentry team is beyond compare."

Moonen 110 Mustique - Fore deck - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 110 Mustique - Fore deck - photo © Moonen Yachts

Moonen 110 Mustique highlights

  • Full beam Owner Stateroom with 180-degree panoramic views over the bow
  • Exceptionally quiet, for example, the Owner Stateroom at anchor with generator running has a noise level of just 43dB(A)
  • State-of-the-art Air Conditioning system with fresh air mix-up, 960m"/ hour
  • Sleek profile with surprising volume at 279GT and a high ceiling point of 2.15m (7ft)
  • Displacement hull speed of 13 knots with economical operation - as low as 60l (16 US gallons) per hour @ 9 knots running with main engines and one generator
  • Long-range transatlantic capability, 3900 nautical miles @ 9 knots, with safe and stable steel hull
  • 2m (6ft 6in) max draft ideal for cruising shallow waters and accessing anchorages such as the Bahamas
  • Choose a large tender up to 7.5m (24ft) with max weight 1500kg (3307lbs)
  • Superior Dutch design fully built in the Netherlands and backed by our unique 2-year warranty and support

Moonen 110 Mustique - Guest cabin portside - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 110 Mustique - Guest cabin portside - photo © Moonen Yachts

Mustique YN202 key listing data:

  • Yacht: Mustique YN202
  • Hull number 1 of the Moonen 110 Mustique premium semi-custom design
  • Builder: Moonen Yachts, located in the Netherlands
  • Status: Completed this summer and ready for immediate delivery
  • Price: €17 million
  • Length: 34m
  • Volume: 279GT
  • Range: 3900 miles @ 9 knots
  • Construction: Steel hull and aluminium superstructure
  • Design: René van der Velden
  • Naval architecture: Diana Yacht Design
  • Interior design: Studio Indigo

Moonen 110 Mustique - Guest cabin starboard - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 110 Mustique - Guest cabin starboard - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Wheelhouse - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Wheelhouse - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Sun deck - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Sun deck - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Owners Stateroom - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Owners Stateroom - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Owners Stateroom - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Owners Stateroom - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Salon - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Salon - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Twin cabin starboard - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Twin cabin starboard - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Owners Stateroom - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Owners Stateroom - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Owners Stateroom - photo © Moonen Yachts
YN202 Moonen 110 Mustique - Owners Stateroom - photo © Moonen Yachts

Related Articles

Start your weekend on board the Moonen 110!
The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale and immediate delivery. We're excited to bring you an exclusive online tour. Posted on 23 Jul Moonen 110 completes sea trials in the Netherlands
Including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea The first 34m Moonen 110 has completed a week of sea trials including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea. Posted on 13 May Moonen Martinique available for 2025 delivery
YN205 will be the seventh Moonen Martinique delivered Dutch shipyard Moonen Yachts is proud to announce the start of a 37m (123ft) new build yacht based on its successful Moonen Martinique design. Posted on 19 Apr First Moonen 110 hits the water
Celebrating the launch at its shipyard in the Netherlands Moonen Yachts has celebrated the launch of the first Moonen 110 at its shipyard in the Netherlands. The long-range steel 34m (112ft) yacht is for sale at €17 million*. Posted on 4 Apr New Moonen 110 superyacht walkthrough
With Studio Indigo's Mike Fisher shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch We enjoyed welcoming Mike Fisher, Creative Director and Founder of Studio Indigo, on board the first Moonen 110 shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch. Posted on 29 Mar Hull turning of 36m Moonen yacht
YN204 will be delivered to her owner in 2024 Watch our recent milestone hull turning of YN204, a 36m (119ft) Moonen Martinique that will be delivered to her owner in 2024. Posted on 25 Mar Moonen 37.8m Cocoon delivered
The sea trial team took the yacht out during heavy mid-winter conditions for her endurance test The Moonen Yachts team is proud to confirm the successful sea trials and delivery of the 37.8m Moonen Martinique (124ft) COCOON. The yacht completed her sea trials on the North Sea in January. Posted on 18 Mar How to customise the 37.8m Moonen Martinique
Moonen yachts reflect the personalities of their owners Our clients often remark how Moonen yachts reflect the personalities of their owners, thanks to the high level of customisation. That's certainly true for the recently launched COCOON, our 37.8m Moonen Martinique (124ft). Posted on 15 Jan New 37.8m Moonen Martinique successfully launched
The team celebrate the launch of COCOON on a crisp Dutch winter morning The Moonen Yachts team celebrated the christening and launch of COCOON, a 37.8m Moonen Martinique. On a crisp Dutch winter morning at the shipyard in Den Bosch, COCOON's owners joined the build team and the crew to see their new creation into the water. Posted on 22 Dec 2022 Moonen Martinique hull turning
Hull flip marks another successful construction milestone Dutch premium superyacht builder Moonen Yachts has celebrated the hull turning of project YN203, the 37.8-metre Moonen Martinique (124 ft) now under construction in the Netherlands. Posted on 11 Nov 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy