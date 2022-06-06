The Wellcraft 435 is ready to conquer the seas

by Wellcraft 2 Aug 11:20 PDT

"This new boat is a true testament to our commitment to pushing the limits of what's possible in the boating world." - Nicolas Harvey, Brand Director.

Power meets precision

In these captivating images, you'll discover the ultimate design and attention to detail that make the Wellcraft 435 an absolute game-changer in the world of adventure performance cruisers. With its powerful triple outboard engines, responsive controls, and exceptional navigation systems, the 435 is ready to conquer the offshore with ease.

Exhilaration knows no bounds

If you want your own taste of adventure, get in touch with us on our 435 page by filling in the VIP Form for your personal tour of this magnificent vessel during one of the next boat shows near you!!

Rugged on the outside, luxurious on the inside

Strength meets sophistication

Crafted for luxurious comfort, the spacious living area and interior are sure to impress. High-quality materials used throughout the interior provide a comfortable on-board experience. The protected wheelhouse features a full galley and comfortable seating, providing the perfect setting for you and your family to discovered unchartered territory.

What is coming up next?

Don't miss your chance to be among the first to witness the unveiling of the 435, as it sets a new benchmark for power, performance, and elegance in the world of cruising. Stay tuned for updates and prepare to embark on an extraordinary adventure with our Fall 2023 launch.