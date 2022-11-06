20 Years of Conrad Shipyard: Episode 1 & 2

We are proud to share two episodes of 20 Years of Conrad Shipyard series. The videos have been prepared for the 20th anniversary of our activity on the market, which we celebrate this year. More episodes coming soon. Enjoy watching.

From our Family to Yours - Episode 1

It began with a dream. A one-off request for Marine Projects - our parent company and one of Poland's leading commercial shipyards since 1989. The ask was simple: build me a superyacht that satisfies my desire for freedom, adventure, comfort and quality. We worked tirelessly in the pursuit of perfection. With Escape S under construction in 2003 and launch in 2005, Conrad Shipyard was born. Since then, we have continued to push boundaries, challenge ourselves, break records. Our yachts have become bigger, faster, better, award-winning...earning the trust and loyalty of our esteemed clients around the world and keeping them coming back for more. For 20 years, we've been crafting exceptional yachts from our home in Gdansk.

Our Team - Episode 2

Embracing our maritime roots and imbuing our rich heritage into every yacht in our fleet, Conrad Shipyard has worked hard to forge a reputation of unmatched integrity and outstanding quality. The true heart of our company lies within our people. Our team of craftsmen and women, engineers, and industry experts. Generations of skill, infused into every yacht we create. There's talent at Conrad, but most importantly, there is Family.