Horizon Yachts unveils new custom RP125

by Horizon Yachts 2 Aug 14:48 PDT

A new Horizon yacht has hit the water, once again demonstrating the world class builder's strength in customized yacht designs and builds.

The customized RP125 springs from the Raised Pilothouse (RP) platform but features an FD Series High Performance Piercing Bow for enhanced performance. Named Vin Xan, the new RP125 was visualized by and built for a repeat Australian owner, who previously owned an RP100. At 125 feet in length, she is the largest Horizon yacht sold in Australia.

Horizon RP125 custom - photo © Horizon Yachts
The first notable layout variation of the RP125 is the absence of a raised pilothouse, which was removed to allow for a spacious salon and an exceptional galley area with high ceilings and large windows on the main deck. The wheelhouse is instead situated on the bridge deck and features a state-of-the-art console with twin helm chairs and a desk area, as well as Captain's quarters and a dayhead with shower just forward of the enclosed skylounge and bridge deck dining area aft.

Horizon RP125 custom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Set off by a sophisticated interior style highlighted by rich South American walnut and ebony accents, Vin Xan's main salon features an L-shaped sofa with a dayhead that faces a fold-down television and lift-up wet bar with sink, refrigerator and ice maker on the starboard side. An onyx panel with LED lighting surrounds the bar - this stone is echoed in the design of the aft deck dining table as well as the wall of the master suite. A raised overhead design sets off the salon space and extends forward into the interior dining area where it is punctuated by Swarovski crystal lights over a custom ebony dining table for ten.

Horizon RP125 custom - Master Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
A custom-built wine cooler and bespoke china/glassware storage credenza separates the dining area from the well-equipped galley, which is larger than most yachts of this size and is specified with high ceilings, plentiful natural light from large windows, a walk-in refrigerator and numerous built-in storage features for the owner who enjoys cooking. Similar to the FD Series layout, this RP125 is designed with an on-deck master stateroom with walk-in closets, a vanity and a sunken ensuite with dual washbasins.

Horizon RP125 custom - Pilot House - photo © Horizon Yachts
The interior staircase features a leather-wrapped handrail that can be raised or lowered at the touch of a button. The lower deck is laid out with two VIP staterooms amidships and two convertible twins - one with a Pullman berth - forward. The owner supplied custom artwork for each cabin door. Vin Xan features spacious crew quarters aft of the engine room housing the twin Caterpillar C32A 1,600bhp engines. A large crew mess and additional soundproofing in this space adds to the comfort level. A large beach garage with laundry has been designed with custom storage for the owner's favorite waterborne activities such as fishing and diving.

Horizon RP125 custom - Salon - photo © Horizon Yachts
The exterior deck spaces aboard Vin Xan do not disappoint, as these have been fitted out with the owner's active lifestyle in mind. Outdoor entertainment is the focus of the split use skylounge, which features a wet bar opposite a U-shaped settee under the protected overhang that can be used for lounging or dining, as well as a BBQ grill and freestanding dining table for eight on the exterior area aft. The foredeck offers a sunpad and U-shaped seating area as well as a custom drum winch designed for reef anchoring.

As the largest Horizon yacht sold in the Australian market to date, Vin Xan is the new flagship of the Horizon RP Series of yachts.

For more information on this yacht or any Horizon build, please contact .

Horizon RP125 custom - Salon - photo © Horizon Yachts
The RP125 basic specifications:

  • L.O.A.: 124' 8" (38.0m)
  • L.W.L.: 106' 10" (32.56m)
  • Beam: 25' (7.62m)
  • Displacement (half load): 349,940lbs (158.7 tons)
  • Fuel Capacity: 10,000 US gals (37,850ltrs)
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 800 US gals (3,030ltrs)
  • Engines: Twin CAT C32A 1,600bhp
  • Generators: Twin KOHLER 70kW (50Hz)

Horizon RP125 custom - Master Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon RP125 custom - photo © Horizon Yachts
