Benetti launched BP006, the sixth unit of Diamond 44M

Benetti Diamond 44M, BP006 © Benetti Yachts Benetti Diamond 44M, BP006 © Benetti Yachts

by Benetti 2 Aug 09:08 PDT

BP006, the sixth unit of Diamond 44M from the Class category, was launched at Benetti's shipyard in Viareggio on Friday, July 21st.

Giorgio Maria Cassetta curated the exterior design, while the interiors are designed by Benetti's styling department, which has chosen refined finishes to decorate the spacious onboard areas.

The distinctive feature of this new Diamond 44M is the second pool at the bow of the Sun Deck, in addition to the one on the Upper Deck. An invitation to enjoy life on board in complete relaxation and in the spirit of conviviality.