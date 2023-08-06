BRP at the Sydney International Boat Show

by BRP 2 Aug 20:11 PDT

BRP is making history in the Australian marine industry - with this year's Sydney International Boat Show (SIBS) set to stage what is said to be the next big step in the future of the country's boating landscape.

Making its debut on New South Wales soil, Quintrex Freestyler X will officially make its public launch in the heart of Darling Harbour.

Driven towards redefining the on-water experience with new technology and ground-breaking innovations, the four-day global event will provide people from across the globe with the first chance to touch, see and experience the unparalleled design.

As one of the first products in the world to combine Rotax Stealth technology, the Quintrex Freestyler X is unmatched in the industry, designed to bend expectations by capitalising on transom space with a seamless outboard integration.

"The innovative packaging of the ROTAX power unit frees space inside the boat usually occupied by a conventional outboard/transom design. This has allowed the design team to give the consumer more internal space and storage within the boat. Furthermore, the low profile of the motor has allowed us to introduce our MAX Deck platform, a new space for lounging and relaxing," Michal Ransome, Industrial Designer, Design and Innovation Quintrex said.

"It's a proud moment when you get to see evolution in the making and today, we are doing that with Freestyler X - the first and only boat in the Southern Hemisphere to feature the Rotax Stealth engine."

The Quintrex Freestyler X is grounded by the traditional Freestyler model whilst seeing extensive, meticulous enhancements throughout the entire boat.

The most distinctive design element being the MAX Deck, redefining the traditional transom of aluminium boats with an extended platform, adding 120cm more useable space across the range.

With each step from transom to stern, an evolution in design transpires, with a dedicated team of expert designers across the globe driven towards harnessing the seamless integration of the Rotax Stealth technology throughout all facets of the Quintrex Freestyler X.

Enhancements can be seen in premium upholstery, overhauled ergonomics, updated dash fascia to house 9" sounders standard, optional Sea Tread flooring, self-hold storage hatches and much more.

The Quintrex Freestyler X dealership network is said to be as premium as the boat itself, with the product only available through a specialist network of dealers.

"Through every process of the Quintrex Freestyler X launch, our teams have undertaken methodical measures to ensure we deliver a top product. This is carried through our dealership network to ensure the product is complemented with top service," Drew Jackson, Sales Manager Telwater said.

"We have great dealer coverage across the key capital cities to ensure all Australians get a chance to experience the Freestyler X."

What is seen today is the result of a strategic market research, design and innovation, and product generation process which mapped out a demand for increased space and leisure capabilities, with reduced noise pollution and environmental footprint. The result; the 555 and 595 Freestyler X featuring Rotax Stealth technology now available from around $85,999.

The new Rotax Outboard Engine with Stealth Technology is currently designed as 115 and 150HP configurations. Whilst delivering the same advantages of a traditional outboard engine with price, performance, handling, ease of maintenance, and full trim, it also boasts additional benefits in being hidden, quiet and efficient.

Tucked underneath the MAX Deck, the engine is smooth and quiet at any speed. The Rotax Outboard Engine is also efficient, allowing for up to 20% improved fuel efficiency compared to traditional outboard engines. Plus, it is the cleanest combustion outboard engine in its class, with a 12%reduction in reportable emissions, and a 98% reduction in carbon monoxide at idle compared to leading outboard engine brands.

BRP and the Quintrex brand are entrenched in a strong history and commitment towards innovation -reflected in sister brand; Manitou Pontoon, making its first-ever appearance in the land down under at SIBS.

A design that is shared between global legacy brand Manitou, Rotax Stealth technology can be seen integrated into the Explore model on show at SIBS, a design that is the first of its breed in the global footprint of Pontoon boating.

Shaking up the North American pontoon market with the launch of its 2023 lineup, the shockwaves will be felt throughout our nation - starting the ripple effect in the Harbour City.

Derived by the same Research and Development force behind Freestyler X, the Explore range is created to sing a continuous, seamless, holistic design from bow to stern.

Sharing the same MAX Deck platform concept as Freestyler X, the Explore frees up invaluable space for boaters and their families, allowing the industry to break away from the sea of sameness that has defined the pontoon segment for decades.

What can be expected is said to be a truly integrated boat package where every square inch of the boat is designed to deliver the perfect day on the water with sleek, game-changing interior and sought-after features.

"Today, we introduce the Manitou Explore to Australia, set to shake up the industry by showcasing what is truly possible in the boating industry, thanks to its forward-thinking design," Garrett Koschak, Global Product Manager, Manitou said.

"Manitou boats are fully optimised and seamlessly integrated, so the boat and engine deliver the perfect day on the water."

As seen at the Sydney International Boat Show, the Explore 22', boasts a wide range of standard features including a 12' gas-assisted Sport bimini, 100% composite flooring, mooring cover, seamlessly integrated cup holders and speakers, plus much more.

There is luxury, then there is the Manitou Explorer. Built for the leisure boaters and socialites, this vessel is designed to carry an estimated 10* people and features a flexible furniture design, including Switchback loungers with adjustable backrests to easily convert from rear-facing to forward-facing seats.

Exclusive to the North American market, Manitou will show and shine the BRP legacy at the Sydney Boat Show.

"We are proud of what we deliver with Quintrex, what we can deliver through BRP and what the future holds with innovation at our core, and we are excited to enliven New South Wales - and Australia -with the future of boating," Drew said.

"Our family heritage as Quintrex runs thick through our blood, with our core true in redefining boating -there is so much to celebrate, so much to look forward to and we can't wait to share it with you."

Arguably the most acclaimed boat show event in the world, SIBS will attract thousands and boating enthusiasts with 45,000 visitors recorded last year. This year, the team at Quintrex says BRP is going to be the talk of the country.

"We've promised innovation and that's what we are delivering," Michael said.

Find Manitou Pontoon & Quintrex Freestyler X at Stand 401, at the front entry of Sydney International Boat Show. Opposite the food area.

To find out more about the Australia Manitou boats appearing at SIBS, visit www.manitoupontoonboats.com/au/en.

To find out more, or request a quote for the Quintrex Freestyler X, visit www.quintrex.com.au/Aluminium-Boat-Range/freestylerx.