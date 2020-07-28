Saxdor Yachts new flagship – The Saxdor 400 GTO nears completion

by Saxdor Yachts 5 Aug 01:21 PDT

Saxdor Yachts is pleased to report that construction of its new boat, the Saxdor 400 GTO, is proceeding smoothly and on schedule for launch. The Saxdor 400 GTO is the culmination of Saxdor Yachts' quest to create boats that are sleek, functional and excellent value for money. After the Saxdor 400 GTO the shipyard will start the production of the Saxdor 400 GTC. Both models come with innovative terraces, which run half the length of the boat and are a key factor in creating an incredibly special environment with the balconies that expand the deck space and enhance the connection to the water.

The Saxdor 400 GTO represents an important step for Saxdor Yachts, which has already transformed the sports boat market with its 200 and 320 models. With its twin outboard engines, twin-stepped hull, spacious accommodation and full beam wheelhouse, the Saxdor 400 GTO will be a strong contender in the 40-45ft segment. Sakari Mattila, Saxdor's Founder and Chief Designer, says: "Our passion and dedication are manifest in the Saxdor 400 GTO. We are very eager to see the first model completed, and even more so to present her to the world at the next Cannes Yachting Festival."

The connection to the water of the yacht is further enhanced by the new glass transom, which delivers fine views over the stern from the comfort of the cockpit seating, which is entirely modular and can be configured in any formation the customer desires allowing up to 8 pax. No boat in the class has such a close relationship with its surroundings.

Equally important is the lower deck accommodation, one of the largest in the 40ft segment, which comprises a spacious forward double cabin and separate bathroom with standing headroom of over 6ft (1.83m). Both versions of the 400 have the same configuration on the lower deck with the option to have a kids' cabin underneath the companionway steps and an amidships double for comfortable sleeping space for up to four adults.

As with the 320 Cabin, the 400's wheelhouse extends to the full beam of the boat to maximize internal living space with access to the recessed foredeck seating via door at the forward end of. Both sides of the wheelhouse open up completely to allow direct access to the side terraces from within the wheelhouse, a piece of design that is unique to the 400 and maximizes the functionality of the balconies once deployed.

The Saxdor 400 GTO can be equipped with either twin 300hp Mercury V8 outboards or 400hp V10s.

