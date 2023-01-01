RELiON® Battery expands InSight Series® product line with new 12V Lithium Battery

by RELiON 3 Aug 16:34 PDT

RELiON® Battery, a global leader in the development of lithium batteries, today announced the launch of its new InSight® 12V lithium battery.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new InSight Series 12V lithium battery that will expand our InSight Series product line," said Eric Lindquist, VP and General Manager, Power Systems at Navico Group. "The new 12V offers all the advantages of a lithium battery with even more intelligent features built in. Our team of battery engineers have developed the new product with users in mind offering reliable power for multiple applications."

The InSight 12V is a 120Ah powerhouse lithium battery that outputs 160A continuous and offers higher peak discharge for RV and marine deep-cycle applications, as well as solar applications. Delivering unmatched performance with its higher continuous capabilities, users can run multiple appliances at the same time with just one battery.

Engineered from the ground up by a team of battery experts, InSight Series batteries are drop-in ready and easy to install - no need to modify trays, no complicated connections, and no heavy lifting. Additionally, the new batteries are scalable, so users can provide increased power and energy as needed. From its superior battery design to its one-of-a-kind Battery Management System (BMS) and intuitive software, InSight Series batteries offer exclusive advantages not available in competitor products.

The new 12V InSight Series battery is $1,349.95, to learn more visit relionbattery.com.

Key features of the 12V battery include: