Benetti announces the sale of the first B.Now 60m with Oasis Deck®

by Benetti 5 Aug 03:26 PDT

After the success of the B.Now 72M, Benetti is gearing up to start work on the first B.Now 60M with Oasis Deck®, sold in collaboration with brokerage company SuperYachtsMonaco. Once again, "The House of Yachting" has been chosen to interpret the future owner's desire to spend long periods on board a Benetti world-cruiser, in an atmosphere that unites home comforts with the freedom to live without boundaries in an intimate relationship with the water.

The B.Now 60M's generous volumes - the Main Deck alone occupies a total 202 square metres, of which 131 devoted exclusively to the beach area - reach out to embrace the sea and the interiors merge harmoniously with the exteriors, creating a contemporary sense of continuity between all the settings. The Oasis Deck® has the space here to evolve and take on new proportions, creating an elegantly symmetrical profile, sleek lateral lines and a long plumb bow.

These features give the B.Now 60M Oasis Deck® (hull FB286) a distinctive and instantly recognisable personality. With exterior styling by UK-based firm RWD and interiors by Benetti's Interior Style Department, the project combines elegance and comfort with a sophisticated layout.

"This is an extremely satisfying period, as the 60M with Oasis Deck® steers our owners towards a new way to experience the sea and completes the B.Now family, which now vaunts models from 50 to 72 metres," said Benetti Chief Commercial Officer Sebastiano Fanizza. "I'd like to say a special thank you to SuperYachtsMonaco for the outstanding professionalism and expertise they've brought to the sale of this Benetti world-cruiser."

"We're very proud to be part of a successful line together with Benetti. The 60M completes the series of sales across the entire range," said RWD Team Principal Andrew Collett.

The delivery of FB286 is planned for 2027.