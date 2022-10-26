Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Benetti announces the sale of the first B.Now 60m with Oasis Deck®

by Benetti 5 Aug 03:26 PDT
B.Now 60m with Oasis Deck® © Benetti Yachts

After the success of the B.Now 72M, Benetti is gearing up to start work on the first B.Now 60M with Oasis Deck®, sold in collaboration with brokerage company SuperYachtsMonaco. Once again, "The House of Yachting" has been chosen to interpret the future owner's desire to spend long periods on board a Benetti world-cruiser, in an atmosphere that unites home comforts with the freedom to live without boundaries in an intimate relationship with the water.

The B.Now 60M's generous volumes - the Main Deck alone occupies a total 202 square metres, of which 131 devoted exclusively to the beach area - reach out to embrace the sea and the interiors merge harmoniously with the exteriors, creating a contemporary sense of continuity between all the settings. The Oasis Deck® has the space here to evolve and take on new proportions, creating an elegantly symmetrical profile, sleek lateral lines and a long plumb bow.

B.Now 60m with Oasis Deck® - photo © Benetti Yachts
B.Now 60m with Oasis Deck® - photo © Benetti Yachts

These features give the B.Now 60M Oasis Deck® (hull FB286) a distinctive and instantly recognisable personality. With exterior styling by UK-based firm RWD and interiors by Benetti's Interior Style Department, the project combines elegance and comfort with a sophisticated layout.

"This is an extremely satisfying period, as the 60M with Oasis Deck® steers our owners towards a new way to experience the sea and completes the B.Now family, which now vaunts models from 50 to 72 metres," said Benetti Chief Commercial Officer Sebastiano Fanizza. "I'd like to say a special thank you to SuperYachtsMonaco for the outstanding professionalism and expertise they've brought to the sale of this Benetti world-cruiser."

B.Now 60m with Oasis Deck® - photo © Benetti Yachts
B.Now 60m with Oasis Deck® - photo © Benetti Yachts

"We're very proud to be part of a successful line together with Benetti. The 60M completes the series of sales across the entire range," said RWD Team Principal Andrew Collett.

The delivery of FB286 is planned for 2027.

Related Articles

Benetti launched BP006, 6th unit of Diamond 44M
The distinctive feature is the second pool at the bow of the Sun Deck Giorgio Maria Cassetta curated the exterior design, while the interiors are designed by Benetti's styling department, which has chosen refined finishes to decorate the spacious onboard areas. Posted on 2 Aug Benetti B.Yond limited edition
Showcasing the craftsmanship of the Benetti shipyard Benetti, "The House of Yachting," adds a new limited-edition yacht to the B.Yond range. This exquisite 'jewel' enhances the original design's features, showcasing the craftsmanship of the Benetti shipyard. Posted on 22 Jul Benetti M/Y "Calex"
67m bespoke yacht customized to the last detail The sleek exterior styling is by Cassetta Yacht Designers, while the contemporary interiors, featuring precious marble and fine wood, are designed by the Shipyard's Style Department. Posted on 20 Jul Celebration for Benetti's 150 year anniversary
Three days of celebration at the Viareggio and Livorno shipyards One hundred and fifty years of values, handed down from father to son, with a passion for excellence, design and technological innovation. Posted on 20 Jun Benetti launches Alunya, 2nd B.Now 50M Oasis Deck
The super yacht for the owners who enjoy close contact with the sea The new motor yacht ALUNYA (FB606), hull from the successful Benetti B.Now 50M series, was launched on at the beginning of May 2023 at Benetti Livorno shipyard and it's the second steel model in the series to introduce the Oasis Deck® design. Posted on 16 May New images of the Benetti Oasis 34M
A superyacht that promises limitless freedom, conviviality and a uniquely informal lifestyle An exclusive distillation of beauty and innovation, Oasis 34M is the perfect answer for owners in search of a dynamic, less formal lifestyle and a thrilling experience on the water. Posted on 28 Apr Benetti launches FB605
The first B.Now 50M with Oasis Deck This superyacht, with its quintessentially Italian elegance that draws inspiration from the shipyard's iconic canons, is the first steel unit in the family to introduce the Oasis Deck beach area solutions that has rewritten the history of the Benetti. Posted on 17 Mar Benetti Calex makes her world debut at Palm Beach
The first time the shipyard showcases this full custom model to the public In her first official outing, the 67-meter Benetti full custom yacht launched in February 2022 will be presented to the public at the US boat show. Posted on 15 Mar Benetti launched 62-meter full custom yacht FB283
The ceremony was held on January 26th at the Livorno yard The ceremony was held on January 26th at the Livorno yard to launch FB283, a 62-meter Benetti Full Custom Yacht with a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, tailor made for the owner like a bespoke suit. Posted on 31 Jan Furnishing the new Benetti B.Yond 37 M Yacht
A new reference that shares the brand's design DNA A new reference that shares the brand's design DNA and ability to offer a tailor made service to meet every customer request. Posted on 26 Oct 2022
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy