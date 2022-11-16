Please select your home edition
Performance report: Sharrow Props on G3 SunCatcher Elite 326
by Sharrow Marine 4 Aug 11:18 PDT
G3 SunCatcher Elite 326 © Sharrow Marine
37% Faster at 3000 RPM
26% More fuel efficient at 26 MPH
MPG by MPH - G3 SunCatcher Elite 326 - photo © Sharrow Marine
MPH by RPM - G3 SunCatcher Elite 326 - photo © Sharrow Marine
Propeller efficiency - G3 SunCatcher Elite 326 - photo © Sharrow Marine
Advance rate - G3 SunCatcher Elite 326 - photo © Sharrow Marine
