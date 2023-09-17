Please select your home edition
Newport International Boat Show will stage the global debut of the Sunseeker Ocean 182

by Sunseeker International 8 Aug 16:26 PDT 14-17 September 2023

Sunseeker unveils the global debut of the Ocean 182 at the upcoming Newport International Boat Show. With its significant interior volume and an infinity main deck layout, the Ocean 182 offers luxury and comfort.

From the upper saloon with an alfresco balcony on the upper deck to the spacious main deck saloon and dedicated dining space, every aspect of the Ocean 182 promises an on board paradise. Represented by the US distributor, OneWater Yacht Group, Sunseeker will display the multi-award-winning 65 Sport Yacht and Manhattan 55 alongside the Ocean 182 from 14 - 17 September 2023.

Sean Robertson, Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. President, commented: "The Ocean 182 will embark on a tour of the East Coast, commencing at the Newport International Boat Show in Rhode Island this September. As the largest yacht at this year's show, we are excited to showcase a new style of Sunseeker that has been designed with the North American market in mind. The main and upper deck spaces provide a beautiful living space for socialising in comfort."

Bryan Braley, OneWater Yacht Group President, added: "We have a great line up of yachts on display at Newport International Boat Show. The 65 Sport Yacht is an exciting sports yacht with an unbeatable helming position, while the Manhattan 55 offers impressive exterior and interior space. We are excited to debut the new Ocean 182 at Newport before she embarks on a US tour."

Ocean 182

The Ocean 182 epitomises the floating penthouse concept. Those who step on board are immediately met with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors on the starboard side and matching windows on the port side to provide uninterrupted views from bow to stern, connecting guests to the marine environment while enjoying the comforts of the interior. The unique spiral staircase with minimalist stair treads contributes to an unimpeded view from the inside. The fluidity between outdoor and indoor living spaces is unmatched in this yacht class. With retractable sliding doors, the upper deck can be fully enclosed to create a third indoor living space or left open to form an al-fresco balcony, offering the owner ultimate flexibility. The sole helm console on this yacht is situated on the upper deck, which has not been seen on a Sunseeker before. Next to the helm, the L-shaped bar is conveniently located for service with crew or for owner use. The bar is well-equipped with refrigeration, ice maker and wash basin for convenience, servicing the indoor and outdoor upper deck spaces. Further aft on the starboard side, there is an extension of the saloon with U-shaped seating and a fixed TV unit with ample storage on the port side. Beyond the upper saloon lies an outside space on the upper deck with loose lounge seating and expansive panoramic glazing offering far reaching views out to the horizon.

The Ocean 182 offers a new paradigm of space, comfort, and luxury on the water. From its flexible interior spaces to a fully equipped Beach Club with a hydraulically lifting platform, retractable passerelle, shower, speakers, barbeque grill and the Sunseeker X-TEND™ convertible seating, this yacht seamlessly blends sophistication and practicality. With its remarkable performance, innovative features, and exquisite interior, the Ocean 182 sets a new standard in refined and comfortable boating.

Principal Characteristics & Technical Specifications:

Classification CE Category B
Length Overall 27.10 M / 88'11"
Beam 7.16 M / 23'6"
Draft 1.95 M / 6'5"
Displacement (At Half Load) 82,300 KG / 181,440 LB
Fresh Water Capacity 1,500 L / 330 IMP. GAL. / 400 US GAL.
Black Water Capacity 800 L / 176 IMP. GAL. / 211 US GAL.
Fuel Capacity 13,000 L / 2,860 IMP. GAL. / 3,434 US GAL.
Engine Options TWIN MAN V121650 SHAFT (2 X1650 PS)
TWIN MAN V12 1900 SHAFT (2 X 1900PS)
TWIN MAN V12 2000 SHAFT (2 X 2000PS)
Performance 27 KNOTS
Cabins 5
En Suite / Day Head 6
Range at 10-12 knots 1,100 NAUTICAL MILES
Propulsion SHAFTS

The full Sunseeker line-up*:

  • Ocean 182 - Global Debut
  • 65 Sport Yacht
  • Manhattan 55

*Line-up subject to change.

Visitors to the Newport International Boat Show will find Sunseeker at the OneWater Yacht Group display on Dock S-10. Contact the OneWater Yacht Group team on to book an appointment.

