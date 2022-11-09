Horizon FD90 Skyline heading down under

by Horizon Yachts 8 Aug 23:34 PDT

With nearly 30 hulls breaking out of the Horizon Fast Displacement (FD) Series model's mold, the FD90 has proven itself an extremely successful design in multiple markets. It is the Australian market, however, that has most embraced this mid-range build, which is bookended by the FD75 and FD125 models in the Cor D. Rover-designed FD Series.

Recently launched, this new five-stateroom FD90 was custom built to suit the Australian market and will be available for viewing at the Horizon Yacht Australia office in Sanctuary Cove.

"The FD90 has been one of the most popular FD models in Australia because of her high volume and efficient cruising capabilities," says Horizon Yacht Australia Director Mark Western. "We are looking forward to showcasing this latest design and her modern interior."

From the spacious aft deck - which features a multi-functional lounge / dining setup with a customized sofa set, sliding table and wet bar - stairs to port lead up to the entertainment area of the split-use skylounge on deck above, while large sliding doors lead into the main salon. The Italian-inspired interior design aesthetic features bleached walnut woods and natural Michelangelo stonework throughout. A blue velvet Delft pattern rug provides lively contrast and an energetic vibe to the main salon space, which features a lounge area and dayhead aft and dining area forward, all graced by the FD Series' signature full-height windows. Black lacquer on the doors and cabinets and matte black metal trim on the walls and headboards further highlight the youthful mood within this elegantly designed interior.

Forward on the main deck, the well-equipped galley can be closed off from the dining area and salon for privacy. An electric Hi/Lo glass partition integrates the spaces via the counter bar with bar stools, and a wine chiller and full-height refrigeration facilitate ease of service.

The FD Series' signature on-deck master stateroom will not disappoint aboard this FD90. This spacious suite offers a king-size bed with custom reeded marble headboard, plentiful closet and storage space and a large his-and-hers ensuite.

The FD90 is a five-stateroom yacht and as such four additional staterooms are situated on the lower deck. This layout comprises mirrored queen-size VIP staterooms amidships, a twin cabin with a Pullman to port and a unique multi-functional queen cabin in the bow with a bed that separates and rotates outward to form two twins. Crew quarters for four are positioned aft of the engine room.

The spacious interior volume of the FD Series is further augmented by plentiful, well planned deck spaces, and the FD90 features an inviting lounge area on the foredeck, which is easily shaded with sun awnings. On the upper deck, the wheelhouse houses the full helm station console and triple helm chairs as well as a dayhead and can be completely closed off from the split-use skylounge aft, which sees a U-shaped lounging / dining area to port and a full bar with three barstools and a mood-setting lighting package to starboard shaded by the hardtop. A jacuzzi tub is further aft, as is plenty of space for freestanding sun loungers or tender and water toy stowage while under way.

Built to suit the active Australian boating market, this FD90 offers an upgraded 17,791-liter fuel capacity for extended cruising. These features, coupled with her flexible accommodations and spacious layout, make for a truly popular design that will undoubtedly be snapped up quickly by an eager owner.

For more information please contact Horizon Yacht Australia at +61 7 5577 9009 or email .