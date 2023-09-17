Please select your home edition
Extraordinary powerboat lineup set for 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival

by The Yacht Sales Co 10 Aug 03:34 PDT 12-17 September 2023
T38 Outboard © The Yacht Sales Co

Tesoro Yachts looks set to continue capturing the world's attention with the Spanish shipyard displaying the T38 Outboard. The shipyard is fast becoming the first choice of luxury tenders for superyachts while also providing head-turning thrills and supreme comfort for buyers seeking a high-performance motor yacht for day trips and coastal ventures.

Absolute 52 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute 52 FLY - photo © Absolute Yachts

Absolute Yachts will have a dominant presence at the show with an expansive range available for visitors to inspect, including the 48 Coupe, 52 Fly, 56 Fly, 60 fly, Navetta 48, Navetta 52, Navetta 58, Navetta 64 and Navetta 75. Distinguished by its premium Italian craftsmanship, Absolute Yachts is enjoying growing success in the Asia Pacific, with the Absolute 47 Fly one of the most popular models on display at the recent Sydney International Boat Show.

47 Fly - photo © Absolute Yachts
47 Fly - photo © Absolute Yachts

Trimaran enthusiasts are also catered for in Cannes with the award-winning NEEL 47 and the LEEN 56 on show.

New NEEL 47 trimaran - photo © Olivier Blanchet
New NEEL 47 trimaran - photo © Olivier Blanchet
Leen 56 - photo © Multihull Solutions
Leen 56 - photo © Multihull Solutions

Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co will have their teams' Brand Specialists at the event to assist clients, including Greg Boller, Marcus Overman and Andrew de Bruin, and guests will also have the opportunity to meet the companies' La Rochelle Commissioning Manager Romain Crozon as well as Tesoro Yachts CEO Andres Martinez.

Further information and appointments to inspect any of the yachts on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival can be arranged by contacting Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co on tollfree 1300 855 338 or +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, emailing or visiting the website at yachtsalesco.com.

