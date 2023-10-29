Sunseeker launches three new yachts at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

by Sunseeker International 10 Aug 10:59 PDT

Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. presents its full line-up of luxury performance motor yachts at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from 25 - 29 October 2023.

The pre-eminent North American show will stage three exceptional new yacht launches. The Ocean 182 continues its USA tour, which was first revealed at Newport International Boat Show as well as the USA debut of the striking 100 Yacht. For the very first time, the Predator 75 will be revealed in a spectacular global debut among a phenomenal line-up of yachts including the 88 Yacht, Predator 65, Manhattan 55 and Superhawk 55.

Sean Robertson, Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. President, commented: "Visitors to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will have the chance to view the exceptional motor yachts in the Sunseeker range. We are thrilled to present the latest product from our shipyards in Poole, UK. Sharing the spotlight, the Ocean 182, the Predator 75, and the award-winning 100 Yacht will all be available for exclusive viewings. We look forward to welcoming clients and celebrating the arrival of three spectacular yachts into the market for the first time."

Bryan Braley, OneWater Yacht Group President, added: "We could not be more excited to present the Sunseeker line-up at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. By far, it is the most impressive display of yachts that we have ever presented at this show and we look forward to the North American debut of three new models. "

Ocean 182 - Global Debut

The Ocean 182 epitomises the floating penthouse concept. Those who step on board are immediately met with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors on the starboard side and matching windows on the port side to provide uninterrupted views from bow to stern, connecting guests to the marine environment while enjoying the comforts of the interior. The unique spiral staircase with minimalist stair treads contributes to an unimpeded view from the inside.

The fluidity between outdoor and indoor living spaces is unmatched in this yacht class. With retractable sliding doors, the upper deck can be fully enclosed to create a third indoor living space or left open to form an al-fresco balcony, offering the owner ultimate flexibility. The sole helm console on this yacht is situated on the upper deck, which has not been seen on a Sunseeker before. Next to the helm, the L-shaped bar is conveniently located for service with crew or for owner use. The bar is well-equipped with refrigeration, ice maker and wash basin for convenience, servicing the indoor and outdoor upper deck spaces. Further aft on the starboard side, there is an extension of the saloon with U-shaped seating and a fixed TV unit with ample storage on the port side. Beyond the upper saloon lies an outside space on the upper deck with loose lounge seating and expansive panoramic glazing offering far reaching views out to the horizon.

The Ocean 182 offers a new paradigm of space, comfort, and luxury on the water. From its flexible interior spaces to a fully equipped Beach Club with a hydraulically lifting platform, retractable passerelle, shower, speakers, barbeque grill and the Sunseeker X-TEND™ convertible seating, this yacht seamlessly blends sophistication and practicality. With its remarkable performance, innovative features, and exquisite interior, the Ocean 182 sets a new standard in refined and comfortable boating.

Principal characteristics and technical specifications:

Classification: CE Category B

Length overall: 27.10 m / 88'11"

Beam: 7.16 m / 23'6"

Draft: 1.95 m / 6'5"

Displacement (at half load): 82,300 kg / 181,440 lb

Fresh water capacity: 1,500 L / 330 IMP. GAL. / 400 US GAL.

Black water capacity: 800 L / 176 IMP. GAL. / 211 US GAL.

Fuel capacity: 13,000 L / 2,860 IMP. GAL. / 3,434 US GAL.

Engine options: Twin MAN V121650 Shaft (2 X1650 PS) Twin MAN V12 1900 Shaft (2 X 1900PS) Twin MAN V12 2000 Shaft (2 X 2000PS)

Performance: 27 KNOTS

Cabins: 5

En Suite / Day head: 6

Range at 10-12 knots: 1,100 nautical miles

Propulsion: Shafts

Predator 75 - Global Debut

As with all Sunseeker Predator models, this 75-foot masterpiece enjoys a dramatic exterior giving owners the perfect blend of tinted glazing, carbon fibre and polished stainless steel, showcasing her dynamic performance in all its glory. Characterised by the sweeping low-profile, the Predator 75 stands confident with the industry-defining sliding sunroof. This innovative feature completely transforms the owner experience as does the cockpit door which slides to starboard and then the door and window descend beneath the deck, uniting the cockpit with the saloon.

The aft cockpit enjoys a tantalising social area with comfortable U-shaped seating complemented by an electrical rise-and-fall carbon fibre table. This seamlessly flows to a large sun pad over the garage, which features new exterior styling and a clever storage compartment concealed underneath. The stern enjoys dual steps leading from the bathing platform with easy access to both side decks, and boasts an extra-wide garage capable of accommodating a Williams 395 SportJet. Forward she enjoys another sun pad and well-appointed seating area.

Bold interior styling characterises the interior. Contemporary furniture crafted from wood, carbon fibre and stainless steel is illuminated with dimmable mood lighting. The space configuration is fully customisable but in a standard arrangement, the main deck features wrap around seating, a large TV unit and a helm station forward of the sofa with companion seating alongside to port. Owners will enjoy stunning bow to stern views and benefit from the oversized carbon fibre framed glazed sunroof above the helm which opens to flood the interior living space with even more natural light and ventilation.

The lower deck offers sleeping accommodation for up to eight guests and two crew with three, well-appointed guest cabins. The full-beam master cabin has a dressing table fitted with storage, a chaise lounge and plentiful wardrobe space. All cabins benefit from en suite bathrooms and there is access to a shared day head from the lower hallway. There is also a fully fitted lower galley and dining space which offers the perfect place for intimate social entertaining whilst an optional fourth cabin can be specified as required.

Principal characteristics and technical specifications:

Classification: CE Category A

Length overall: 23.06 m / 75'8"

Beam: 5.38 m / 17'8"

Draft: 1.87 m / 6'2"

Displacement: 46,900 kg / 103,396 lb

Fuel capacity: 4,800 L / 1,268 US GAL.

Fresh water capacity: 800 L / 211 US GAL.

Black water capacity: 200 L / 53 US GAL.

Cabins: 3 (4 optional)

En Suites/Day Head: 3

Crew cabins with en suite: 1

Engine options: MAN up to 3,800 PS

Maximum speed: 40 knots

Range at 21 knots: 330 nautical miles

Drives: Shafts

100 Yacht - USA Debut

The magnificent Sunseeker 100 Yacht is captivating with its sleek design and remarkable features, this yacht is a true showstopper. The exceptional owner's stateroom, complete with a private bow terrace and sunbathing hideaways is among the many innovative features on board.

The flybridge, seamlessly flowing into the foredeck and offering uninterrupted walk-around access is a Sunseeker first. This voluminous space offers comfortable U-shaped seating, a wet bar, and space aft for freestanding furniture. The design allows owners and crew to operate independently without interruption. The port side is dedicated to crew access, with direct access from the galley to the flybridge for ease of serving food and drinks, while guests have access to stairs on the starboard side.

From within, the main deck is a true masterpiece featuring a penthouse-style saloon and luxurious owner's stateroom. The floor-to-ceiling glazing allows natural light to flood the spacious saloon, blurring the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. The tastefully furnished area, complete with a large sofa and a 55-inch television, leads to a stylish dining area. And the unique feature wall, with floating stair treads, adds a touch of architectural brilliance. The owner's stateroom occupies the entire width of the yacht. From the walk-in wardrobe to the lavish en suite with twin washbasins and a rain shower, every detail has been carefully designed for owner comfort. And for the ultimate in privacy, the owner's suite offers access to a bow terrace through a fully-glazed sliding door.

Externally, there are several social zones with various seating options for groups. The Beach Club, a tranquil oasis at water level for relaxation accompanies the spacious tender garage that can accommodate a variety of water toys, from jet skis to paddleboards, ensuring endless fun on the water. For ultimate relaxation, experience the award-winning Sunseeker X-TEND™ sunbed, which effortlessly transforms to offer multiple seating arrangements at the stern.

Principal characteristics and technical specifications:

Classification: CE Category A

Length overall: 29.85 m / 97'11"

Beam: 6.90 m / 22'8"

Draft: 2.10 m / 6'10"

Displacement (at half load): 99,380 KG / 219,095 LB

Fuel capacity: 12,800 L / 3,381 US GAL.

Cabins: 5

En suites/Day head: 5

Crew cabins with en suite: 3

Engine options: Twin MTU 12V 2000 M96L Shaft (2 x 1950 PS) Twin MTU 12V 2000 M96X Shaft (2 X 2000 PS) Twin MTU 16V 2000 M96L Shaft (2 X 2640 PS)

Maximum speed: 30 knots

Range at 10 knots: 1,300 nautical miles

Drives: Shafts

The full Sunseeker line-up*:

100 Yacht - USA Debut

Ocean 182 - Global Debut

88 Yacht

Predator 75 - Global Debut

Predator 65

Superhawk 55

Manhattan 55

*Line-up subject to change.

Visitors to Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show can find Sunseeker and the OneWater Yacht Group at E-dock. Contact the OneWater Yacht Group team on to book an appointment.