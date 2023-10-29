Introducing team SubMerge

Related Articles

Liva delivered by Abeking & Rasmussen

Measuring an impressive 118.20 meters in length Abeking & Rasmussen, the renowned shipbuilder with a history spanning over 115 years, proudly announces the launch of their latest masterpiece - the majestic superyacht LIVA, measuring an impressive 118.20 meters in length.

Sunseeker launches three new yachts at FLIBS 2023

The pre-eminent North American show will stage three exceptional new yacht launches Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. presents its full line-up of luxury performance motor yachts at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from 25 - 29 October 2023.

Best in boating keeps getting better

Exciting 2023 video update from Intrepid Powerboats The presentation unveiled thrilling news about our largest boat yet - the 60 Evolution, expansions in our Sales & Service department, and the big announcement about the new Yacht Division factory in Swansboro, North Carolina.

Marine Resources latest jobs

Uncover your next career adventure! In this week's newsletter we're super excited to introduce you to a variety of diverse and fulfilling roles that cover a wide range of skills.

International Electric Boat Awards nominations

The fourth annual Gustave Trouvé Awards for Excellence in Electric Boats and Boating Nominations are now being accepted for the fourth annual Gustave Trouvé Awards for Excellence in Electric Boats and Boating.

Upcycling your Recycling

This stabilised monohull is the carbon fibre mould from a mighty Volvo Ocean 70 The mighty Volvo Ocean 70 once held the sailing monohull record for point-to-point distance covered in a 24-hour period. Believe it or not, this stabilised monohull is the carbon fibre mould from one of those gems from that all-conquering class

Global debut of the Sunseeker Ocean 182

To be held at the Newport International Boat Show in September Sunseeker unveils the global debut of the Ocean 182 at the upcoming Newport International Boat Show.

Team Abu Dhabi duo set sights on world title

Al Qemzi, Al Mansoori want new season to showcase the best in F2 championship racing Team Abu Dhabi duo Rashed Al Qemzi and Mansoor Al Mansoori head into the opening round of the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship in Lithuania next weekend with their focus on delivering another drivers' title to the UAE capital.

Marine Auctions August 2023 Online Auction

Including the famous America's Cup Challenger "Australia" Details of the Vessels, including the famous America's Cup Challenger "Australia" that had a Major Refit in 2018 and 2019, that Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in our August Online Auction.