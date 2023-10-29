The largest superyacht ever built at Abeking & Rasmussen delivered and named Liva

by Abeking & Rasmussen 12 Aug 00:32 PDT

Abeking & Rasmussen, the renowned shipbuilder with a history spanning over 115 years, proudly announces the launch of their latest masterpiece - the majestic superyacht LIVA, measuring an impressive 118.20 meters in length. This iconic yacht boasts a sleek black hull that stands as a symbol of sophistication and elegance on the water.

"The delivery of this magnificent superyacht marks a defining moment for our company and I can confidently say: we have once again succeeded in building an exceptional yacht. By upholding our values of innovation, quality, and client satisfaction, we have created a yacht that sets new industry standards and delights our discerning clientele." - Matthias Hellmann - CEO at Abeking & Rasmussen

The design of the exterior and interior was entrusted to the incredibly passionate experts at Joseph Dirand Architecture in Paris - with their precise imagination they created a true icon. It was a huge challenge for the shipyard to implement all technical necessities to be as invisible as possible in order to strictly follow the challenging aesthetic design intent.

"I wanted this boat to be timeless, elegant, pure, thine, classic, contemporary with a large amount of outdoor space to be immersive with the surround landscape. This is exactly what I see when I look at it today - the black hull is really spectacular and looks completely monolithic", Joseph Dirand commented when he saw MY LIVA emerging from the shed for the first time. "I have been obsessed by this project during all those years and it is the opportunity of my life to design a boat like this. I am happy today that everyone is realizing why all those details were so important to get to this result. It is my turn to thank the shipyard for being such a great partner in the realization of this dream."

The yacht employs a sophisticated diesel-electric propulsion system designed for exceptionally quiet operation during navigation and maneuvering. This innovative approach incorporates two 2200 kW electric propulsion motors, expertly manufactured by RAMME Electric Machines GmbH and supplied by SER Schiffselektronik Rostock GmbH. To ensure a steady supply of electrical power, the vessel is equipped with two 2240 kW Caterpillar main generators and three 599 kW Caterpillar auxiliary generators, supplied by Zeppelin Power Systems.

To further enhance its propulsion capabilities and onboard comfort, the yacht features an array of advanced components. Four VOITH thrusters lend their power to the yacht's maneuverability. Four stabilizer fins from SKF play a pivotal role in comfortable experience for passengers and crew alike. This comprehensive blend of cutting-edge technology culminates in a propulsion and comfort system that ensures efficiency, silence, and seamless operation.

The project presented its fair share of challenges, and the most notable was the construction of a tender garage on the Lower Deck fitting a 16-meter day tender. The second tender garage on Main Deck forward accommodates not only three splendid boats, but also a Triton Submersible for up to seven guests and a variety of water toys, bicycles and dive equipment enhancing the yacht's recreational offerings.

The exterior design, thoughtfully crafted to maintain the vessel's elegant black silhouette, boasts a unique approach. Instead of traditional anchor pockets, the yacht incorporates underwater anchors on the keel. This ingenious design not only adds to the vessel's allure but also enhances its efficiency and maneuverability.

Further standout features include a Neptune Lounge offering an unparalleled underwater view through a massive 3.40m x 1.30m underwater window. Guests can marvel at the breathtaking world below sea level while enjoying the luxurious comfort of the lounge. Another dedicated haven for relaxation on main deck is the mobile 12 x 4 meter pool, its floor capable of being elevated to the upper level and adorned with liquid marble, creating an illusion reminiscent of the sea's surface when raised, while the pool walls and surroundings are also luxuriously enveloped in marble.

The crow's nest, positioned at the foot of the mast, promises an exceptional observation experience, giving the Owner and his family a privileged vantage point to soak in the surrounding beauty. Also, an exquisitely arranged large marble-clad fireplace complemented by a generous round sofa on the forward sundeck offers a warm and inviting ambiance for relaxation and social gatherings. Furthermore, the yacht features a fully certified helicopter pad on the sky deck, catering to the Owner's discerning taste and providing easy access to remote locations.

The proud Owner entrusted the expertise of Cornelsen & Partner to carefully project manage the construction process from the outset and throughout. Their collaboration ensured the seamless execution of the Owner's vision throughout the build of MY LIVA.

This groundbreaking superyacht serves as a tribute to Abeking & Rasmussen's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the luxury yacht industry. It marks a significant milestone in their long and storied history, leaving an indelible mark on the world of superyachts.

Technical specifications:

MY LIVA

Length overall: 118.20m / 387.8ft

Beam max: 16.8m / 55.1 ft

Draught: 4.0m / 13.1ft

Gross tonnage: 5.054

Design

Naval architect: Abeking & Rasmussen

Exterior design: Joseph Dirand Architecture

Interior design: Joseph Dirand Architecture

Propulsion: Two 2200 kW RAMME electric motors supplied by SER Schiffselektronik Rostock GmbH

Thrusters: Four VOITH VIT 1000-300

Generators: Two 2240kW Caterpillar main generators and three Caterpillar 599kW auxiliary generators supplied by Zeppelin Power Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Speed (max/cruise): 18 knots++ (15knots cruise)

Range: 7100nm+ at 15 knots

Accommodation:

Guests: 12

Crew: 33