Intrepid 345 Nomad - Twin Cox Diesel 300 HP - Sharrow Propellor delivers 30% more fuel efficient at 26 MPH, 38% faster at 2500 RMP

Sharrow Props on G3 SunCatcher Elite 326

37% faster at 3000 rpm; 26% more fuel efficient at 26 mph 37% faster at 3000 rpm; 26% more fuel efficient at 26 mph

Sharrow Props now available with financing

Customers will be able to finance the award-winning Sharrow Propeller Through new Affirm partnership, Sharrow customers will be able to finance the award-winning Sharrow Propeller for as low as $139/month*.

Sharrow XO for V8, V10, and V12 Engines announced

Sharrow Marine is bringing its propeller technology to large outboard engines Sharrow Marine is bringing its award-winning propeller technology to large outboard engines.

Sharrow Propeller™ vs Standard on a Regal 33 SAV

35% more fuel efficient at cruise, on the plane 1000 RPM lower The Sharrow MX™ Propellers are 35% more fuel efficient at cruise, provide 35% greater range, and get the boat on plane 1000 RPM lower. They also provide a dramatic reduction in slip and propel the vessel 63% faster at 4000 RPM.

Transform your midrange cruise with the Sharrow MX

Enjoy a smoother, quieter ride at lower rpm Enjoy a smoother, quieter ride at lower RPMs with the Sharrow MX™ on a Regal 38 XO with Triple 300 Yamaha Motors

Sharrow vs Standard Prop on Robalo R302

Robalo R302 Center Console / Twin Yamaha 300hp motors One of the most critical aspects of every center console's performance is at what RPM the vessel gets on plane. It is here that the Sharrow Propeller's performance is remarkable.

Sharrow Marine performance reports page on website

Performance data shows incredible performance attributes of Sharrow Propeller Sharrow Marine collected data on a Galeon 325 GTO with twin Mercury 400 hp outboards. The boat has a L.O.A of 32' 9" and a beam of 10' 11" and a deadrise of 21. Dry weight is listed as 14,200 lbs. and the estimated test weight was 15,200 lbs.

Take the noise out of your ride with Sharrow Mx™

Dramatic noise reduction with the Sharrow Propeller™ The noise reduction that you will experience on your boat with a Sharrow MX™ is incredible. Cavitation created by standard propellers is a huge source of noise for boaters.

Sharrow Marine announces True Advance™

Allowing propellers to achieve their maximum advance rate True Advance™ is a design feature within all Sharrow Propellers™ that contributes to the incredible efficiency and performance of the Sharrow Propeller™.