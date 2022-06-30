Wavve Boating spotlights the untapped potential of first-time boat owners

Graphic: Wavve Boating Product Images - The Wavve Boating App provides real-time weather forecasts, satellite imagery, and current water level conditions to help boaters navigate with confidence and connect to the places they love © Wavve Boating

by Wavve Boating 12 Aug 11:47 PDT

Wavve Boating, the marine industry's easiest marine navigation app, is shining a spotlight on the untapped potential of first-time boat owners. With its easy-to-use interface and innovative features, Wavve Boating presents a game-changing solution for captivating this rapidly growing market segment.

According to recent data, boaters using Wavve Boating have been found to hit the water twice as often as regular boaters. By solving their navigation problems and instilling greater confidence, the app empowers first-time boaters to embrace the boating lifestyle fully, significantly increasing their likelihood of remaining a boater. A recent study sponsored by the NMMA revealed that one of the largest challenges for the marine industry is the attrition rate of first time boat buyers, which was recently found to be 42% after five years. If this attrition rate was cut in half, to that of a second time boat owner, it's calculated that $41B of annual revenue would be injected back into the marine sector.

Also noted in the NMMA's study is that an astonishing 37% of first-time boat buyers express a lack of boater knowledge and confidence. According to Seatow, owners of new boats are 142% more likely to need ungrounding services, and 108% more likely to need fuel delivered to them. These incidents are a leading source of disappointment for boaters...and more disappointment means less frequent boating.

New boaters are also forced to use a myriad of solutions to find answers to many common questions, like "where to go" or "how to get there". There's no easy way to know where to get gas, if there's docking available, or even where to get help. Wavve Boating steps in to bridge this gap by providing intuitive, customizable nautical charts and crowdsourced points of interest. The app fosters a community of boaters, reminiscent of the popular road navigation app 'Waze,' where experienced boaters assist newcomers with valuable insights and tips, ensuring a seamless boating journey.

"Wavve Boating is transforming the way first-time boat owners navigate and connect with the boating community," says Adam Allore, Founder & CEO of Wavve Boating. "Our app extends beyond the dock, offering a comprehensive boating experience both on and off the water. By providing reliable navigation tools and a supportive community, we inspire confidence and encourage frequent boating, resulting in higher satisfaction and increased boater retention."

Recently promoted by Apple as a "New App We Love," and now with chart coverage across the United Kingdom and Australia, Wavve Boating continues to gain recognition for its commitment to enhancing the boating experience. As the app continues to build upon more than 14,000 nautical charts and 50,000 community points of interest, boaters are invited to discover new boating destinations and navigate with ease.

For more information about Wavve Boating and it's popular marine navigation app, please visit wavveboating.com or contact the team at .