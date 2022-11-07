BRABUS Shadow 300 speed and performance test

BRABUS Shadow 300 © eyachts BRABUS Shadow 300 © eyachts

by eyachts 16 Aug 13:58 PDT

The pursuit of speed, agility, and pure exhilaration knows no bounds, join us on a speed and performance test onboard the BRABUS Shadow 300 with Joe Fox.

The BRABUS Shadow 300 is the result of a collaboration between BRABUS, renowned for their automotive tuning prowess, and leading boat manufacturer, Axopar. With its sleek lines, aerodynamic profile, and meticulous attention to detail, the Shadow 300 stands out as a head-turner on the water.

As the throttle opens up, on the 300-horsepower Mercury outboard, the sheer power is immediately evident become evident. The vessel eases from a slow cruising speed of 18kts to an optimal 28kts with little effort or difference in consumption. The Shadow 300's optimized hull design ensures a smooth, thrilling ride even in challenging offshore conditions.

Opening the throttle all the way up the acceleration was astounding reaching top speeds of 50kts. Even at those incredible speeds, the boat's steering remained incredibly responsive pulling in tight turns and sharp angles.

Noteworthy is the fact that the BRABUS Shadow 300 is trailerable, adding an extra dimension of convenience and flexibility of this 25-footer. Not only this but the Shadow 300 has a comfortable cuddy cabin and head, allowing for overnights onboard. With the BRABUS Marine line, you aren't left wanting more, all the luxury aspects of boating are all standard.

If you are looking to enjoy thrills on the water the BRABUS Shadow 300 could be exactly what you've been looking for.