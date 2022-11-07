Sammy's: your new waterfront oasis in Careel Bay, Pittwater

Sammy's café at Careel Bay, Pittwater © eyachts.com.au Sammy's café at Careel Bay, Pittwater © eyachts.com.au

by eyachts 21 Aug 19:00 PDT

Nestled in the serene Careel Bay of Pittwater, the recently opened Sammy's café has quickly become a favourite spot for boating enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

With easy access by water, thanks to the public wharf accommodating dayboats such as; Axopar, BRABUS Marine, RAND, or Pardo, Sammy's has become a must-visit destination for those exploring the beautiful waters of Pittwater. The Eyachts team had the pleasure of visiting this charming café by Axopar, and the experience was nothing short of delightful.

Waterfront ambiance

As you approach Sammy's by boat, you'll be greeted with an inviting and picturesque scene. The café boasts a quaint, waterfront location with stunning views of Careel Bay. The relaxed and casual ambience complements the natural beauty of the surroundings, making it the ideal place to unwind and recharge.

A range of tempting treats

Sammy's offers a delightful menu that caters to every palate. Whether you're in the mood for a quick takeaway coffee to fuel your boating journey or craving something more substantial, the café has you covered. Among their offerings are delicious jaffles, a beloved Australian snack, which come in various flavors to satisfy any craving.

Jaffles for every palate

Marnie, a member of the Eyachts team, chose the Bolognese Jaffle and was blown away by its burst of flavours. She described it as a "an unique fusion that captures the essence of pasta but encased in bread, it was unlike anything I've had before."

Joe opted for the Mr. Tuna Jaffle, and he was equally impressed. The well-balanced combination of flavours left him completely satisfied and eager to return. Russel's choice was the classic OG ham and cheese jaffle, a simple yet timeless option that didn't disappoint.

Sweet treats, bagels, and amashed avo

If you have a sweet tooth, Sammy's has something special in store for you too. Their selection of sweet treats, ranging from freshly baked pastries to delectable desserts, is sure to leave you in a state of bliss. For those looking for a lighter option, Sammy's offers a variety of bagels and their famous smashed avo, an absolute favourite among Aussies.

A boater's haven

Sammy's café has perfectly captured the essence of boating life in Pittwater. With its accessible waterfront location, it has become a go-to spot for boaters seeking a quick refreshment while out on the water. Whether you're in the mood for a peaceful coffee or a satisfying snack to recharge your energy, Sammy's has everything you need.