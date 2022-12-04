Bilgin's groundbreaking explorer yacht “Kasif” launched - Redefining design and performance

New explorer yacht Kasif © Bilgin Yachts New explorer yacht Kasif © Bilgin Yachts

by Bilgin Yachts 18 Aug 08:54 PDT

Bilgin Yachts, a renowned name in luxury yacht craftsmanship, proudly announces the launch of its latest masterpiece, the extraordinary explorer yacht "Kasif" whose production marks a significant milestone for the shipyard as the vessel proudly emerges as the maiden creation from the new Antalya facility.

As Bilgin's first project to grace the Antalya shores, Kasif paves the way for upcoming endeavors, with plans under way for the construction of 52 and 60-meter yachts at the same facility.

Breaking new grounds in both design and performance, Kasif presents an exceptional blend of comfort, quality, and modernity, reminiscent of the renowned 50-meter series that Bilgin is acclaimed for.

Built at the shipyard's state-of-the-art south facility in the prestigious Antalya Zone, Kasif epitomizes Bilgin's commitment to pushing boundaries. The shipyard embraced the sporty and dynamic appearance it cherishes, and elegantly translated it to this yacht as well, maintaining its modern lines. With a length of 42 meters, this visionary yacht encapsulates the essence of exploration, resonating with the spirit of its name, which translates to "explorer" in Turkish. Kasif's unveiling marks more than just a yacht launch; it symbolizes Bilgin Yachts' unwavering spirit of innovation and its exploration of uncharted waters. Just as this remarkable explorer yacht embarks on a journey of discovery, Bilgin continues its pursuit of excellence by venturing into fresh territories of design and craftsmanship.

The exterior design elements are by Emrecan Özgün from Unique Yacht Design, who played an important role in shaping Kasif's remarkable form, offers his perspective in Turkish: "Kasif embodies the true spirit of an explorer. Engineered for exceptional maritime performance, it navigates even the harshest conditions with unmatched comfort. The hull, derived from the acclaimed 80-meter series, delivers remarkable efficiency, consuming minimal fuel while achieving impressive speeds." And indeed, the yacht's fuel consumption is 30 litre while sailing in 8 knots and 60 liter in 10 knots. "Our long-standing relationship with the owner, spanning over 25 years, facilitated a seamless design process. The result is a sporty and aggressive yet sophisticated design, befitting of Bilgin's reputation. Kasif is not only a vessel but a statement of our design prowess."

"Kasif redefines the explorer concept, setting a new trend in modern yacht design," Özgün remarks. "As a precursor to the Bilgin 50 series, it introduces a new segment in yacht manufacturing, a testament to Bilgin's continuous evolution. This yacht showcases Bilgin Yachts' signature sporty and aggressive design language, harmonizing form and function seamlessly."

Interior designer Enrico Lumini of Hot Lab, Italy, shares his insights into the creative journey behind Kasif's interior: "M/Y Kasif is a mature yacht, well-studied, well-designed and above all the result of a great collaboration that has seen us, the owners and all the management of the shipyard work with great cohesion. From a professional point of view, it has certainly been one of the most fun and stimulation projects that we have had in recent years. The owners, who actively participated in every aspect, brought a unique vision to the table. Our collaboration transcended traditional client-designer relationships, evolving into insightful discussions that shaped every facet of the design. The result is a modern yet timeless aesthetic, seamlessly blending contemporary geometries with elements reflecting the owners' passions."

Lumini adds, "The design approach extends across decks, each adorned with a distinct yet harmonious style. Pastel hues grace the lower deck cabins, while the main saloon boasts a rich burgundy palette. The upper deck saloon exudes a masculine elegance, showcasing a layout that caters to comfort and relaxation."

The layout of Kasif, designed in large part by Unique Yacht Design, includes a large owner's cabin on the main deck in addition to three VIP cabins and two twin cabins. There are two living areas in total, one on the main deck and the other on the upper deck. Lumini states that they mostly used pastel colors in the cabins, and a burgundy color for the main saloon.

Be prepared to witness the unveiling of this groundbreaking explorer yacht at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show, where Bilgin Yachts and the visionary Kasif will stand as shining examples of innovation, craftsmanship, and a passion for exploration.

