Damen Yachting delivers SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow to her owner

by Damen Yachting 21 Aug 05:41 PDT
SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow © Tom van Oossanen

Damen Yachting's latest SeaXplorer 58 superyacht has been delivered to her Owner. Named Pink Shadow, she is the third yacht delivered from the Dutch yacht builder's range of luxury explorer yachts.

Measuring 58-metres in length, Pink Shadow is another example of the recognisable Damen Yachting DNA and design. Inspired by the yard's heritage and character, the basis of the exterior design was formed and fused with a style honed by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture. For the custom interior, the Owner chose the UK-based studio Design Unlimited.

SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Tom van Oossanen
SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Tom van Oossanen

The Owner contributed considerably to the custom design to create a personal interior and configuration in keeping with the SeaXplorer's explorer spirit. Now complete, Pink Shadow will take her adventurous Owner, family and friends around the world for an unforgettable adventure.

"When a discerning Owner presents us with a very distinctive vision, it poses a new and exciting challenge. The SeaXplorer 58 provided the perfect platform for this endeavour, offering ample spaces and volume to bring ideas to life. With her considerable gross tonnage, there is a variety of areas to enjoy both living and leisure," says Mark Tucker, Creative Director, Design Unlimited.

The Owner benefitted from the yard's build philosophy and promise of quick delivery once the new superyacht was designed and engineered at Damen Yachting's head office in the Netherlands. She is the first SeaXplorer constructed at Damen Yachting's build facility in Antalya, Turkey.

SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Tom van Oossanen
SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Tom van Oossanen

"Pink Shadow is a perfect example of a yacht that can go the distance. The SeaXplorer 58 is a future-facing yacht for many reasons, and it is great to see her Owner on board making the most of such a capable platform. All of us here at Damen Yachting and Damen Yachting Antalya are immensely proud of this custom project," says Rob Luijendijk, Sales Director at Damen Yachting.

Inside Pink Shadow lie six luxurious staterooms for up to 12 guests, including a large suite for the Owner. Other standout features include a cabana-style bar and lounge with an adjoining infinity pool beneath the certified helideck. On the Sun Deck, the sky lounge and dining area lead to a Jacuzzi on one of the yacht's vast outdoor spaces. Here, guests will also find the SeaXplorer signature bow-point observation lounge and unrivalled views of the planet's most beautiful destinations.

SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Tom van Oossanen
SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Tom van Oossanen

"Welcoming the fresh sea breeze and offering shaded vistas, the whole aft of Pink Shadow is a beautiful and inspiring space to experience the world," says Enrique Tintore, Damen Yachting's SeaXplorer Design Manager. "But the experience is not just about amazing views, it's also about enjoying the ultimate adventure on land and at sea with the help of her many toys."

Pink Shadow's arsenal of toys includes two large multi-role tenders, road and off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. Thanks to her ice class hull and 30 days' ocean-going autonomy, Pink Shadow can safely sail to many remote destinations that are often unreachable for other vessels. To facilitate every journey and adventure, a crew of fifteen and two expedition staff are also accommodated on board.

SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Tom van Oossanen
SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Tom van Oossanen

The latest SeaXplorer 58 features a number of conscious design choices, including a premium synthetic teak deck and wastewater tanks to grant the yacht access to zerodischarge zones of outstanding natural beauty.

Pink Shadow will soon be available for charter.

SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Tom van Oossanen
SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Tom van Oossanen

Pink Shadow at a glance:

  • SeaXplorer 58 (58.00 metres / 190ft)
  • Delivered in 2023
  • 1,090 GT
  • 12 guests, 17 Crew + Captain
  • Interior design by Design Unlimited
  • Exterior design by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture
  • Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

