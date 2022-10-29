Please select your home edition
New Vicem TM37 runs fast towards new adventures with 7 units currently in built

by Vicem Yachts 21 Aug 11:42 PDT

After the successful debut last March 2023 at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, where three units have been sold, Turkish boatbuilder Vicem Yachts is proud to release the first images of the new Vicem Tuna Masters 37 (TM37) hull#1 while running in the clear blue water of Puerto Rico.

This 37-foot, center console ("CC") fiberglass vessel has been conceived to be the starting model of a new series of sport-fishing and cruising boats.

The Vicem TM37 hull#1 is powered by triple 350-horsepower Mercurys, an upgrade from the standard package with twin 350hp engines. "We worked diligently on the correct weight distribution, in order to provide multiple power options (from 350hp to max 3*450hp) and speeds for our customers," say Vicem's team. The 37 hull#1 has a 55 miles top speed with the upgraded power package, and does upwards of 46 miles with the standard twins.

Vicem TM37 - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem TM37 - photo © Vicem Yachts

Vicem teamed up with a well-known angler and designer, Murat Iyriboz, as well as Chesapeake, Virginia-based DLBA Naval Architects to lend their expertise to shaping the new series. "Mr. Iyriboz and DLBA have worked closely with the our design department to produce this serious offshore angler," say Vicem's team. "We believe that starting—and eventually growing—the range from 37 feet in length gives our customers a perfect platform for fishing with friends or cruising with family onboard—or both. It is the best of both worlds."

The hull design has been optimized to be comfortable and safe in a seaway, providing a stable, wide-beam platform for clients who want the perfect combination of a salty cruising boat and a high-performance fishing platform. Even more impressive, the series will include Seakeeper gyro stabilization up and down the lineup, range to exceed 350 nautical miles.

Vicem TM37 - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem TM37 - photo © Vicem Yachts

The Vicem TM37 CC features accommodations befitting a comfortable cruising boat, including twin berths and a wethead down below. On the main deck, the cockpit features excellent space for angling, as well as three aft facing mezzanine seats. A sunpad and twin bench seats in the foredeck lounge complement this arrangement well.

Vicem TM37 - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem TM37 - photo © Vicem Yachts

At the helm, three comfortable and secure seats have ergonomic access to three Raymarine screens, and are well protected from ocean breezes by the windshield. The boat also has a carbon hardtop to be light & stabile. Fishing features include such items as a 50-gallon in-transom livewell, Gemlux rodholders, and a port-side tuna door.

Seven units are now in built at Vicem's Turkish facilities and hull#2 will be launched in September 2023.

Vicem TM37 layout - photo © Vicem Yachts
Vicem TM37 layout - photo © Vicem Yachts

