Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Vision Marine Technologies teams up with three-time world powerboat racing champion Shaun Torrente

by Vision Marine Technologies 21 Aug 16:51 PDT
Vision Marine Technologies teams up with three-time world boat racing champion Shaun Torrente to break speed barriers at Lake of the Ozarks © Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with three-time boat racing world champion, Shaun Torrente.

Building upon the successful breakthrough of the 109-mph speed barrier last year, Shaun Torrente, together with Alex Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine, and Xavier Montagne, CTO of Vision Marine, and the visionary mastermind behind the E-Motion™ Electric Powertrain, are poised to further elevate speed records in an extraordinary event scheduled for August 26 th & 27 th, 2023.

The formidable partnership between racing legend Shaun Torrente and visionary innovator Vision Marine embodies the fusion of unmatched expertise and cutting-edge innovation. This dynamic trio's relentless commitment to pushing boundaries will redefine the essence of speed and performance on water, raising the global standard for competitors.

Vision Marine, a publicly listed enterprise, is dedicated to transforming the recreational boating landscape by showcasing its E-Motion™ Technology prowess and pushing its electrical architecture to its limits. By merging Shaun Torrente's unparalleled racing acumen with the groundbreaking electrical system designed by Xavier Montagne, Vision Marine aims to leave an indelible mark on the electric boating world.

Dedicated to revolutionizing recreational boating, Vision Marine combines Shaun Torrente's exceptional racing prowess with Vision Marine's pioneering technology, propelling Vision Marine's E-Motion™ prowess to its zenith and making an indelible impact on the electric boating world.

The 35th Edition of The Lake of The Ozarks Shootout, set against the captivating backdrop of Lake of the Ozarks, serves as the arena for this audacious endeavor. The expansive lake and its breathtaking vistas provide the perfect stage for Vision Marine and Shaun Torrente to rewrite speed and performance records.

This collaborative vision transcends [more than] a mere pursuit of records; it signifies a paradigm shift in boat racing. By harnessing the limitless potential of electric power and a meticulously designed electrical architecture, this partnership aims to redefine high-speed watercraft and recreational boating, forging a path toward sustainable racing while pushing the boundaries of conventional competition.

Anticipation soars as global enthusiasts await the monumental spectacle that will unfold on the serene waters of Lake of the Ozarks. Esteemed media representatives, industry luminaries, passionate spectators, and even ESPN are poised to witness the convergence of human prowess and state-of-the-art technology, as Vision Marine and Shaun Torrente embark on their journey to surpassing greatness.

Attendees of the LOTO Shootout will have the exciting opportunity to witness the E-Motion™ production ready boats, including the impressive Four Winns H2e E-Motion™ 180 E-equipped model. This consumer-ready bowrider will be on display, allowing participants to experience its cutting-edge features firsthand. Moreover, guests will have the privilege of engaging in conversations with knowledgeable representatives from Four Winns, who will be available to provide insights into their innovative marine offerings. It's worth noting that Four Winns will also have the full support of its trusted Surdyke dealer, further enhancing the experience for attendees.

Related Articles

Vision Marine partnership with 4ocean
Proudly announcing its groundbreaking collaboration Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, is once again taking the lead by blazing a trail for the entire industry. Posted on 28 Jul Vision Marine sets sail on a world record journey
Conquering longest distance on an electric boat Vision Marine Technologies, a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, proudly announces an exhilarating and game-changing project that is set to revolutionize the boating industry. Posted on 25 Jul Vision Marine expands in Portside Ventura
Announcing opening of 2nd electric boat rental operation Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the opening of its second electric boat rental operation in Portside Ventura, California. Posted on 4 Mar The new H2e, the finer side of electric boating
Four Winns continues to be committed to a comfortable and instinctive experience on the water Four Winns continues to be committed to a comfortable and instinctive experience on the water and is ecstatic to announce a daring move into electric boating. Posted on 3 Dec 2022 Vision Marine partners with Nautical Ventures
To offer a 100% recyclable boat Vision Marine Technologies has formed a partnership with Nautical Ventures Group as its sole and exclusive distributor of a fully recyclable rotomolded plastic boat (the "Phantom") for the state of Florida. Posted on 18 Oct 2022 Vision Marine smashes electric boat world record
Achieving a top speed of 109 MPH at the iconic lake of the Ozarks Shootout Vision Marine Technologies, Inc., the global leader in the electric recreational marine propulsion industry serving OEMs, is proud to announce an historic milestone in the boating industry by shattering the 100 MPH speed barrier on an electric watercraft. Posted on 29 Aug 2022 Vision Marine to attempt record 100mph run
With electric boat at Lake of the Ozarks Shootout The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout is nearly here, and this year, Vision Marine Technologies will return with an ambitious goal: achieving a speed of 100 mph, in an electric powerboat. Success would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat. Posted on 25 Aug 2022 Advanced battery pack in testing
Octillion has developed a customized high voltage 35 kW high density battery Per the terms of the partnership announced in early 2022, Octillion has developed a customized high voltage 35 kW high density battery, manufactured for the exclusive use of Vision Marine within the recreational boating market. Posted on 2 Jul 2022 VisionMarine aims for 100mph in electric powerboat
This would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat This year, Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) will return with its most ambitious goal to date: achieving a speed of 100 mph. This would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat. Posted on 11 Jun 2022 Pontoon market surges to Vision Marine's advantage
Sales of pontoons having increased between 3% to 4% annually It is no secret that sales of recreational boats have skyrocketed in the last few years, and that trend is sure to continue for the foreseeable future. Pontoon boats have become an unusually hot commodity. Posted on 19 May 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy