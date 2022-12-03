Vision Marine Technologies teams up with three-time world powerboat racing champion Shaun Torrente

by Vision Marine Technologies 21 Aug 16:51 PDT

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with three-time boat racing world champion, Shaun Torrente.

Building upon the successful breakthrough of the 109-mph speed barrier last year, Shaun Torrente, together with Alex Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine, and Xavier Montagne, CTO of Vision Marine, and the visionary mastermind behind the E-Motion™ Electric Powertrain, are poised to further elevate speed records in an extraordinary event scheduled for August 26 th & 27 th, 2023.

The formidable partnership between racing legend Shaun Torrente and visionary innovator Vision Marine embodies the fusion of unmatched expertise and cutting-edge innovation. This dynamic trio's relentless commitment to pushing boundaries will redefine the essence of speed and performance on water, raising the global standard for competitors.

Vision Marine, a publicly listed enterprise, is dedicated to transforming the recreational boating landscape by showcasing its E-Motion™ Technology prowess and pushing its electrical architecture to its limits. By merging Shaun Torrente's unparalleled racing acumen with the groundbreaking electrical system designed by Xavier Montagne, Vision Marine aims to leave an indelible mark on the electric boating world.

The 35th Edition of The Lake of The Ozarks Shootout, set against the captivating backdrop of Lake of the Ozarks, serves as the arena for this audacious endeavor. The expansive lake and its breathtaking vistas provide the perfect stage for Vision Marine and Shaun Torrente to rewrite speed and performance records.

This collaborative vision transcends [more than] a mere pursuit of records; it signifies a paradigm shift in boat racing. By harnessing the limitless potential of electric power and a meticulously designed electrical architecture, this partnership aims to redefine high-speed watercraft and recreational boating, forging a path toward sustainable racing while pushing the boundaries of conventional competition.

Anticipation soars as global enthusiasts await the monumental spectacle that will unfold on the serene waters of Lake of the Ozarks. Esteemed media representatives, industry luminaries, passionate spectators, and even ESPN are poised to witness the convergence of human prowess and state-of-the-art technology, as Vision Marine and Shaun Torrente embark on their journey to surpassing greatness.

Attendees of the LOTO Shootout will have the exciting opportunity to witness the E-Motion™ production ready boats, including the impressive Four Winns H2e E-Motion™ 180 E-equipped model. This consumer-ready bowrider will be on display, allowing participants to experience its cutting-edge features firsthand. Moreover, guests will have the privilege of engaging in conversations with knowledgeable representatives from Four Winns, who will be available to provide insights into their innovative marine offerings. It's worth noting that Four Winns will also have the full support of its trusted Surdyke dealer, further enhancing the experience for attendees.