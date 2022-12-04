M/Y Leona, the second hull of the flagship 80-meter Bilgin 263 series

by Bilgin Yachts 22 Aug 05:10 PDT

M/Y Leona builder's statement

M/Y Leona, the second hull of the flagship 80-meter Bilgin 263 series, proudly follows in the footsteps of her sistership, Tatiana, establishing herself as the newest largest private superyacht to be built in Turkey.

Meticulously constructed according to the owner's precise specifications, M/Y Leona epitomizes a commitment to a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle. While the general arrangement closely mirrors that of Tatiana, this iteration places a greater emphasis on spaciousness, achieved through a reduction in cabin numbers, to allow for more expansive accommodations. Notably, on the lower deck, the third cabin has been masterfully transformed into a sizable owner's dressing room, providing additional storage options.

The yacht boasts ample areas for socializing, including a generously proportioned spa and an inviting beach club, all encased within a sleek, sporty exterior design reminiscent of a bullet. The interplay of white and red hues accentuates her commanding masculine aesthetic. Our collaborative efforts with the designers have culminated in a unique platform that seamlessly combines comfort and opulence, exemplified by the remarkable 2.6-meter high ceilings found on the owner's deck.

Beyond her striking visual appeal, M/Y Leona prioritizes environmental friendliness, integrating a 100% clean air exhaust system that adheres to the rigorous standards of IMO Tier III. This remarkable superyacht can be characterized as both economically efficient and high-performing, effortlessly reaching top speeds of 19 knots while maintaining zero dynamic trim. Cruising at 12 knots, her 2,560 kW twin engines and generator consume approximately 250 liters of fuel per hour, a remarkable level of efficiency typically associated with yachts half its size.

Overall, M/Y Leona represents the epitome of a superyacht that harmoniously blends aesthetics, performance, and comfort, providing an unparalleled seafaring experience through its thoughtfully designed layout, expansive windows, private terraces, and outdoor socializing areas. We take immense pride in the outcome of this project and commend the tireless dedication of our team and collaborators in bringing this vision to fruition.

M/Y Leona - Exterior design statement / Unique Yacht Design

The exterior design of the 80-metre yacht Leona, part of the 263 series from Bilgin Yachts, is sleek and sexy, with a dynamic hull form and a focus on eco-friendliness. The yacht, which was designed in partnership with Antalya-based Unique Yacht Design for naval architecture and exterior, has a steel-aluminum structure and weighs 1,755 groston. Her main attraction in terms of exterior design and difference compared to her sister ship Tatiana is the red and white colour combination on the hull.

In comparison to Tatiana, Leona incorporates several distinctive design elements. The main difference between Leona and her sister ship Tatiana is the red and white color combination on Leona's hull. This unique color scheme sets Leona apart and gives her a distinct appearance compared to Tatiana. The exterior modifications, including the extended superstructure and the red and white color combination on the hull, contribute to Leona's unique and highly personalized presence. We also opted for a fashion plate on Leona, contributing to her unique aesthetic.

In Leona, port-side VIP cabin on the lower deck, which was originally present in Tatiana, has been converted into a dressing room. Also, the number of cabins on the main deck has been altered. Tatiana features a lounge area at the entrance of the salon, in Leona, you are greeted by a dining table accompanied by an aquarium. Additionally, Leona may have different interior design elements, such as the use of golden touches on the decks, which further differentiate her from Tatiana. Last but not least, the mast design has been altered, resulting in a more masculine and sporty appearance for the yacht. On the bridge deck, we utilized carbon handrails, adding a touch of modernity and sophistication. Another notable change is the transformation of the front deck into a dedicated space where the yacht owner can enjoy quality time with their guests. This enhancement further enhances the overall experience and functionality of the yacht.

Leona's design emphasizes comfort and avoids design cliches, resulting in a yacht that will dominate the yachting sector and set trends among steel-aluminum superyachts. The yacht features a special exhaust system that provides 100% clean air emissions, and two 2,560 kW engines that allow her to reach speeds up to 19 knots. At a cruising speed of 12 knots, the yacht has a fuel consumption of 250 l/h. The 263 series yachts are all built in compliance with IMO Tier III certification and are considered to be the most environmentally friendly yachts in their class.

Leona's different interior design in terms of colours and materials, features mostly golden touches on the decks. She has a contemporary layout with generous living areas as well as a huge spa and beach club in the aft which are considered as the highlights of her design. During her design process, we tried to bring a crisp and contemporary feel by using rich palette of colours. The exterior decks have a rich, warm theme that completes this design approach. Overall, the exterior design of Leona is one-of-a-kind, with a focus on performance, comfort and eco-friendliness.

M/Y Leona - Interior Design Statement / H2 Yacht Design

The second hull from the 80m 263 series is different in many ways to its previous sister ship Tatiana. Although the general arrangement is essentially identical, more emphasis is placed on room sizes with cabin numbers reduced to provide larger accommodation. On the lower deck the third cabin is given over to additional storage in the form of a large owner's dressing room. On the main deck 4x guest cabins have been replaced with 2x generous VIP's with his & her bathrooms and dressing rooms. The owner's deck sees the biggest change with the superstructure extended aft providing a palatial owners suite. A private lounge is located forward with access to the owner's private exterior pool.

The interior of Leona user a bold opulent palette incorporating a high level of intricate detailing with a heavy use of decorative finishes & interesting textures; gloss lacquers, back lit onyx, figurative timbers, gold inlays and luxurious textiles are combined throughout. The inspiration was very much client driven, influenced by his interest in travel, love of rich materials and desire for exciting features. Each interior space was designed to have a unique look & feel enhancing the on-board experience.

Located in the heart of the interior and spanning over 3 decks, the main stair lobby houses an impressive bubble tank incorporating rgb lighting and pulsing water jets, all set within a backdrop of black marble with gold detailing, alongside backlit onyx stair treads with decorate glass balustrade.

The main saloon also adorned by an imposing feature, finds a tiger onyx through fire place divide the space between formal dining area and spacious lounge. Inspired by African animal prints, textures and patterns are seen on mirrors, mullions and textiles, all complimented by Roberto Cavalli furniture.

On lower deck the extraordinary Beach Club layout as seen on Tatiana is repeated. However the design theme this time is very different; Greek statues sit on the pool edge spraying coloured water into the blue patterned tile pool. Overhead a fibre optic ceiling decorated in a 'night sky' star pattern is installed in a seamless Barrisol stretch fabric. Edge lit forest scenes captured in composite marble reliefs are framed along both sides of the pool. On starboard side, amethyst stones and agates embellish the bar whist a blue and grey marble diamond pattern decorates the floor. On port a Moroccan inspired hookah room offers a connection to the sea via a fold down sea terrace door and can be separated from the interior with sliding glass doors. Furniture is richly decorated with timber carvings, gold upholstered trims and colourful sumptuous cushions.

The private top deck accommodates the owner in notable extravagance, juxtaposing contemporary and traditional architectural detailing. The central bathroom with ornate gold and blue tiles accent the lavish shower room and circular bathtub. On bulkheads mother of pearl panels are bordered by white marble and ornate leaf cornicing. In the lounge a glass cube textured ceiling is pierced by a skylight edged by a mother of pearl cornice. A two tone purple theme colours the room while rich gold trims embellish furniture and sumptuous cushions. Aft the owner's bedroom combined black and gold finishes to produce an opulent atmospheric environment. The platform bed with black agate bedside tables is flanked in polished black sahara marble. A cubed glass textured ceiling is again punctured by a large skylight throwing natural light over some distinctive loose furniture pieces.

In summary, every inch of the yacht has been designed to the clients exacting requirements and individual vision and boasts an array of bold selections to provide a unique and highly personalised interior.

MY Leona Audio Visual System

MY Leona's Audio Visual system comprises the latest technologies to give the guests on board a comprehensive system which is intuitively easy to use.

Guests can view content from Apple TV, Kaleidescape and Sky HD or Technomate satellite receivers. There are also Autonomic music streamers for audio streaming as well as Bluetooth audio in each guest and Owner's area.

The speakers and subwoofers throughout guest areas are James Loudspeaker models from their very high quality and discreet small aperture, QXC and Power Pipe model ranges. The exception here is the Cinema, wherein the speakers are from JBL and are their Synthesis cinema range. These speakers are specifically designed for cinema environments and when paired with the room's Lyngdorf processing and JBL amplification you can hear and feel the difference. The cinema's 100" display is from Sony's professional range and provides a stunning large image which almost leads you to feel as if you are in the film itself.

All guest cabins (bedrooms) are 5.1 surround sound areas with follow-on audio and video in the en-suites. The guest area displays are Samsung QLED and vary in size from 43" to 75". In each en-suite the Agath display is hidden behind the mirror and is only visible when in use. There are also mirror displays in the Owner's bathroom and Gym. The Owner's en-suite shower and VIP Suite baths can be controlled from their relevant iPads.

In addition to the standard audio visual features, you would expect to find in the Main deck Saloon, you can also use the room's dedicated iPad to control the fireplace.

The Bridge deck aft external projection system uses an Epson laser projector and K-Array portable speakers. The Bridge deck Sky Lounge has three displays, one of which is a video ceiling.

The system can be controlled via iPads, Crestron touch panels, Crestron keypads and Amazon Alexa. There is also a Morse steward call system for when service is needed in guest areas. The bespoke user interface for the iPads and other touch panels is designed to make the system intuitively easy to use, so that a guest who has just stepped on board for the first time can quickly understand how to turn on the TV and access the different sources available.

Leona questions - Unique Yacht Design - Emrecan Ozgun

Could you highlight some of the differences with Tatiana?

In comparison to Tatiana, Leona incorporates several distinctive design elements. The main difference between Leona and her sister ship Tatiana is the red and white color combination on Leona's hull. This unique color scheme sets Leona apart and gives her a distinct appearance compared to Tatiana. The exterior modifications, including the extended superstructure and the red and white color combination on the hull, contribute to Leona's unique and highly personalized presence. We also opted for a fashion plate on Leona, contributing to her unique aesthetic.

In Leona, port-side VIP cabin on the lower deck, which was originally present in Tatiana, has been converted into a dressing room. Also, the number of cabins on the main deck has been altered. Tatiana features a lounge area at the entrance of the salon, in Leona, you are greeted by a dining table accompanied by an aquarium. Additionally, Leona may have different interior design elements, such as the use of golden touches on the decks, which further differentiate her from Tatiana.

Last but not least, the mast design has been altered, resulting in a more masculine and sporty appearance for the yacht. On the bridge deck, we utilized carbon handrails, adding a touch of modernity and sophistication. Another notable change is the transformation of the front deck into a dedicated space where the yacht owner can enjoy quality time with their guests. This enhancement further enhances the overall experience and functionality of the yacht.

I believe one of the decks' structures was extended - the owner's deck? Could you confirm?

Indeed, I can confirm that the owner's deck has been modified to provide additional space and amenities for the owner's use. This extension may include features like an expanded private lounge, with a smaller outdoor deck area. The most significant change is observed on the owner's deck, where the superstructure has been extended aft to create a palatial owner's suite. A private lounge has also been added, providing access to the owner's private exterior pool.

Where there any other changes to the exterior? Did you develop the GA as well (as in Tatiana), or was that H2?

I was responsible for developing the general arrangement (GA) of Leona.

What about hull 3, will she be a identical?

The third hull of the 80m 263 series, named Project Silence, is expected to offer a larger volume compared to its predecessor, Tatiana, with a 25% increase in both interior and exterior areas. As the third hull of the 263 series, she presents several technical improvements, an optimized hull, and an increased volume. In terms of exterior modifications, it's worth mentioning that the hull features large windows, particularly on the owner's deck, providing ample natural light and stunning views. The wheelhouse has been designed to offer excellent visibility. Furthermore, we expanded the shaded areas on the main deck to enhance comfort. On a positive note, the third hull boasts a larger sky lounge towards the aft section, providing an expansive and inviting space for relaxation and entertainment.

With regards to the third hull, we implemented a complete overhaul of the superstructure, introducing a brand-new design. Notably, the VIP cabins and main saloon now feature full-height windows, allowing for an abundance of natural light and fostering a serene and cozy atmosphere inside. Moreover, there have been adjustments made to the cabin configuration. On the main deck, we have retained two VIP cabins, similar to Leona, while the lower deck now boasts three guest cabins, resembling a feature found in Tatiana. In summary, the superstructure of the third hull stands out due to its larger size and distinct design, setting it apart from the previous iterations.

Moreover, an exciting feature in the gym area is the inclusion of shell doors that open, providing guests with access to terraces overlooking the sea. This innovative design element allows for a unique and immersive experience, seamlessly connecting the gym space with the surrounding natural environment.

The technical improvements include an optimized hull, a new ventilation system, increased generator capacity, and an enhanced SCR system connected to the main engines and generators for eco-friendliness and compliance with IMO TIER III standards. Also, she has a different layout than her predecessors. Owner deck is located above the main deck for more privacy and the wheel house is on the top deck for better bridge visibility. The magnificent change is on the staircase located in the center of the hull and the large, round lift connecting the decks from bottom to top.