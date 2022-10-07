Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Brand new Alia 43m raised pilothouse yacht sold and in build

by Alia Yachts 23 Aug 03:36 PDT

Alia Yachts in Turkey has started construction of a new 43-metre project with aggressive exterior lines by long-term design partners Omega Architects. In build for a client based in Miami, the design is styled around the relaxed, open-air lifestyle in Florida and the Bahamas.

Omega has deliberately kept the profile low-rise and sleek with a menacing pelican-beak bow, helped by the raised pilothouse layout spread over two-and-a-half decks.

"She's a combination of speedy and rugged," says Frank Laupman of Omega Architects. "The idea came from the owner and shipyard. There's never a dull moment at Alia with such a dedicated owner and motivated team. You really get the feeling they really want to do the best for their clients."

With ample al fresco areas that include lounging and sunbathing on the aft deck, the foredeck, and the sundeck that also has a hottub, the new design takes the raised pilothouse configuration and stretches it to 42 metres and 380GT.

The all-aluminium vessel has a shallow Bahamas draft and a Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) by Van Oossanen, another of Alia's Dutch design partners. The FDHF outperforms conventional displacement and semi-displacement hull forms at low, cruising and maximum speeds by providing high efficiency throughout the power curve.

Alia128 - photo © Alia Yachts
Alia128 - photo © Alia Yachts

"The distinguishing features of this hull form - such as fine entry, shallow transom and the spray rail in the bow - lead to fuel-efficient cruising, outstanding top-end performance and relatively low engine power," says studio principal Perry van Oossanen. "Together with the low draft of 2.10 metres this is a very competitive player in the US market."

The interior comprises four guest suites on the lower deck, a master stateroom with walk-in wardrobe on the main deck forward. The lower deck further houses space for 7 crew as well as a very nice sized gym and side-loading tender garage. Sliding glass doors on both sides of the main saloon means there's always a fresh breeze flowing through the interior. The interior design is by newcomers Yodezeen, a pair of designers from Kyiv with a studio in Miami.

Alia 42m - photo © Alia Yachts
Alia 42m - photo © Alia Yachts

"We can optimistically anticipate a strong welcome for this kind of fast but economical yacht with lots of cool outdoor spaces," says Gökhan Çelik, president of Alia Yachts. "The raised pilothouse concept has been overlooked of late, especially when you get over 40 metres, and I think this yacht just fits Miami."

Powered by twin MTU TIER III 16V 2000 M96L main engines, the yacht with have a top speed in excess of 22.5 knots and a range of 3,200nm at 12 knots. She is scheduled for delivery in summer 2024 and will make her debut at the autumn boat shows.

Related Articles

Alia custom 26-metre M/Y 0110 delivered
Her owner wanted an open-plan boat for contemporary living on the water With sporty exterior design and naval architecture by Bill Dixon and luxury interior design by Alia in collaboration with CT Mimarlik. Posted on 22 Jul Alia Sea Club 53m construction update
The 499GT's exterior design and general arrangement is by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture. Construction of the Alia Sea Club 53m full custom yacht is progressing smoothly and on schedule at the shipyard in Antalya, Turkey. Posted on 7 Oct 2022 Born to roam: 53m Alia Sea Club sold and in build
Simple yet sleek exterior design, nearly vertical bow and flexible general arrangement The 499GT yacht' simple yet sleek exterior design, nearly vertical bow and flexible general arrangement was conceived by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture in the Netherlands. Posted on 13 Jul 2022 New superyacht sold: 45m project SAN by Sinot
Alia Yachts is proud to announce a new contract for an all-aluminum, 45-metre motor yacht Alia Yachts is proud to announce a new contract for an all-aluminum, 45-metre motor yacht designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design with naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects. Posted on 31 Mar 2022 Alia Yachts 55m Al Waab delivered
Longest steel and aluminium yacht below 500GT in the world Alia Yachts has released the first photographs and video of Al Waab following delivery of the superyacht to her owner. Posted on 17 Mar 2022 Alia Yachts new 60-metre Vripack design sold
The owner is an experienced yachtsmen who has owned several vessels of various sizes The exciting superyacht project reunites the build team responsible for Al Waab with Dutch studio Vripack for the design and naval architecture, and GCC-based SF Yachts that will serve as project manager and owner's representative throughout construction. Posted on 20 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts delivers PHI Phantom
A beautifully sculpted workhorse Hot off the presses are the first official photographs showing the stunning new 36m chase boat PHI Phantom from Alia Yachts in her element at last. Posted on 1 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts at Monaco Yacht Show
Builders have laid the keel of Al Waab II by Dutch design studio Vripack The client decided to build with the Turkish yard after carefully researching other international shipyards. SF Yachts is serving as both project manager and owner's representative throughout the build. Posted on 26 Sep 2019 Alia Yachts new contract for 55m superyacht
Contract for the construction of Project Al Waab II Alia is delighted to announce the signing of the contract for the construction of Project Al Waab II, a 55m, sub-500GT superyacht with exterior & interior design, as well as naval architecture and Class engineering, from the creative desk of Vripack. Posted on 10 Aug 2019 Samurai makes her boat show debut in Monaco
The Alia Yachts flagship has received little publicity since her launch in 2016 The Alia Yachts flagship has received little publicity since her launch in 2016. Now Samurai's power and poise is set to woo the audience at the Monaco Yacht Show in September (25-28). Posted on 17 Jul 2019
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy