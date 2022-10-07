Brand new Alia 43m raised pilothouse yacht sold and in build

by Alia Yachts 23 Aug 03:36 PDT

Alia Yachts in Turkey has started construction of a new 43-metre project with aggressive exterior lines by long-term design partners Omega Architects. In build for a client based in Miami, the design is styled around the relaxed, open-air lifestyle in Florida and the Bahamas.

Omega has deliberately kept the profile low-rise and sleek with a menacing pelican-beak bow, helped by the raised pilothouse layout spread over two-and-a-half decks.

"She's a combination of speedy and rugged," says Frank Laupman of Omega Architects. "The idea came from the owner and shipyard. There's never a dull moment at Alia with such a dedicated owner and motivated team. You really get the feeling they really want to do the best for their clients."

With ample al fresco areas that include lounging and sunbathing on the aft deck, the foredeck, and the sundeck that also has a hottub, the new design takes the raised pilothouse configuration and stretches it to 42 metres and 380GT.

The all-aluminium vessel has a shallow Bahamas draft and a Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) by Van Oossanen, another of Alia's Dutch design partners. The FDHF outperforms conventional displacement and semi-displacement hull forms at low, cruising and maximum speeds by providing high efficiency throughout the power curve.

"The distinguishing features of this hull form - such as fine entry, shallow transom and the spray rail in the bow - lead to fuel-efficient cruising, outstanding top-end performance and relatively low engine power," says studio principal Perry van Oossanen. "Together with the low draft of 2.10 metres this is a very competitive player in the US market."

The interior comprises four guest suites on the lower deck, a master stateroom with walk-in wardrobe on the main deck forward. The lower deck further houses space for 7 crew as well as a very nice sized gym and side-loading tender garage. Sliding glass doors on both sides of the main saloon means there's always a fresh breeze flowing through the interior. The interior design is by newcomers Yodezeen, a pair of designers from Kyiv with a studio in Miami.

"We can optimistically anticipate a strong welcome for this kind of fast but economical yacht with lots of cool outdoor spaces," says Gökhan Çelik, president of Alia Yachts. "The raised pilothouse concept has been overlooked of late, especially when you get over 40 metres, and I think this yacht just fits Miami."

Powered by twin MTU TIER III 16V 2000 M96L main engines, the yacht with have a top speed in excess of 22.5 knots and a range of 3,200nm at 12 knots. She is scheduled for delivery in summer 2024 and will make her debut at the autumn boat shows.