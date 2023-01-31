Please select your home edition
by Kelli Sullivan 23 Aug 03:33 PDT
Iridium GO! exec Premium Dual Mode and LITE Antenna Kits © Iridium

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today announced the availability of the Iridium GO! exec Premium Dual Mode and LITE Antenna Kits for fixed-install applications. The new kits allow users of the Iridium GO! exec to enjoy all the features of the device while in-cabin, below deck, or in-vehicle on-the-move both on land and at sea. It's easy to install and available for purchase worldwide from Iridium partners.

The Premium Dual Mode kit includes a combined GNSS and Iridium® antenna, Iridium certified extended antenna cables, and a variety of device mounts for boats, vehicles, and fixed locations like cabins. The LITE version of the kit offers a dedicated Iridium omnidirectional antenna, extended cable, and a fixed rail mount.

Launched earlier this year, the Iridium GO! exec operates off Iridium's truly global network, keeping users' favorite personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops connected anywhere in the world. With Iridium's weather-resilient L-band network, voice calling, two-way messaging, emailing, social media posting, internet access, and emergency SOS can all be completed, even in adverse weather conditions. This delivers the market a dependable and one-of-a-kind personal communications experience for those needing to use their own devices while outside cellular coverage.

Iridium GO! exec Premium Dual Mode and LITE Antenna Kits - photo © Iridium
Iridium GO! exec Premium Dual Mode and LITE Antenna Kits - photo © Iridium

"The high mobility and easy pole-mount installation system of the Iridium GO! exec and external antenna kits deliver a robust, portable personal device connectivity experience," said Josh Miner, vice president, land mobile, Iridium. "A fixed external antenna kit paired with an Iridium GO! exec is a must-have for all types of remote workers, yachters, and off-grid travelers like RV'ers."

Consumers can choose between the two external antenna kit options, one with a premium dual mode antenna, and one without GPS and similar GNSS services built in, but at a significantly reduced cost. These options allow users to choose the kit best tailored to their specific communication needs. Equipment in both kits feature an IP68 rating, ensuring durability to withstand adverse weather conditions.

Iridium GO! exec Premium Dual Mode and LITE Antenna Kits - photo © Iridium
Iridium GO! exec Premium Dual Mode and LITE Antenna Kits - photo © Iridium

Learn more about the Iridium GO! exec Premium Dual Mode Antenna Kit (with GNSS).

Read the full announcement of the recently launched Iridium GO! exec.

For more information visit www.iridium.com.

